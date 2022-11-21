Mayfield imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Mayfield 688 Franklin Ave

2,277 Reviews

$$

688 FRANKLIN AVE

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger (8oz)
Shredded Kale Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Shredded Kale Salad

$14.00

Wings (8pc)

$16.00

Organic Chicken Liver Mousse

$18.00

Ravioli App

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Squash Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$17.00

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Steak Tartare

$20.00

Fennel Salad

$15.00

Octopus Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Shishitos

$16.00Out of stock

Snow Pea Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Carrot Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Frisee Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Soup

$8.00

Salmon Cakes

$14.00

Sandwiches

Burger (8oz)

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Patty Melt

$19.00

Cuban

$19.00

Fried Eggplant Sandwich

$19.00

Oyster Po'Boy

$20.00

Fish and Tasso Po'Boy

$19.00Out of stock

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Reuben

$19.00Out of stock

Berkshire Maple BLT

$19.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Cavatelli

$25.00

Ravioli Entree

$25.00

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Trout

$31.00

Steak Frites

$40.00Out of stock

Risotto

$25.00

Tagliatelle alle Vongole Y Chorizo

$25.00Out of stock

Gnocchi

$21.00Out of stock

Parmesan Custard

$24.00Out of stock

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Porterhouse Steak

$54.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken And Fries

$16.00

Short Ribs

$34.00

Sides

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Spoonbread

$9.00

Dessert

Ricotta Doughnuts

$11.00

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Merch

Chilo's Hot Sauce

$8.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Blanc de Blanc Brut

$53.00

BTL Lambrusco Solco

$53.00

BTL RS Garnacha Navardia

$48.00

BTL RS Chardonnay Isle St. Pierre

$48.00

BTL W Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

BTL W Riesling

$50.00

BTL W Maturano

$55.00

BTL W Bogdanusa Marina

$48.00

BTL W Macabeo Blend Camino

$50.00

BTL R Cagnulari

$55.00

BTL R Valdiguié Blend California

$55.00

BTL R Tempranillo

$50.00

BTL Barbera Garnacha

$50.00

BTL R Malbec

$48.00

Beer / Cider

Allagash White DFT

$9.00

Labatt

$6.00

Von Trapp Brewing Pilsner

$7.00

Ebbs Kolsch Can

$7.00

Collective Arts NEIPA 16oz

$12.00

Flying Dog Porter

$8.00

Blue point Mother Pumpkin

$7.00

Austin Eastsiders Cider

$7.00

Wölffer Rosé Dry Cider

$13.00

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Boylan's Cane Cola

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Mayfield image

Similar restaurants in your area

Catfish - 1433 Bedford Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,061
1433 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Two Saints
orange star4.5 • 9
753 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
The Sly Rose
orange starNo Reviews
663 Washington Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Kulushkat
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Washington Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11225
View restaurantnext
IX Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
43 Lincoln RD brooklyn, NE 11225
View restaurantnext
Belli - Belli
orange starNo Reviews
860 Fulton St. Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Barboncino - Crown Heights, Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 5,814
781 Franklin Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Ras Plant Based
orange star4.9 • 1,756
739 Franklin Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza Crew
orange star4.6 • 1,728
758 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Sweet Brooklyn Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,616
608 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Mix - 774 Saint Johns place
orange star4.4 • 1,364
774 Saint Johns place Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Nacho Macho Taco
orange star4.2 • 768
417 Prospect Place Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston