American
Bars & Lounges

The Mayor of Old Town - Fort Collins

632 S Mason St

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Mayor Burger
Fresh Salted Pretzel
Fish & Chips

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Large Fruit Juice

$3.00

Small Fruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Small Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Root Beer

Out of stock

Kids Lemonade

Kids Milk

Out of stock

Kids Choc Milk

$2.50

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Ice Tea

Kids Orange Juice

Bottled N/A Drinks

Root Beer Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Regata Gingerbeer

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Black Cherry Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Grape Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Orange Cream Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Blackberry Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Peaches N Cream Rocky Mountain Soda

$3.00

Nibbles, Bites, and Snacks - Oh My

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Pretzel

$7.00

Soft pretzel stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese and paired with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce.

Dirty Chips

$5.00

A basket of potato chips dirtied up with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Califlower

$10.00

In our house made beer batter. Crispy and healthy! WIth sauce on the side.

Fresh Salted Pretzel

$6.00

beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Parmesan truffle oil fries. Yes, for real. Eat this basket of decandence.

Choo Choo Chicharrones

Choo Choo Chicharrones

$5.00

Beers favorite snack. Savory, salty, and spicy with a drizzle of hot sauce. Not vegan. Try them!

Sticks and Stones

$8.00
Mayor's Pretzel Club Special

Mayor's Pretzel Club Special

$97.00

The best way to save up to $140 in beer and pretzels and get a limited edition Mayor growlette Mayor shirt too!

Shareables - Apps

Brisket Colorado Nachos

$17.00

House made thick pub chips topped with shredded cheese, smoked brisket, fresh onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes

1/2 Order Colorado Nachos

$10.00

Same but half as big as the full Colorado Brisket nachos,

Nachos del Mayor

Nachos del Mayor

$15.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, black beans, onions, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and cilantro

1/2 Order Nachos del Mayor

$10.00

Same but half as big as the full order of Mayor Nachos

(8) Mountain Man Wings

(8) Mountain Man Wings

$14.00

Your wings and your favorite sauces, including spicy buffalo, BBQ, or whiskey fire sauce. With fresh veggies and dressing

(12) Mountain Man Wings

$19.00

Your wings and your favorite sauces, including spicy buffalo, BBQ, or whiskey fire sauce. With fresh veggies and dressing

(16) Mountain Man Wings

$23.00

Your wings and your favorite sauces, including spicy buffalo, BBQ, or whiskey fire sauce. With fresh veggies and dressing

Tender Cluckers

$10.00

A pile of crispy panko chicken, We'll bring the sauce.

Cheesy Ba'Corn

$10.00

Poudre Valley Poutine

$10.00

Sliders

Pretzel Feast

$29.00

Tavern Tacos

Fish Tacos (2)

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.00

Crispy beer battered cod hugged by warm flour tortillas with cilantro sauce, cabbage, and tomatoes.

(3) Fish Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy beer battered cod hugged by warm flour tortillas with cilantro sauce, cabbage, and tomatoes

Gyro Tacos (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Gyro meat in warm flour tortillas and topped with onion, tomato, and ranch tzatziki sauce.

(3) Gyro Tacos

$11.00

Gyro meat in warm flour tortillas and topped with onion, tomato, and ranch tzatziki sauce.

Slow Beef Tacos (2)

Slow Beef Tacos (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Slow beef in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro, and whiskey fire aioli.

(3) Slow Beef Tacos

$11.00

Slow beef in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro, and whiskey fire aioli.

Beer Bacon Tacos (2)

Beer Bacon Tacos (2)

$8.00

That's Right! In a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and whiskey fire aioli.

(3) Beer Bacon Tacos

$11.00

That's Right! In a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and whiskey fire aioli.

Ahi Won Ton Flat Tacos (2)

Ahi Won Ton Flat Tacos (2)

$10.00Out of stock

Seared and chilled ahi tuna on a crispy won ton shell with Mayor slaw on top.

(3) Ahi Won Ton Flat Tacos

$14.00

Seared and chilled ahi tuna on a crispy won ton shell with Mayor slaw on top.

3 Chopped Brisket Tacos

$12.00

3 Spicy Pork Tacos

$11.00

3 Sloppy Joe Tacos

$12.00

Burgers

Rail Hand Burger

$17.00

Topped with our housemade BBQ sauce, smokey bacon, black and tan onion rings, and cheddar cheese.

Mayor Burger

$15.00

Special secret sauce, choice of cheese, topped off with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle spear.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Juicy all beef burger topped with melted cheese and smokey bacon.

Steel Rail Fire Burger

$16.00

A pile of fire roasted hatch green chilies, pepper jack cheese, and our homemade super hot ghost chili and habanero salsa - Addictingly hot! We're not kidding

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Topped with savory mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese.

Beyond Meat Vegan Dream Burger

$14.00

More at BeyondMeat.com Tastes GREAT and also happens to be fully veggie based 'meat' topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and vegan hatch green chili ranch on a vegan bun.

Gettin' Figgy With It

$17.00

Juicy burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, smokey bacon, and fig jam. This is luxury.

Nacho Burger

$16.00

Loaded with black and tan beer cheese sauce, tortilla chips, fresh salsa and queso fresco. Yes, it is yours!

Kraut Burger

$16.00

Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Slow Beef Dip

$16.00

Juicy extra slow braised beef pulled apart and piled on melted provolone in a hoagie roll. Served with au jus.

Reuben

$15.00

Tender IPA braised corn beef stacked up with apple bacon kraut on thick cut marble rye with Swiss cheese and Colorado sauce.

Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Your choice of white or rye with pepper jack, cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese melted and filled with slow beef.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Our crispy panko chicken fingers sauced with buffalo sauce and topped with our chunky house made bleu cheese dressing.

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce

Mayor Muffuletta

$14.00

Colorado Cubano

$15.00

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$16.00

kLobster Roll

$15.00

Traditional - WhatTheSchnitzel

$14.00

Ooh Mommy - WhatTheSchnitzel

$14.00

Beer Hall Favorites

Slow Beef Stroganoff

Slow Beef Stroganoff

$16.00

Extra slow braised beef with mushrooms, and a rich cream sauce.Tossed with cavatappi. A staff favorite!

Cowboy Ciao

$17.99

Mayor Mac And Cheese

$12.00

This is the one! Black and tan beer cheese sauce mixed in along with hatch green chilies, tossed with cavatappi, and topped with queso fresco.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh made Mayor beer battered cod and crispy fries and house made tartar sauce. Everyday!

Sheppard's Pie

$17.00
Curry Wurst

Curry Wurst

$15.00

The famous and tasty German favorite! Two beer brats served with apple bacon kraut, fries, and house made curry ketchup over all of it.

Adult Finger Chicken

$14.00

Chicken fingers but adult sized. Yum!

Half order Mayor Mac And Cheese

$7.00

All the same yumminess half the portion.

Lighter Bites

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

A large bowl of arugula and green leaf with La Folie roasted beets, quinoa, dried cranberries, and queso fresco.

Muffuletta Salad

$14.00

Wrap It Up

$14.00

Odds, Adds, & Sides

Side Mayor Fries

$3.50

Side Thick Cut Chips

$3.50

Side of PTO Fries

$5.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

House Salad

$3.50

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket Thick Cut Chips

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side of Black & Tan Cheese

$1.00

Green Chili CUP

$4.00

Green Chili BOWL

$7.00

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Beets

$3.50

Side Mayor Slaw

$3.50

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Desserts

Mayor Cookies

$6.00

Chocolate coffee cake

$8.00

Brownie

$5.00

Blondie

$5.00

Add a scoop of ice cream

$2.00

Just a scoop of ice cream

$4.00

Two scoops of ice cream

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Nachos

$7.00

Kid's Hangabur

$7.00

Kid's Hangabur w/ Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Wings

$7.00

Features

Taco Bar

$10.00

Beer - Draft

Underberg

$4.00

Heart Pickle Shot

$2.00

AC Golden Palisade Peach Tart

Out of stock

Alpine Brewing Nelson

Avery The Reverend

Avery White Rascal

Baja Cabotella

Out of stock

Baja Escorpión Negro

Baja La Surfa

Baja Por Favor Mexican IPA

Out of stock

Bearded Iris Double Homestyle

Bell's Double Two Hearted DIPA

Out of stock

Bell's Quite Brite

Bieres de Chimay

Boneyard Hop Venom

Bootstrap Boat Snack

Out of stock

Boulder Beer Shake Chocolate Porter

Boulevard Bourbon Bbl. aged Quad

Bow and Arrow Mama Always Said ...

Out of stock

Bow and Arrow Scenic West

Breckenridge Funslinger

Breckenridge Holidale

Out of stock

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

Call To Arms LA Clawsuit POG

Out of stock

Call to Arms Whiney the Millennial

Cerebral Forbidden Idol - Sidewinders Fang

Cerebral Southern Jewel

Cerveceria Churro Stout

Delirium - Huyghe Black

Out of stock

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

Out of stock

Dewey Secret Machine Blueberry Peach Muffins

Downeast Winter Blend

Drekker Benevolent Intentions

Drekker Chonk X Hydra

Drowned Lands Autumn Terra

Duvel Moortgat Single (green)

Ecliptic Barrel Aged Oort

Out of stock

Elevated Mixed Berry Seltzer

Elevation 8 second Kolsch

Out of stock

Evil Twin Soft DK

False Idol Driving 88

Out of stock

False Idol Ragnarok

Out of stock

False Idol Twilight of the Gods

Out of stock

Finnriver Black Currant Cider

Firestone Walker Champs De Fraises

Firestone Walker Feral One Batch 1

Out of stock

Firestone Walker Feral One Batch 6

Out of stock

Firestone Walker Feral One Batch 7

Firestone Walker Merlin (Nitro!)

Firestone Walker Pivo Pils

Fremont 13th Anniversary BA Barleywine

Out of stock

Fremont Ectoplasm IPA

Out of stock

Fremont Kick Ass

Funkwerks Tropic King

Great Divide Yeti Pumpkin Spice

Out of stock

Great Notion Triple Strawberry Marshmallow Shake

Out of stock

Guinness Dry Irish Stout (Nitro!)

Half Acre Bodem

Haykin Family Ciders Ashmead's Kernel '19

Hofbrau Oktoberfest

Hofbrau Original Helles

Out of stock

Hooch Booch Old Fashioned

Hop Butcher Blazed Orange Milkshake

Hop Butcher Reply Hazy Try Again

Out of stock

Hop Butcher Triple Grid

Out of stock

Horse & Dragon Sad Panda Coffee Stout

Horse & Dragon Snug Double Cream

Out of stock

Horse & Dragon Winter Lights '22-'23

Jack's Abby Brite as Hell

Jack's Abby Post Shift Pilsner

Keeping Together The Art Of Holding Space #3

Left Hand Double Milk Stout

Left Hand Milk Stout (Nitro!)

Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout (Nitro!)

Out of stock

Left Hand St. Vrain Tripel

Left Hand Wake Up Dead (Nitro!)

Out of stock

Lexington Bourbon Barrel Ale

Out of stock

Lexington Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale

Out of stock

Little Machine Sir Veza

Living the Dream Powder Run Key Lime

Out of stock

Locust Original Dry

Locust Watermelon

Loveland Aleworks American Cranberry Sour

Out of stock

Loveland Aleworks Apple Pie Sour

Out of stock

Maine Beer Company Fall

Out of stock

Maine Beer Company Lunch

Marble Marblefest

Out of stock

Marble Pumpkin Noir

Out of stock

Maxline Passion Fruit Peach Sour

Mighty River Rivers Flow

Mockery Cul de Sac Nights

Mother Earth Cali Creamin' Nitro

Out of stock

Mythmaker Nitro ESB

Mythmaker Serious Moonlight Brown

Out of stock

Mythmaker Zesty 064

New Belgium Great Godbey

Out of stock

New Belgium Holiday Ale

Out of stock

New Belgium La Folie

New Belgium Le Terrior

New Belgium Oakspire

Out of stock

New Belgium Oh Sweetie

New Belgium Old Aggie

New Glory Hop Craze (Revolution 2)

Out of stock

New Holland Dragon's Milk

Out of stock

Oakshire NITRO Amber

Odell Booyah! Juice

Out of stock

Odell Easy Street Wheat

Odell Lugene Milk Chocolate Stout

Odell Sippin' Pretty

Out of stock

Old Nation M-43

Ommegang 25th Anniversary

Ommegang Three Philosophers

Out of stock

Oskar Blue's Double Dale's

Oskar Blues Ten Fidy

Out of stock

Outer Range Final Summit

Outer Range In The Steep

Outer Range Neige Dubbel

Out of stock

Outer Range Stratagems

Parish Ghost in the Machine

Out of stock

pFriem Flanders Red

Phase Three Pixel Density

Portland Cider Blueberry Bourbon Basil

Prairie Bomb!

Prairie Oreo Bomb!

Out of stock

Purpose Brewing Escondida

Purpose Brewing Smoeltrekker #16

Out of stock

Purpose Brewing Smoeltrekker #33

Redstone Meadery Black Raspberry Nectar

Out of stock

Referend Wittgenstein

Out of stock

Revision Cryptic Love

Out of stock

Riip Raider Bob

River North Colorado Triple Strong

Out of stock

River North Double Barrel Aged Avarice

Out of stock

River North Hello Darkness

Out of stock

Roadhouse Mountain Jam Vol. 8

Out of stock

Rock Cut Brewing Galactic Portal

Out of stock

Rock Cut Ouzel Creek Cherry Pale

Rueben's Fresh Hop Double Crush

Russian River Blind Pig

Out of stock

Russian River Pliny the Elder

Out of stock

Seattle Cider Co. Honeycrisp

Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Celebration

Station 26 We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat

Out of stock

Station 26 Witbier

Out of stock

Steamworks Brewing Colorado Kolsch

Superstition Blueberry Spaceship Box

Superstition Dune Bloom

Tivoli Outlaw

Toppling Goliath Holidotz

Out of stock

Toppling Goliath Radiant Haze

Out of stock

Trve Cosmic Crypt

Out of stock

Tucher Festbier

Unibroue Blanche de Chambly

Unibroue La Fin du Monde

Out of stock

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Mango Pineapple

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi

Out of stock

Untitled Art Strawberry Daquiri

Out of stock

Urban Artifact Teak

Ursula 2 Weeks Notice

Out of stock

Vereboten Angry Banjo

Out of stock

Verhaeughe Duchesse de Bourgogne

Out of stock

WeldWerks Barrel-Aged Derby Day

Out of stock

WeldWerks CO. Casual Raspberry & Strawberry

Out of stock

WeldWerks Hefeweizen

Out of stock

WeldWerks Juicy Bits

Out of stock

WeldWerks Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

Out of stock

Weldwerks Transmountain Diversion

Out of stock

WestFax Succulence

Out of stock

Wibby Lightshine Helles

Out of stock

Wibby Wibtoberfest

Wiley Roots Beach Day IPA

Out of stock

Wiley Roots Breakfast @ Wiley's: Bear Claw

Out of stock

Wiley Roots Lounge Music: Punch Bowl

Out of stock

Wiley Roots Peach Orange Slush

Wiley Roots Pre-Order Pils

Out of stock

Woodchuck Amber

Out of stock

2 Towns Pacific Pineapple

Out of stock

2 Towns Raspberry Cosmic Crisp

Out of stock

4 Noses P.O.G Blonde

4 Noses Raining Apricots

4 Noses Strawberry Banana Velvet

450 North Slushy XL Rainbow Popsicle

2nd Shift Liquid Spiritual Delight

Out of stock

2017 BCBS Barley Wine

Out of stock

2018 BCBS Bramble Rye

Out of stock

2018 BCBS Midnight Orange

Out of stock

2018 BCBS Mon Cheri

Out of stock

2018 BCBS Wheat Wine

Out of stock

2019 BCBS Cafe de Olla

Out of stock

2019 BCBS Wheat Wine

Out of stock

2020 BCBS Carmella

Out of stock

2021 BCBS Cherrywood

Out of stock

2021 BCBS Classic Cola

Out of stock

2021 BCBS Fourteen

Out of stock

2018 BCBS Original

Out of stock

2019 BCBS Original

Out of stock

2020 BCBS Original

Out of stock

2021 BCBS Original

Out of stock

2022 BCBS Original

Out of stock

Beer - Bottles & Cans

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Truly Can

$4.00

Twisted Tea Can

$4.00

2021 Bourbon County Stout Bottle

$19.00

2020 Bourbon County Stout Bottle

$19.00

2019 Bourbon County Stout Bottle

$19.00

BCS 150th Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

BCS Brunch Oatmeal #4 Bottle

$28.00

BCS Cherry Wood Bottle

$23.00Out of stock

BCS Classic Cola Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

BCS Wheat Wine Bottle

$22.00

BCS Carmella Bottle

$22.00

BCS Cafe de Olla Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

BCS Sir Issacs Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

BCS 30th Anniversary Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

BCS Biscotti Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

BCS Coffee Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

2022 Bourbon County Bottle

$19.00Out of stock

Amstel Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Orval Trappist Ale

$12.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Rochefort 10

$15.00

Westmalle Trappist Dubble

$12.50

Westmalle Trappist Trippel

$12.50

Avery Tweak Imp. Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Avery Rufus Corvus Barrel Aged Sour

$8.00

Avery Tectum Et. Elix Barrel Aged Sour

$8.00

Avery Fortuna Barrel Aged Sour

$8.00

Firestone Agrestic Wild Red

$9.00

Firestone Bravo Imp. Brown

$9.00

Firestone Helldorado Blonde Barley Wine

$9.00

Saison Du Ponte

$28.00

New Belgium Le Terroir (2016)

$29.00

De Proefbrouwerij Abtsolution

$14.00

Athletic Free Wave NA IPA

$5.00

Athletic Upside Dawn NA Blonde

$5.00

Bitburger Drive

$5.00

Bootstrap Strapless NA IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Bravus NA Blood Orange IPA

$5.00

Bravus NA Oatmeal Stout

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Guinness NA

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner NA

$5.00

Well Being NA Hellraiser Amber

$5.00

Wellbeing NA Coffee Cream Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Holidaily Favorite Blonde

$6.00

Holidaily Big Henry Hazy IPA

$6.00

Holidaily Riva Stout

$6.00

Cocktails

Beer Shot

$3.50

Beer Slushie

Bloody Mary

$7.00Out of stock

Bourbon Maple Extra Hard Cider

$9.00

Bourbon Milk Punch

$7.00

Brown Sugar Beer Bang

$11.00

Bulleit Mule

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

Gold Margarita

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Ta-IPA

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Marga - Tini

$9.00

Margarita Rocks

$7.00

Martini

$7.50

Mayor Jam -N- Gin

$7.00

Mayor of Old Fashioned

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old Town Spritz

$7.00

Pandemic Punch

$9.00

Pink Sangria

$11.00

Pretty Pirate

$9.00

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Red Sangria

$11.00

Roasty Toasty

$10.00

Skinny Ginny

$8.00

Sunny Sky Smash

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Bulleit Rye Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc

Dreaming Tree Chardonnay

Alta Luna - Pinot Grigio

Odell Pinot Gris Can

$11.00

Odell Rose (still) Can

$11.00

Le Petite Perriere Rose

Dreaming Tree Crush

Finca La Linda Malbec

Out of stock

Francis For Coppola Pinot Noir

Irony Pinot Noir

Out of stock

Three Finger Jack Cab Sauv

Toad Hollow Merlot

Odell Red Blend can

$11.00

(Sub) Layer Cake Malbec

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Odell Rose (bubbles) can

$11.00

Liquor

(well vodka)

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Ketel One Citroen

$7.50

Titos