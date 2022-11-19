The Mayor of Old Town - Fort Collins

- Home
632 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Popular Items
N/A Drinks
Coke
Diet
Sprite
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Ale
Soda Water
Mr. Pibb
Large Fruit Juice
Small Fruit Juice
Hot Tea
Small Milk
Kids Coke
Kids Sprite
Kids Root Beer
Kids Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids Choc Milk
Kids Pineapple Juice
Kids Ice Tea
Kids Orange Juice
Bottled N/A Drinks
Nibbles, Bites, and Snacks - Oh My
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Pretzel
Soft pretzel stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese and paired with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce.
Dirty Chips
A basket of potato chips dirtied up with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Califlower
In our house made beer batter. Crispy and healthy! WIth sauce on the side.
Fresh Salted Pretzel
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Parmesan truffle oil fries. Yes, for real. Eat this basket of decandence.
Choo Choo Chicharrones
Beers favorite snack. Savory, salty, and spicy with a drizzle of hot sauce. Not vegan. Try them!
Sticks and Stones
Mayor's Pretzel Club Special
The best way to save up to $140 in beer and pretzels and get a limited edition Mayor growlette Mayor shirt too!
Shareables - Apps
Brisket Colorado Nachos
House made thick pub chips topped with shredded cheese, smoked brisket, fresh onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes
1/2 Order Colorado Nachos
Same but half as big as the full Colorado Brisket nachos,
Nachos del Mayor
Fresh tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, black beans, onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and cilantro
1/2 Order Nachos del Mayor
Same but half as big as the full order of Mayor Nachos
(8) Mountain Man Wings
Your wings and your favorite sauces, including spicy buffalo, BBQ, or whiskey fire sauce. With fresh veggies and dressing
(12) Mountain Man Wings
Your wings and your favorite sauces, including spicy buffalo, BBQ, or whiskey fire sauce. With fresh veggies and dressing
(16) Mountain Man Wings
Your wings and your favorite sauces, including spicy buffalo, BBQ, or whiskey fire sauce. With fresh veggies and dressing
Tender Cluckers
A pile of crispy panko chicken, We'll bring the sauce.
Cheesy Ba'Corn
Poudre Valley Poutine
Sliders
Pretzel Feast
Tavern Tacos
Fish Tacos (2)
Crispy beer battered cod hugged by warm flour tortillas with cilantro sauce, cabbage, and tomatoes.
(3) Fish Tacos
Crispy beer battered cod hugged by warm flour tortillas with cilantro sauce, cabbage, and tomatoes
Gyro Tacos (2)
Gyro meat in warm flour tortillas and topped with onion, tomato, and ranch tzatziki sauce.
(3) Gyro Tacos
Gyro meat in warm flour tortillas and topped with onion, tomato, and ranch tzatziki sauce.
Slow Beef Tacos (2)
Slow beef in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro, and whiskey fire aioli.
(3) Slow Beef Tacos
Slow beef in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro, and whiskey fire aioli.
Beer Bacon Tacos (2)
That's Right! In a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and whiskey fire aioli.
(3) Beer Bacon Tacos
That's Right! In a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and whiskey fire aioli.
Ahi Won Ton Flat Tacos (2)
Seared and chilled ahi tuna on a crispy won ton shell with Mayor slaw on top.
(3) Ahi Won Ton Flat Tacos
Seared and chilled ahi tuna on a crispy won ton shell with Mayor slaw on top.
3 Chopped Brisket Tacos
3 Spicy Pork Tacos
3 Sloppy Joe Tacos
Burgers
Rail Hand Burger
Topped with our housemade BBQ sauce, smokey bacon, black and tan onion rings, and cheddar cheese.
Mayor Burger
Special secret sauce, choice of cheese, topped off with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle spear.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Juicy all beef burger topped with melted cheese and smokey bacon.
Steel Rail Fire Burger
A pile of fire roasted hatch green chilies, pepper jack cheese, and our homemade super hot ghost chili and habanero salsa - Addictingly hot! We're not kidding
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with savory mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese.
Beyond Meat Vegan Dream Burger
More at BeyondMeat.com Tastes GREAT and also happens to be fully veggie based 'meat' topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and vegan hatch green chili ranch on a vegan bun.
Gettin' Figgy With It
Juicy burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, smokey bacon, and fig jam. This is luxury.
Nacho Burger
Loaded with black and tan beer cheese sauce, tortilla chips, fresh salsa and queso fresco. Yes, it is yours!
Kraut Burger
Green Chili Burger
Sandwiches
Slow Beef Dip
Juicy extra slow braised beef pulled apart and piled on melted provolone in a hoagie roll. Served with au jus.
Reuben
Tender IPA braised corn beef stacked up with apple bacon kraut on thick cut marble rye with Swiss cheese and Colorado sauce.
Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese
Your choice of white or rye with pepper jack, cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese melted and filled with slow beef.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy panko chicken fingers sauced with buffalo sauce and topped with our chunky house made bleu cheese dressing.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce
Mayor Muffuletta
Colorado Cubano
Sloppy Joe Sandwich
kLobster Roll
Traditional - WhatTheSchnitzel
Ooh Mommy - WhatTheSchnitzel
Beer Hall Favorites
Slow Beef Stroganoff
Extra slow braised beef with mushrooms, and a rich cream sauce.Tossed with cavatappi. A staff favorite!
Cowboy Ciao
Mayor Mac And Cheese
This is the one! Black and tan beer cheese sauce mixed in along with hatch green chilies, tossed with cavatappi, and topped with queso fresco.
Fish & Chips
Fresh made Mayor beer battered cod and crispy fries and house made tartar sauce. Everyday!
Sheppard's Pie
Curry Wurst
The famous and tasty German favorite! Two beer brats served with apple bacon kraut, fries, and house made curry ketchup over all of it.
Adult Finger Chicken
Chicken fingers but adult sized. Yum!
Half order Mayor Mac And Cheese
All the same yumminess half the portion.