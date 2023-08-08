Mayhill Cafe 3491 U.S. 82
3491 U.S. 82
Mayhill, NM 88339
Breakfast
Egg Plates
Favorites
Cafe Special
Cafe Special, Pancakes
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or Sausage, Hashbrowns
Half Cafe, Pancakes
1 Buttermilk Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon Or 1 Sausage
Cafe Special, French Toast
2 Pieces Thick French Toast Topped With Powdered Sugar And 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or 2 Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Home Fries
Half Cafe, French Toast
1 Piece Of Thick French Toast Topped With Powdered Sugar And 1 Egg, 1 Bacon Or 1 Sausage
Cafe Special, Waffle
Belgian Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon Or Sausage, Hashbrowns Or Homefries
Pancakes
Omelets
Denver Omelet
Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheddar Jack Cheese
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers
Spanish Omelet
Spinach, Bacon, Mushrooms And Swiss Cheese
Meat Lover Omelet
Ham, Sausage And Bacon
BYO Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Cheddar Jack Cheese. 3 ingredients additional .99 each.
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Green Chile With Choice Of Bacon, Sausage Or Ham On A Huge 12" Tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Mushroom And Spinach On A Huge 12" Tortilla
Meat Lover's
3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Bacon, Sausage And Ham With Green Chile On A Huge 12" Tortilla.
Chorizo Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Diced Potato, Chorizo And Cheddar Jack Cheese On A 12" Tortillla.
Scrambles
Mega Scramble
Diced Potato, Onion, Bellpeppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Bacon, Sausage, Ham And Green Chile, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast
Veggie Scramble
Diced Potato, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast
Meat Lover's Scramble
Diced Potato, Bacon, Ham, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast.
Build-your-own Scramble
Diced Potato, Chorizo, Scrambled With 3 Eggs And Topped With Cheddarjack. Served With Toast
Biscuits 'n Gravy
Biscuits n Gravy, a la carte
House Made Biscuits Smothered In Scratch Made Gravy
Biscuits n Gravy Plate
Biscuits Smothered In Scratch Made Gravy Served With 2 Eggs And Hash Browns Or Home Fries
Mountain Benedict
Our Biscuits Topped With 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs, Hashbrowns Smothered In Scratch Made Country Or Sausage Gravy
Lighter Options
Sides
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Baskets
Salads
Chicken Salad
Cheese, Tomatoes, Hardboiled Egg
Apple Pecan
Apples & Pecans W/ Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Hardboiled Egg
Oriental
Crispy Noodles & Almonds W/ Housemade Sweet N Sour
Taco Salad
Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese In A Fresh Taco Shell
Side Salad
Sandwiches
BBQ on a Bun
Thinly Sliced Sirloin Covered In Sweet Baby Rays
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded To Order. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Bun
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded To Order. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Bun
Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Bun
Southwest Grilled Chicken
Our Chicken Sandwich With Green Chile And Pepper Jack
Philly Steak
Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Bell Peppers, Onions, Swiss On A Hoagie
French Dip
Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Swiss On A Hoagie With Au Jus
BLT
Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On Bread Choice
Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss On Rye
Cowboy Club
Grilled Ham & Turkey, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon. Mayo On Bread Choice
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced Chicken Bread, Bacon, Swiss And Housemade Ranch On A Hoagie
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese On Choice Of Bread
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Deli Ham Piled On Our Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Turkey and Swiss
Grilled Deli Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Swiss On Grilled Sourdough
Burgers
Hamburger
8 Oz Patty On A Butter Bun
Cheeseburger
Our Hamburger Plus American Cheese
Green Chile Hamburger
Green Chile Cheeseburger
Young Guns Hatch Green Chile And American Cheese
Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, American, Avocado
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Tanglers, Bourbon Sauce
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, Bbq Sauce
Mushroom Swiss
Sauteed Mushrooms And Swiss
Cali Burger
Grill The Onions, 1000 Island And American Cheese
Sourdough Melt
Bacon, Tomato, Swiss On Grilled Sourdough
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions And Swiss On Thick Rye
Mexican
Quesadilla
Huge With Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served With Beans.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Served With Rice.
Smothered Bean and Cheese
Served With Rice.
Smothered Burrito
Beef, Potato, Green Chile. Served With Rice And Beans.
Enchiladas (2)
Stacked. Served With Rice, Beans And Garnish.
Enchiladas (3)
Stacked. Served With Rice, Beans And Garnish.
Combination Plate
2 Enchiladas, Chile Relleno And A Beef Taco.
Chile Rellenos
Two Covered In Sauce. Served With Rice, Beans And Garnish.
Tacos Plate
Hard Or Soft And Beef Or Chicken. Served With Rice And Beans.
Green Chile Stew
Tender Pork, Potato, Green Chile, Onions, Bell Peppers. Served With Flour Tortilla
Mexican Steak
8 Oz Steak Topped With Green Chile And Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With 2 Enchiladas, Rice, Beans And Garnish
Dinner Plates
Liver and Onions
Topped With Brown Gravy And Grilled Onions. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.
Hamburger Steak
Topped With Brown Gravy And Grilled Onions. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.
Sante Fe Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Green Chile And Pepper Jack. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded To Order. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded To Order. Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.
Grilled Chicken
8 Oz Grilled Chicken, Choice Of Potato And Veggie. Served With Dinner Salad And A Roll.
Sides
Chicken Strip
Corn Tortillas (3)
Enchilada
Extra Dressing
Side Gravy
Flour Tortilla
Fries
Green Sauce
Taco Only
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
Onion Rings
Red Sauce
Refried Beans, large
Refried Beans, small
Sliced Jalapeno, Grilled
Sliced Jalapeno, Raw
Spanish Rice, large
Spanish Rice, small
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Daily Veggies
Kid's Lunch
Drinks
Coffee/Hot Drinks
Water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Rustic Cafe in a historic building in the Sacramento Mountains. Serving delicious homemade food in large portions.
