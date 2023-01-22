  • Home
Mayor’s Cafe & Bagel Emporium 1677 N Hiatus Rd

No reviews yet

1677 N Hiatus Rd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

DELI FISH

Nova

$13.49+

Lox

$13.49+

WF Chuck

$9.24+

Baked Salmon Chunk

$11.50+

Sable

$22.50+

Sturgeon

$22.50+

Pickled Herring

$4.99

Gelite Fish

$3.25

DELI ITEMS

Tuna

$5.50+

Chicken

$5.00+

Egg Salad

$4.75+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

$2.00+

Cucumber Salad

$1.75+

W Fish Salad

$4.00+

Baked Salmon Salad

$5.00+

Cream Cheese

$2.75+

Veggie Cheese

$3.00+

Lox Spread

$3.50+

Scallion

$2.75+

Cr Walnut CC

$3.00+

Greek Olives

$2.25+

Fruit Salad

$2.25+

Pickel

$1.50

Potatoes Pancakes

$8.99

Knishes

$4.99+

Chopped Liver

$4.50+

Rice Pudding

$1.75+

DELI Side

S/O Tomato

$1.99

S/O Nova

$8.99

S/O Capers

$1.25

S/O Cole Slaw

$1.99

S/O Potato Salad

$1.99

S/O French Fries

$2.99

Pickel

$1.50

Breakfast

Individual Sandwiches

$7.99

$7.99 Includes drink and a side

Bagels & Cream Cheese

$25.00+

Your choice of cream cheese garnished with fresh vegetables and assorted sliced bagels (2 per person)

Breakfast Platter

$69.99+

Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Bacon or Sausage, Bagel, Choice of (2) Drinks

Fruit

$39.99+

A variety of fresh fruits in season

Cheeses

$45.99+

Assorted Plates

Smoked Fish

$79.00+

Nova or Lox, Baked Salmon or Whitefish Filet served on a bed of lettuce with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese, Served with assorted sliced bagels. (2 per person)

Salad

$69.00+

Choice of homemade Egg Salad, Whitefish Salad, Chopped Liver, Tuna Salad, Baked Salmon Salad or Chicken Salad served on a platter with lettuce, tomato, onion and assorted sliced bagels (2 per person)

Sandwiches

$69.00+

Choose from our fine meats, carefully garnished and arranged, served with potato salad and cole slaw, mustard, russian dressing and mayonnaise

Assorted Deli Meats

$79.00+

Choice of Corned Beef, Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Tongue, Pastrami, includes potato salad and cole slaw, mustard, Russian dressing, rye bread and assorted sliced bagels.

Bagel Sandwich Specials (Deep Copy)

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Eggs & Ham Sandwich

$7.49

Eggs & Bacon Sandwich

$7.49

Eggs & Sausage Sandwich

$7.49

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel with Chive

$3.99

Bagel with Veggie Spread

$3.99

Bagel with Lox Spread

$4.99

Bagel with Butter

$2.49

Lox or Nova with plain Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions

$15.99

Eggs Special (Deep Copy)

Eggs (2) are served with choice of: Home fries, grits, oatmeal or sliced tomato and choice of bagel or toast. (Grits & Oatmeal until 11:00 a.m.)

Eggs Benedict - Served over a toasted Bialy w/ Ham & Hollandaise Sauce

$13.99

Eggs

$7.99

Eggs with Ham

$8.99

Eggs with Bacon

$9.99

Eggs with Sausage Patty

$9.99

Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$9.99

3 Egg Omelettes (Deep Copy)

Omelettes are made with 3 farm fresh eggs served with choice of one: home fries, grits, oatmeal or sliced tomato and choice of bagel or toast

Plain Omelette

$9.99

Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Choice of One Meat Omelette

$11.99

Choice of Two Meats Omelette

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Spinach Feta Omelette

$11.99

Mushroom Omelette

$10.99

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$12.99

Deli Omelette

$13.99

Neo Omelette

$11.99

Leo Omelette

$11.99

Side Items (Deep Copy)

Home Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Oatmeal

$2.99+

Grits

$2.99+

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.99

Ham

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Bacon

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Bone-In Ham

$5.99

Potato Pancake

$8.99

From The Griddle (Deep Copy)

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$3.99

Shortstack (2 Pancakes)

$5.99

Fullstack (3 Pancakes)

$7.99

French Toast made with Challah

$6.99+

Waffle

$6.99

1-1-1, 2-2-2, 3-3-3 (Deep Copy)

1-1-1

$8.99

2-2-2

$9.99

3-3-3

$10.99

Skillet Breakfast (Deep Copy)

3 Large farm fresh eggs served any style over home fries with Ham or Bacon, peppers, onions and topped with melted cheese with choice of Bagel or Toast

The Mayor's Skillet Breakfast

$14.99

Deli Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Served with choice of french fries, cole slaw or potato salad

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.99

White Fish Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Salami Sandwich

$12.99

Tongue Sandwich

$12.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Char-Broiled Sandwiches & Others (Deep Copy)

8oz Black Angus Burger

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, served on a Kaiser roll or bun (add Cheese $1.00)

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, served on a Kaiser roll or bun

Patty Melt

$14.99

Swiss cheese and grilled onions

12" Hot Dog with Kraut

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

with french fries

Hot Open Face (Deep Copy)

Served with potatoes and vegetables

Turkey

$14.99

Roast Beef

$14.99

Club Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

Ham Club Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.99

Roast Beef Club Sandwich

$14.99

Tuna Salad Club Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$14.99

Fish Platters (Deep Copy)

Served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, plain cream cheese cucumber and choice of bagel

Lox & Cream Cheese

$17.99

Nova & Cream Cheese

$17.99

White Fish Chunk & Cream Cheese

$17.99

Baked Salmon & Cream Cheese

$17.99

Fish Platter for 2

$29.99

Choice of 2 (lox, nova, white fish or baked salmon) Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, cucumber, plain cream cheese and choice of 2 bagels

Salad Platters (Deep Copy)

Served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, cucumbers, and a choice of bagel

Tuna Salad Salad Platter

$15.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$15.99

Egg Salad Platter

$12.99

White Fish Salad Platter

$14.99

Baked Salmon Salad Platter

$15.99

2 Scoops Platter

$18.99

Soups (Deep Copy)

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99+

Matzo Ball Soup

$4.99+

Salads (Deep Copy)

Casar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, diced chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese and hardboiled egg.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, Feta cheese, olives and pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$14.99

Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, tomatoes, onions, hardboiled egg on bed of romaine lettuce and spring mix

House Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, olives and cucumbers

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

Ages 9 & under. Includes a fountain drink, French Fries or a cup of fruit

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Beverages (Deep Copy)

Coffee

$2.99

Cafe Con Leche

$5.49

Cappuccino

$5.99

Espresso

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Dr. Brown's

$2.99

Canned Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice- Bottle

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
NY style deli! Breakfast & Lunch and the best Bagels in the State of Florida.

Location

1677 N Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

