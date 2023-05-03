Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maynard's 2251 NW Bucklin Hill Rd

2251 NW Bucklin Hill Rd

Silverdale, WA 98383

Lunch W-F

Lunch Chef Inspired

Spam Fried Rice

$12.99

Mix vegetables, egg, spam and soy sauce

Boom Boom Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Bacon Dates

$13.99

The Cubano

$25.99

Miso Glazed Iberico Secreto

$35.99
Iberian Surf & Turf (Copy)

$52.99

35-Day dry aged bone-in 12 oz new York served with buttered scallops on the shell with sauce Verde, Red Pepper Coulis and charred citrus kale

Lunch Shareables

Antipasto

$19.99

Chef selection of cured meats, artisanal cheeses, vegetables with housemade bread. Featured pairing - Schooler Nolan Cabernet Sauvignon

Smoked Beets

$14.99

Bacon-date jam, goat cheese, almonds, arugula. Featured pairing - El Coto Rioja

Chicken Wings

$17.99

A full pound of lightly breaded wings tossed in Maynard's signature wing sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Make it spicier with Maynard's frozen doughnut hot sauce. Featured pairing - rainy daze goatboater IPA

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99

Maynard's house made bread, mozzarella, provolone & whipped garlic butter, served with Maynard's classic red sauce. Featured pairing - Kentucky spiced mule

Pepperoni Pizza Dip

$13.99

Hearth oven dip with aged provolone, cream cheese, mozzarella, fontina, marinara and east coast cup pepperoni served with our garlic bread. Featured pairing - fort George cavatica stout

Beef Diablo

$17.99

Tenderloin beef, cream, fresh garlic, signature diablo spice and garlic bread. Featured pairing - fort George cavatica stout

Side Fries

$6.99

Lunch Salad, Soup & Sandwiches

Entrée Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine, housemade caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and parmesan. Featured pairing - iris vineyards pinot Gris

Side Caesar Salad

$7.99
Tuna Poke Salad

$21.99

Sashimi tuna, baby greens, shaved carrot, avocado, crispy wontons, sesame seeds and sesame ginger dressing. Featured pairing - long shadow's poet's leap Riesling. Our friends at the Kitsap health department would like to remind you that eating raw or under