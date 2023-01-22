Mayor’s Cafe & Bagel Emporium 1677 N Hiatus Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
NY style deli! Breakfast & Lunch and the best Bagels in the State of Florida.
Location
1677 N Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bogart's American Kitchen - 2721 North Hiatus Road
No Reviews
2721 North Hiatus Road Cooper City, FL 33026
View restaurant
Mr. Shrimp - Pembroke Pines - 11009 Pines Boulevard
No Reviews
11009 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines
More near Pembroke Pines