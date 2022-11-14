Maynard Pizza and Bar 149 Main Street
149 Main Street
Maynard, MA 01754
Popular Items
Fall into Winter
Broccoli Puffs
Loaded Cheese Fries
Loaded with melted cheese & bacon
Parmesan Garlic Wings
Chicken Parm Melt
Tastier Version of our Classic Chicken Parm Sub! Chicken Parm melted on to a brioche bun-- Chicken Parm Burger
Barilla Lasagna
Layers of Marinara Meat Sauce, Creamy Ricotta & Romano Cheese Blend!
Soft Drinks
Gourmet Pizza
Monday Large Cheese
Large Cheese Pizza Mondays, $10.95! Pick Up or Dine in Only! Not available for deliveries
Cheese Pizza
Abruzzo
Shredded Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeño Peppers, & Hot Banana Pepper for the spicy lover in you
Al Pacino
Shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Spicy Fajita for a Mexican favorite
Bianco
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato slices, garlic, feta cheese, and Oregano (No Tomato Sauce) - a great fragrance pizza
Brazi
Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions & olives
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Caprociosa
A MPB favorite - shredded mozzarella, mushroom, ricotta, and prosciutto
Carrara/Meatlover
Our favorite meat lovers pizza, topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and chicken
Cremona
A creamy pizza with Shredded Mozzarella, baby spinach, ricotta cheese, and prosciutto, and alfredo sauce (No Red Sauce)
Ferrera
A pizza with a little bit of everything, shredded cheese, mushroom, peppers, onions, pepperoni, oregano, meatballs, bacon, and black olives *Meatballs contain Gluten*
Florence
A taste of Italy - shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, and pesto sauce (No Red Sauce)
Florentina
A MPH favorite - shredded mozzarella, tomato slices, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, and basil
Four Cheese
Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola and provolone to satisfy the cheese love in all of us *Red Sauce Optional*
Greek
A taste from Greece - Shredded mozzarella, feta cheese, baby spinach, sliced tomato, and black olives
Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple to remind us of sweet summer days in Hawaii
Italian Street Corn Pizza
Garlic Based Pizza, Four Cheese Blend, Roasted Corn, Lemon Aioli, & Finished Pecorino Romano
Latina
A fun pizza for anyone, grilled chicken and bacon
Lucca Pizza
Garlic Based Pizza, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese,Cherry Tomatoes & Dollops of Pesto Sauce
Margarita
Fresh Mozzarella, Romano Cheese and Basil in the contemporary favorite
Massa
A popular choice - shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, and bacon
Messina
One of MPH's most popular, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and ricotta cheese
Milan
A fun twist, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato slices, and onions (No Red Sauce)
Monza
Shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and alfredo sauce (No Red Sauce)
Naples/BBQ
BBQ chicken with an overload of mozzarella cheese (No Red Sauce)
Palermo
Shredded Mozzarella,grilled chicken,broccoli and roasted garlic
Ravenna
Shredded Mozzarella, tomato slices & Sautéed Shrimp with garlic
Rome
A great fragrance and taste, shredded mozzarella, onions, fresh garlic, romano cheese, and oregano
Salerno
Shredded Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, ricotta, breaded eggplant, onions, and a pinch of romano cheese *Eggplant Contains Gluten*
Turin
Shredded Mozzarella, grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, and pesto sauce (No Red Sauce)
VeggieSupreme
For any veggie lover - shredded mozzarella, tomato slices, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green pepper, and black olives
Venice
Shredded mozzarella, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions and oregano - another taste of Italy pizza
Verona
Shredded mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, meatballs, and sweet Italian sausage - a spicy favorite *Meatballs Contains Gluten*
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
(Fried Ravioli, Jalapeño Poppers & Mozzarella Sticks)
Brushetta
Garlic bread, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Fried Ravioli
Garlic Bread
Jalepeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Popcorn Shrimp
Seasoned Fries
Sweet Fries
Brushetta Bites
Sliced Garlic Bread with Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, & Finished with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Glaze
MPB Nachos
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad with provolone, ham, salami & capicolla
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden salad with grilled chicken and buffalo sauce
Caesar Salad
Fresh Lettuce, homemade croutons, and romano Cheese
Caprese Salad
Caesar salad with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
Chef Salad
Our homemade garden salad with turkey, prosciutto and American cheese.
Garden Salad
Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, carrots, red peppers and onions
Greek Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Garden salad with basil, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, and black olives
Scampi Salad
Caesar salad with sauteed shrimp
Tuna Salad
on a garden salad
Burgers
Cheeseburger
American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles
Black & Blue Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions creamy blue cheese
X-Tudo Brazilian Burger
Egg, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Potato Sticks, Mayo & Ketchup
Incredibly Veggie Burger
Made from plants with all the flavor of a beef burger, stacked on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & onions
Hot Subs
BBQ Chicken Sub
BBQ chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sub
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onion and bacon
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Veggie Sub
Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, eggplant and black olives
Meatball Sub
North Italy Sub
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Pastrami Sub
Steak & Cheese
Steak & Cheese Combo
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and tomatoes
Teriyaki Sub
American cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce and tomatoes
Cold Subs
Pastas
Abruzzo Pasta
Sauteed Shrimp with garlic, spicy red sauce, jalapenos, and oregano
Cacciatore Pasta
Grilled Chicken sautéed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, red sauce, and oregano
Calabria Pasta
Sauteed sausage, garlic, sliced tomatoes, oregano, onions, and finished with spicy marinara sauce
Carbonara Pasta
Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Florence Pasta
Sauteed Chicken with onions, red peppers, broccolli, and finished with garlic and oil
Marsala Pasta
Grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine
Pasta with meatballs
Piccata Pasta
Grilled chicken sauteed with artichoke, sliced lemon, capers, and finished with white wine and tomatoes
Ravioli
Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Siciliana Pasta
Linguini/Ziti
Dinner
Sides
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, tomatoes, lettuce and blue cheese
Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, croutons, cheese & Caesar dressing
Chicken Club Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Grilled Chicken, pesto sauce, tomatoes & spinach
Fajita Wrap
Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, roasted peppers and onions
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and greek dressing
Marano Wrap
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, eggplant, basil and olive oil
Mediterranean Wrap
Provolone cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, eggplant, onions, feta & black olives
Spinach Wrap
Feta, raisins and black olives
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, onions, and ranch dressing
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
149 Main Street, Maynard, MA 01754