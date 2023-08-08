Breakfast

Egg Plates

1 Egg Breakfast

$7.99

1 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Home Fries And Bread Choice

2 Egg Breakfast

$9.99

2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Home Fries And Bread Choice

3 Egg Breakfast

$11.99

3 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Home Fries And Bread Choice

Favorites

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

2 Cheese Enchiladas Topped With 2 Eggs, Potato Or Beans And Flour Tortilla

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Breaded To Order. 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns Or Home Fries And Toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Or Sausage, Cheese, 1 Egg On A Large English Muffin. Served With Hashbrowns Or Home Fries.

Cafe Special

Cafe Special, Pancakes

$11.99

2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or Sausage, Hashbrowns

Half Cafe, Pancakes

$6.99

1 Buttermilk Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon Or 1 Sausage

Cafe Special, French Toast

$11.99

2 Pieces Thick French Toast Topped With Powdered Sugar And 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Home Fries

Half Cafe, French Toast

$6.99

1 Piece Of Thick French Toast Topped With Powdered Sugar And 1 Egg, 1 Bacon Or 1 Sausage

Cafe Special, Waffle

$11.99

Belgian Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Homefries

Pancakes

Tall Stack

$7.99

2 Buttermilk Pancakes And 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage

Short Stack

$6.99

1 Buttermilk Pancake And 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage

Pancake Only (1)

$2.99

French Toast Only (2)

$4.99

Omelets

Denver Omelet

$10.99

Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Jack Cheese

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers

Spanish Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, Bacon, Mushrooms And Swiss Cheese

Meat Lover Omelet

$10.99

Ham, Sausage And Bacon

BYO Omelet

$9.99

3 Egg Omelet with Cheddar Jack Cheese. 3 ingredients additional .99 each.

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Green Chile With Choice Of Bacon, Sausage Or Ham On A Huge 12" Tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Mushroom And Spinach On A Huge 12" Tortilla

Meat Lover's

$10.99

3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Bacon, Sausage And Ham With Green Chile On A Huge 12" Tortilla.

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Chorizo And Cheddar Jack Cheese On A 12" Tortillla.

Scrambles

Mega Scramble

$12.99

Diced Potato, Onion, Bellpeppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Bacon, Sausage, Ham And Green Chile, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast

Veggie Scramble

$11.99

Diced Potato, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast

Meat Lover's Scramble

$11.99

Diced Potato, Bacon, Ham, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast.

Build-your-own Scramble

$11.99

Diced Potato, Chorizo, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast

Biscuits 'n Gravy

Biscuits n Gravy, a la carte

$3.99

House Made Biscuits Smothered In Scratch Made Gravy

Biscuits n Gravy Plate

$6.99

Biscuits Smothered In Scratch Made Gravy Served With 2 Eggs And Hash Browns Or Home Fries

Mountain Benedict

$8.99

Our Biscuits Topped With 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns Smothered In Scratch Made Country Or Sausage Gravy

Lighter Options

Oatmeal, a la carte

$5.99

Oatmeal Served With Brown Sugar And Milk.

Oatmeal Breakfast

$9.99

Oatmeal Served With Brown Sugar And Milk, Side Of Fresh Fruit And 1 Slice Of Toast.

Fit Breakfast

$10.99

2 Egg Whites Scrambled, 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage. Served With A Side Of Our Fresh Fruit And 1 Slice Of Toast.

Sides

Bacon (2)

$1.99

Sausage (2)

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$3.09

Home Fries

$3.09

Seasonal Fruit

$3.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.09

Avocado

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Red Sauce

$2.49

Green Sauce

$2.49

Gravy

$1.50

1 Egg

$1.99

Kid's Breakfast

Silver Dollar

$4.99

Kid's French Toast

$4.99

Kid's 1 Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Fried Okra

$7.99

With Housemade Green Chile Ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

With Housemade Ranch

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99

1/2lb.

Chips & Queso

$7.99Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Baskets

Small Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Huge Strips. Breaded To Order

Large Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

Huge Strips. Breaded To Order

Steak Fingers

$11.99

Breaded To Order

Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Cheese, Tomatoes, Hardboiled Egg

Apple Pecan

$12.99

Apples & Pecans W/ Raspberry Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Hardboiled Egg

Oriental

$12.99

Crispy Noodles & Almonds W/ Housemade Sweet N Sour

Taco Salad

$9.99

Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese In A Fresh Taco Shell

Side Salad

$6.50

Sandwiches

BBQ on a Bun

$9.99

Thinly Sliced Sirloin Covered In Sweet Baby Rays

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Breaded To Order. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Bun

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.99

Breaded To Order. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Bun

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Bun

Southwest Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Our Chicken Sandwich With Green Chile And Pepper Jack

Philly Steak

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Bell Peppers, Onions, Swiss On A Hoagie

French Dip

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Swiss On A Hoagie With Au Jus

BLT

$9.99

Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On Bread Choice

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss On Rye

Cowboy Club

$11.99

Grilled Ham & Turkey, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon. Mayo On Bread Choice

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Diced Chicken Bread, Bacon, Swiss And Housemade Ranch On A Hoagie

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American Cheese On Choice Of Bread

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Deli Ham Piled On Our Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Turkey and Swiss

$9.99

Grilled Deli Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Swiss On Grilled Sourdough

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

8 Oz Patty On A Butter Bun

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our Hamburger Plus American Cheese

Green Chile Hamburger

$10.99

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.99

Young Guns Hatch Green Chile And American Cheese

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, American, Avocado

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Tanglers, Bourbon Sauce

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, Bbq Sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Sauteed Mushrooms And Swiss

Cali Burger

$11.99

Grill The Onions, 1000 Island And American Cheese

Sourdough Melt

$10.99

Bacon, Tomato, Swiss On Grilled Sourdough

Patty Melt

$10.99

Grilled Onions And Swiss On Thick Rye

Mexican

Quesadilla

$8.99

Huge With Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served With Beans.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Served With Rice.

Smothered Bean and Cheese

$10.99

Served With Rice.

Smothered Burrito

$12.99

Beef, Potato, Green Chile. Served With Rice And Beans.

Enchiladas (2)

$8.99

Stacked. Served With Rice, Beans And Garnish.

Enchiladas (3)

$10.99

Stacked. Served With Rice, Beans And Garnish.

Combination Plate

$13.99

2 Enchiladas, Chile Relleno And A Beef Taco.

Chile Rellenos

$12.99

Two Covered In Sauce. Served With Rice, Beans And Garnish.

Tacos Plate

$10.99

Hard Or Soft And Beef Or Chicken. Served With Rice And Beans.

Green Chile Stew

$7.99

Tender Pork, Potato, Green Chile, Onions, Bell Peppers. Served With Flour Tortilla

Mexican Steak

$13.99

8 Oz Steak Topped With Green Chile And Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With 2 Enchiladas, Rice, Beans And Garnish

Dinner Plates

Liver and Onions

$12.99

Topped With Brown Gravy And Grilled Onions. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Topped With Brown Gravy And Grilled Onions. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.

Sante Fe Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Green Chile And Pepper Jack. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Breaded To Order. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Breaded To Order. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

8 Oz Grilled Chicken, Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.

Sides

Chicken Strip

$2.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Enchilada

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Side Gravy

$2.25

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Fries

$3.09

Green Sauce

$2.59

Taco Only

$2.25

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$3.49Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.99

Red Sauce

$2.59

Refried Beans, large

$4.00

Refried Beans, small

$2.75

Sliced Jalapeno, Grilled

$1.50

Sliced Jalapeno, Raw

$1.50

Spanish Rice, large

$4.00

Spanish Rice, small

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.09Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.09

Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Daily Veggies

$3.09

Kid's Lunch

Kid's CB Sliders

$5.99

Kid's HB Sliders

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Strip

$5.99

Kid's Taco

$5.99

Kid's Bean and Cheese

$5.99

KId's Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Steaks

8 oz Ribeye

$14.99

12 oz Ribeye

$21.99

14 oz New York Strip

$21.99Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Kid's Soda

$1.50

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee [Locals]

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

Juice

Kid's Juice

$2.00

Small Orange Juice

$2.75

Small Apple Juice

$2.75

Water

Water

Bag Of Ice

$2.10

Milk

Kid's Milk

$1.25

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Small Milk

$1.75

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$4.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.50