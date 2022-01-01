Maydoon imageView gallery

Maydoon

1,070 Reviews

$$

1501 16th St Ste 111

Sacramento, CA 95814

Order Again

Popular Items

Koobedeh
Maydoon Bowl
Chicken Kabob

Apps

Combo Plate

$17.00

Platter including hummus, dolmeh, shirazi, must khiar, served with pita

Dip Trio

$15.00

Serving of hummus, kashkeh bodemjan and must khiar, served with pita

Dolmeh

$8.00

Cooked grape leaves filled with rice, split peas and fresh herbs

Hummus

$9.00

Cooked, mashed garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Served with pita.

Kashkeh Bodemjan

$10.00

Grilled eggplant mashed into a spread, topped with yogurt and mint oil, served with pita

Must Khiar

$9.00

Yogurt mixed with cucumber and mint. Served with pita

Must Musir

$8.00

Yogurt mixed with shallots. Served with pita

Torshi

$7.00

Spiced pickled vegetables

Falafel Bites

$7.00

Our signature green spicy green sauce, and cucumber yogurt

Tadig with stew

$15.00

Salads

Shirazi Salad

$8.00

Chopped cucumber, tomato and onion with an olive oil vinaigrette

Green Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with our house dressing

Maydoon Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese with our house dressing *Add chicken for $7

Midtown Salad

$12.00

Romaine/spinach mix, tomato, cucumber, choice of protein, pickled onions, feta cheese, and homemade green sauce dressing

Kabobs

All kabobs served with basmati rice, grilled tomato, and a roasted pepper. Add a half green or shirazi salad for $3.

Koobedeh

$16.00+

One or two skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground sirloin or ground chicken

Shish Kabob

$21.00

A skewer of grilled Persian spiced steak, with bell peppers and onions, grilled over an open flame

Barg

$29.00

Thin slices of our finest choice filet mignon marinated in a special house marinade

Chenjeh

$25.00

A skewer of Persian spiced beef, grilled over an open flame

Soltani

$37.00

A skewer of our finest choice filet mignon and a skewer of charbroiled ground sirloin

Chicken Kabob

$20.00

A skewer of Persian spiced marinated chicken kabob grilled over an open flame

Chicken Barg

$27.00

A skewer of thinly sliced marinated chicken filet

Chicken Shish Kabob

$22.00

A skewer of Persian marinated chicken kabob, with bell peppers and onions, grilled over an open flame

Chicken Soltani

$30.00

A skewer of Persian marinated chicken with a skewer of charbroiled ground sirloin

Rack of Lamb

$30.00

Marinated rack of lamb served with rice, grilled tomato and Anaheim pepper

Lamb Shish Kabob

$30.00

Marinated lamb tenders skewered and charbroiled, with bell peppers and onion

Veggie Kabob

$15.00

A skewer of grilled squash, zucchini, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms

Entrees

Maydoon Bowl

$17.00

Choice of shredded lamb, ground beef kabob, or chicken kabob. Served with rice, cucumber, tomato and onions and topped with pickled onions, micro greens our signature salad dressing and green sauce

Lamb Shank

$20.00

Braised lamb shank, cooked in an onion, tomato, and turmeric broth

Chelo Morgh

$17.00

Braised chicken cooked in an onion, tomato, and turmeric broth

Gheymeh

$18.00

Sautéed diced beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes

Gormeh Sabzi

$18.00

A slow cooked stew of sautéed fresh herbs, special seasonings, kidney beans, dried lime, and chunks of beef

Fessenjoon

$18.00

Family Meal

$58.00

1 Maydoon Salad, A skewer of Chicken Kabob, 2 skewers beef koobedeh, and 2 baklavas

Taste of Maydoon

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

Phyllo dough pastry with walnuts, pistachio and cinnamon

To Go Ice Cream

$8.00

Cake Fee

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Doogh Glass

$3.50

Doogh Pitcher

$10.00

Sides

Pita side

$2.00

Maydoon Dressing side

$2.00

Green Sauce Side

$2.00

Must Khiar Side

$2.00

Maydoon Dressing Jar (16 oz)

$6.00

Feta Side

$2.00

Side rice

$6.00

Grilled Tomatoes

$4.00

Side Lamb Shank

$14.00

Side Stew

$12.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy! IT IS REQUIRED BY LAW, PER OUR LIQUOR LICENSE, THAT ALCOHOL BEVERAGE SALES BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE. IF YOU DO NOT PURCHASE FOOD, YOUR ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED. 750ML bottles, serve up to 5 Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle's trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

1501 16th St Ste 111, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Maydoon image

