Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Maynard Pizza and Bar 149 Main Street

No reviews yet

149 Main Street

Maynard, MA 01754

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks
French Fries

Fall into Winter

Broccoli Puffs

$6.95

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.95

Loaded with melted cheese & bacon

Parmesan Garlic Wings

$10.95

Chicken Parm Melt

$10.95

Tastier Version of our Classic Chicken Parm Sub! Chicken Parm melted on to a brioche bun-- Chicken Parm Burger

Barilla Lasagna

$12.95

Layers of Marinara Meat Sauce, Creamy Ricotta & Romano Cheese Blend!

Soft Drinks

Coke (20oz)

$2.25

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.25

Fanta Orange (20oz)

$2.25

Ginger Ale (20oz)

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Snapple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.25

Water

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Chips

$1.50

Gourmet Pizza

Monday Large Cheese

$14.95

Large Cheese Pizza Mondays, $10.95! Pick Up or Dine in Only! Not available for deliveries

Cheese Pizza

$10.95+

Abruzzo

$12.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeño Peppers, & Hot Banana Pepper for the spicy lover in you

Al Pacino

$11.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Onions, and Spicy Fajita for a Mexican favorite

Bianco

$11.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato slices, garlic, feta cheese, and Oregano (No Tomato Sauce) - a great fragrance pizza

Brazi

$12.95+

Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, onions & olives

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.95+

Caprociosa

$12.95+

A MPB favorite - shredded mozzarella, mushroom, ricotta, and prosciutto

Carrara/Meatlover

$13.95+

Our favorite meat lovers pizza, topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and chicken

Cremona

$13.95+

A creamy pizza with Shredded Mozzarella, baby spinach, ricotta cheese, and prosciutto, and alfredo sauce (No Red Sauce)

Ferrera

$13.95+

A pizza with a little bit of everything, shredded cheese, mushroom, peppers, onions, pepperoni, oregano, meatballs, bacon, and black olives *Meatballs contain Gluten*

Florence

$13.95+

A taste of Italy - shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola, and pesto sauce (No Red Sauce)

Florentina

$13.95+

A MPH favorite - shredded mozzarella, tomato slices, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, and basil

Four Cheese

$12.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola and provolone to satisfy the cheese love in all of us *Red Sauce Optional*

Greek

$12.95+

A taste from Greece - Shredded mozzarella, feta cheese, baby spinach, sliced tomato, and black olives

Hawaiian

$11.95+

Ham and pineapple to remind us of sweet summer days in Hawaii

Italian Street Corn Pizza

$12.95+

Garlic Based Pizza, Four Cheese Blend, Roasted Corn, Lemon Aioli, & Finished Pecorino Romano

Latina

$11.95+

A fun pizza for anyone, grilled chicken and bacon

Lucca Pizza

$12.95+

Garlic Based Pizza, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese,Cherry Tomatoes & Dollops of Pesto Sauce

Margarita

$12.95+

Fresh Mozzarella, Romano Cheese and Basil in the contemporary favorite

Massa

$12.95+

A popular choice - shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, pepperoni, and bacon

Messina

$12.95+

One of MPH's most popular, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and ricotta cheese

Milan

$12.95+

A fun twist, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato slices, and onions (No Red Sauce)

Monza

$12.95+

Shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and alfredo sauce (No Red Sauce)

Naples/BBQ

$11.95+

BBQ chicken with an overload of mozzarella cheese (No Red Sauce)

Palermo

$12.95+

Shredded Mozzarella,grilled chicken,broccoli and roasted garlic

Ravenna

$13.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, tomato slices & Sautéed Shrimp with garlic

Rome

$12.95+

A great fragrance and taste, shredded mozzarella, onions, fresh garlic, romano cheese, and oregano

Salerno

$12.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, ricotta, breaded eggplant, onions, and a pinch of romano cheese *Eggplant Contains Gluten*

Turin

$11.95+

Shredded Mozzarella, grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, and pesto sauce (No Red Sauce)

VeggieSupreme

$14.95+

For any veggie lover - shredded mozzarella, tomato slices, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions, green pepper, and black olives

Venice

$12.95+

Shredded mozzarella, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions and oregano - another taste of Italy pizza

Verona

$12.95+

Shredded mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, meatballs, and sweet Italian sausage - a spicy favorite *Meatballs Contains Gluten*

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$12.95

(Fried Ravioli, Jalapeño Poppers & Mozzarella Sticks)

Brushetta

$5.95

Garlic bread, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$10.95

French Fries

$4.95

Fried Calamari

$6.95

Fried Ravioli

$6.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Jalepeno Poppers

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95

Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Sweet Fries

$4.95

Brushetta Bites

$6.95

Sliced Garlic Bread with Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Basil, & Finished with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Glaze

MPB Nachos

$8.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Garden Salad with provolone, ham, salami & capicolla

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Garden salad with grilled chicken and buffalo sauce

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh Lettuce, homemade croutons, and romano Cheese

Caprese Salad

$9.95

Caesar salad with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil

Chef Salad

$8.95

Our homemade garden salad with turkey, prosciutto and American cheese.

Garden Salad

$9.95

Spring mix, fresh tomatoes, carrots, red peppers and onions

Greek Salad

$9.95

Mediterranean Salad

$10.95

Garden salad with basil, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, feta, and black olives

Scampi Salad

$13.95

Caesar salad with sauteed shrimp

Tuna Salad

$11.95

on a garden salad

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$15.95

American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles

Black & Blue Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions creamy blue cheese

X-Tudo Brazilian Burger

$18.95

Egg, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Corn, Potato Sticks, Mayo & Ketchup

Incredibly Veggie Burger

$15.95

Made from plants with all the flavor of a beef burger, stacked on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & onions

Hot Subs

BBQ Chicken Sub

$10.95

BBQ chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.95

Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sub

$10.95

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onion and bacon

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Grilled Veggie Sub

$10.95

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, eggplant and black olives

Meatball Sub

$9.95

North Italy Sub

$9.95

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Pastrami Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Steak & Cheese

$10.95

Steak & Cheese Combo

$11.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and tomatoes

Teriyaki Sub

$10.95

American cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce and tomatoes

Cold Subs

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Italian Cold Cut

$9.95

Provolone, ham, salami, capicolla with your choices of veggies & hots

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$9.95Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.95Out of stock

Tuna Sub

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Pastas

Abruzzo Pasta

$16.95

Sauteed Shrimp with garlic, spicy red sauce, jalapenos, and oregano

Cacciatore Pasta

$16.95

Grilled Chicken sautéed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, red sauce, and oregano

Calabria Pasta

$16.95

Sauteed sausage, garlic, sliced tomatoes, oregano, onions, and finished with spicy marinara sauce

Carbonara Pasta

$16.95

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.95

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$16.95

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Florence Pasta

$16.95

Sauteed Chicken with onions, red peppers, broccolli, and finished with garlic and oil

Marsala Pasta

$16.95

Grilled chicken sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine

Pasta with meatballs

$14.95

Piccata Pasta

$18.95

Grilled chicken sauteed with artichoke, sliced lemon, capers, and finished with white wine and tomatoes

Ravioli

$16.95

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.95

Siciliana Pasta

$18.95

Linguini/Ziti

$9.95

Dinner

Chicken Wing & Fries

$13.95

Chicken Tender & Fries

$13.95

Teriyaki Dinner

$13.95

Grilled Chicken or Shredded Steak, green pepper, red pepper, onions & broccoli

Sides

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Side of Chicken Parm

$6.95

Side of Eggplant Parm

$4.95

Side of Meatball

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$5.95

Side of Shrimp

$9.95

Side of Broccoli

$5.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo chicken, tomatoes, lettuce and blue cheese

Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, croutons, cheese & Caesar dressing

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.95

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, pesto sauce, tomatoes & spinach

Fajita Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, roasted peppers and onions

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and greek dressing

Marano Wrap

$8.95

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, eggplant, basil and olive oil

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.95

Provolone cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, eggplant, onions, feta & black olives

Spinach Wrap

$8.95

Feta, raisins and black olives

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$9.95Out of stock

Hot peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, onions, and ranch dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kids Linguini & Meatballs

$6.95

Kids Ravioli & Red Sauce

$6.95

Kids Ziti & Butter

$6.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

149 Main Street, Maynard, MA 01754

