Mayd Modern Mediterranean

review star

No reviews yet

7090 North Palm Ave

Fresno, CA 93650

Popular Items

Greens + Grains
Grain Bowl
Build a Naako

Family Style

Order for the whole family. Includes a Salad, Na'an w/ Spread, Grain, Protein w/ Sauce and a Side.

Family Meal for 4

$50.00

Feed the whole fam with choice of protein, salad, grain, side, spread and sauce!

Family Meal for 4 (Mixed Protein)

$50.00

Feed the whole fam with choice of protein, salad, grain, side, spread and sauce!

Family Meal for 8

$94.00

Feed the whole fam with choice of protein, salad, grain, side, spread and sauce!

Family Meal for 8 (Mixed Protein)

$94.00

Feed the whole fam with choice of protein, salad, grain, side, spread and sauce!

Chef Crafted Bowls

Greek Salad

$12.00

spinach, mayd mix, lemon garlic chicken, cauliflower tabouli, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, greek vinaigrette, pita chips

Easy Street

$12.00

saffron basmati rice, organic hummus, roasted red pepper hummus, lemon garlic chicken, tomato cucumber salad, grilled peppers, shredded romaine, crumbled feta, lemon tahini, pita chips

Big Shrimpin'

$14.50

saffron basmati rice, roasted red pepper hummus, smoked tomato harissa, tzatziki, harissa shrimp, cauliflower tabouli, fresno chilis, grilled peppers, charred avocado, chili yogurt, crispy garlic

Triple M

$13.00

saffron basmati rice, smoked eggplant baba, tzatziki, organic hummus, Moroccan lamb meatballs, cucumber + mint, za'atar grilled onions, pickled red onions, lemon tahini, moroccan almonds

Big Tipper

$13.50

saffron basmati rice, roasted red pepper hummus, smoked eggplant baba, tri-tip shawarma, grilled peppers, za'atar grilled onions, charred avocado, garlic sauce, pita chips

Farmer's Daughter

$11.50

farm mix, brown basmati rice, roasted market vegetables, charred avocado, sumac radish, cucumber + mint, beet slaw, harissa vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas

Build Your Own Bowl

Salad

$11.00

build your own bowl starting with a salad base of your choice

Grain Bowl

$11.00

build your own bowl starting with a grain base of your choice

Greens + Grains

$11.00

build your own bowl starting with a salad and grain base of your choice

Chef Crafted Naakos

Gateway

$5.00

organic hummus, za'atar grilled onions, romaine, garlic sauce, pita chips

Spicy

$5.00

tzatziki, fresno chili tapenade, cucumber + mint, romaine, chili yogurt, pita chips

Smokey

$5.00

smoked eggplant baba, pickled onions, crumbled feta, romaine, greek vinaigrette, pita chips

Roasted

$5.00

roasted red pepper hummus, crumbled feta, za'atar grilled onions, romaine, harissa vinaigrette, pita chips

2 Naakos

$9.75

Chef Crafted Naako + Snack

$11.00

Build Your Own Naakos

Build a Naako

$5.00

Naako + Snack

$11.00

Sandwiches/Plates

Wood Grilled Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.00

bbq sauce, chopped chilies, toasted roll

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

mediterranean slaw, bombay sauce toasted potato bun

OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

mediterranean slaw, greek aioli, toasted potato bun

Greek Fried Chicken Plate

$13.00

yogurt marinated boneless chicken served with waffle fries, tzatziki and garlic ranch

Snacks

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.00

animal style tzatziki, chopped chilis, pickled turnips, red onions, crumbled feta

Fried Artichokes

$8.00

lemon, pecorino, parmesan, crispy kale, garlic sauce

Wood Fired Naan

$5.00

wood grilled na'an

Cauliflower Salad

$5.00

roasted carrots, toasted almonds, raisins, curry dressing

Garlic Na'an

$6.00

za’atar, pecorino, parmesan

Side Salad

$6.00

build a delicious salad

Lentil Soup

$6.00

garnished with crumbled feta, Fresno chili tapenade, falafel crouton, pita chips

Honey Almond Cauliflower

$9.00

tempura cauliflower, toasted almonds, honey almond

Moroccan Chickpea Soup

$6.00

garnished with Tortilla Strips

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fuze Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pomegranate Tea

$3.25

White Peach Lemonade

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93650

