Dessert & Ice Cream

MayLynn's Creamery - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

1016 Jefferson St. Suite B

Lynchburg, VA 24501

Cups & Cones

SS Flattop

$1.75

SS Small

$2.99

SS Medium

$3.99

SS Large

$4.99

Sluggo's Flattop

$2.99

Sluggo's Small

$3.99

Sluggo's Medium

$4.99

Sluggo's Large

$5.99

Rolled Ice Cream

Cookie Monster Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Tuttie Fruttie Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Salty Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Jefferson Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

The Munchies Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Camper Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Cheesecake Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Valentine Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Banana Berry Madness Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Death by Chocolate Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Banana Pudding Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Create Your Own Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

SPECIAL

$8.49

Honey Crunch Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Strawberry Cake Rolled Ice Cream

$8.49

Rocky Road

$8.49

Mixers/Shakers/Floats

Small Mixer

$3.99

Medium Mixer

$4.99

Large Mixer

$5.99

Small Shaker

$3.99

Medium Shaker

$4.99

Large Shaker

$5.99

Coke Float

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Diet Coke Float

$3.99

Dr. Pepper Float

$3.99

Orange Float

$3.99

Sprite Float

$3.99

Specialty Items

Cookiewich

$3.99

Doughwich

$5.00

Edible Cookie Dough

$1.50+

Edible Cookie Dough Pop

$2.50

Frozen Banana

$3.49

Sluggwich

$3.99

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.25

Hot Caramel Sundae

$5.25

Hot PB Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$5.25

Stackers

Butter Crunch Stacker

$6.50+

Cheesecake Stacker

$6.50+

Cookie Monster Stacker

$6.50+

Lickety Split Stacker

$6.50+

Mr. Brownie Stacker

$6.50+

Peanut Butter Bliss Stacker

$6.50+

Chocolate Cherry Stacker

$6.50+

Create Your Own Stacker

$6.50+

Sluggo's Stackers

Mr. Brownie Stacker Sluggo's

$7.50+

Peanut Butter Bliss Stacker Sluggo's

$7.50+

Lickety Split Stacker Sluggo's

$7.50+

Butter Crunch Stacker Sluggo's

$7.50+

Cheesecake Stacker Sluggo's

$7.50+

Cookie Monster Stacker Sluggo's

$7.50+

Create Your Own Sluggo's Stacker

$7.50+

Chocolate Cherry Sluggo's Stacker

$7.50+

Extras

Brownie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Marshmallow

$0.75

Sugar Cone on Top

$0.75

Waffle Cone On Top

$1.00

Speciality Waffle Cone on Top

$1.50

Pop

$3.00

H

5 Pop

$10.00

Winter Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Spiced Tea

$3.00+

Coffee Float

$3.99

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Canned Drinks

Canned Drink

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! The most deliciouse Ice Cream ever!

Location

1016 Jefferson St. Suite B, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Directions

