Maypop 611 O'Keefe St

American
Chinese

Maypop

2,298 Reviews

$$

611 O'Keefe St

New Orleans, LA 70113

Dinner Appetizers

Amuse

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Bibb Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Fresh bibb lettuce salad with coconut ranch, green tomato relish, cashew crisp, chaat spice and all the herbs

Crispy Fried Oysters

Crispy Fried Oysters

$19.00

Fried local P&J Oysters served with bourbon barrel soy aïoli, manchego cheese, spicy cucumber and a Tabasco mash vinaigrette

Whole Roasted Bone Marrow

$24.00

Spring Peas, Warm Roti

Bread Service

Bread Service

$8.00

Fresh baked annatto sesame rolls with coconut butter and shellfish pepper jam

Eggplant

$17.00Out of stock

Tamarind Beef

$18.00Out of stock

Calamari

$15.00

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Plate

$36.00Out of stock

Side Roti

$5.00

Extra Amuse

$5.00

Dinner Pastas

Shrimp Noodle

$25.00

Caviar Spaghetti

$25.00

Garganelli

$26.00

Blue Crab Lamian

$27.00Out of stock

Gnocchi with Beef Rendang

$27.00Out of stock

Dinner Entrees

Skirt Steak

$33.00

Quail

$32.00

Sticky Pork Shoulder

$32.00

Drum

$36.00

Tofu Entree

$28.00

Entree Only

Dinner Desserts

Mignardise

Pumpkin Roulade

$10.00

Tahini Blondie

$10.00

Passion Fruit S'more

$10.00

V.C. Budino

$9.00

Housemade Ice Cream

$6.00

Housemade Ice Cream Vanilla

$6.00

Housemade Sorbet

$6.00

Cake Fee

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Shrimp and Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken and Fries

$10.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Kids Chicken and Noodles

$10.00

Kids Shrimp and Noodles

$10.00

Kids Noodles

$4.00

Dinner Appetizers Uber Eats

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Bibb Lettuce Salad

$19.50

Fresh bibb lettuce salad with coconut ranch, green tomato relish, cashew crisp, chaat spice and all the herbs

Bread Service

Bread Service

$7.80

Fresh baked annatto sesame rolls with coconut butter and shellfish pepper jam

Charcuterie Plate

$46.80Out of stock

Guanciale over Roasted Beets

$18.20

Cashew Romesco, Fresh Herbs

Side Roti

$6.50

Whole Roasted Bone Marrow

$31.20

Spring Peas, Warm Roti

Dinner Pastas Uber Eats

Coconut Braised Beef Shank Pappardelle

$31.20

Crab Dumplings

$32.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cappelletti

$28.60Out of stock

Dinner Entrees Uber Eats

Hot Pot

$37.70Out of stock

Skirt Steak

$40.30

Quail

$46.80

Sticky Pork Shoulder

$41.60

Sunday Brunch

Calamari

$17.00

Boadin Buns

$12.00

Bibb Salad

$15.00

Scallion Pancake

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$19.00

Shrimp Noodle

$25.00

Buckwheat Salad

$20.00

Hot Chicken

$22.00

Pork Shoulder

$27.00

Caviar Spaghetti

$25.00

Bread Service

$8.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
611 O'Keefe St, New Orleans, LA 70113

Directions

Maypop image

