Maynard's 2251 NW Bucklin Hill Rd
2251 NW Bucklin Hill Rd
Silverdale, WA 98383
Lunch W-F
Lunch Chef Inspired
Spam Fried Rice
Mix vegetables, egg, spam and soy sauce
Boom Boom Fried Shrimp
Bacon Dates
The Cubano
Miso Glazed Iberico Secreto
Iberian Surf & Turf (Copy)
35-Day dry aged bone-in 12 oz new York served with buttered scallops on the shell with sauce Verde, Red Pepper Coulis and charred citrus kale
Lunch Shareables
Antipasto
Chef selection of cured meats, artisanal cheeses, vegetables with housemade bread. Featured pairing - Schooler Nolan Cabernet Sauvignon
Smoked Beets
Bacon-date jam, goat cheese, almonds, arugula. Featured pairing - El Coto Rioja
Chicken Wings
A full pound of lightly breaded wings tossed in Maynard's signature wing sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Make it spicier with Maynard's frozen doughnut hot sauce. Featured pairing - rainy daze goatboater IPA
Garlic Cheese Bread
Maynard's house made bread, mozzarella, provolone & whipped garlic butter, served with Maynard's classic red sauce. Featured pairing - Kentucky spiced mule
Pepperoni Pizza Dip
Hearth oven dip with aged provolone, cream cheese, mozzarella, fontina, marinara and east coast cup pepperoni served with our garlic bread. Featured pairing - fort George cavatica stout
Beef Diablo
Tenderloin beef, cream, fresh garlic, signature diablo spice and garlic bread. Featured pairing - fort George cavatica stout
Side Fries
Lunch Salad, Soup & Sandwiches
Entrée Caesar Salad
Romaine, housemade caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and parmesan. Featured pairing - iris vineyards pinot Gris
Side Caesar Salad
Tuna Poke Salad
Sashimi tuna, baby greens, shaved carrot, avocado, crispy wontons, sesame seeds and sesame ginger dressing. Featured pairing - long shadow's poet's leap Riesling. Our friends at the Kitsap health department would like to remind you that eating raw or under