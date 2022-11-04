Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

May's Eats Gourmet To Go

41 Reviews

$$

3400 Corinth Pkwy

Suite 112

Corinth, TX 76208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tomato Basil Soup
5 Cheese Toastie
Ultimate B.L.T

Handhelds

Our Handhelds are delicious variations on sandwich favorites. All served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips with the option of substituting a half salad in place of chips for a few bucks extra.
5 Cheese Toastie

5 Cheese Toastie

$9.00

Sharp Cheddar, Colby jack, Provolone, Swiss and Pecorino Romano in between Buttered Toasty Sourdough Slices. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips.*Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat

A.B. + J Almond Butter & Jam

A.B. + J Almond Butter & Jam

$7.00

Kid Tested - Adult Approved! Creamy Almond Butter and Housemade Grape Jam on Soft, Light Sourdough

Chicken Salad On Croissant

Chicken Salad On Croissant

$12.00

Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.

Cuban Press

Cuban Press

$12.00

Ohana Pulled Pork and Off-the-Bone Ham with Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Passionfruit whole-grain Mustard. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips.

Chicken Florentine Panini

Chicken Florentine Panini

$12.50

House Brined Chicken Breast, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, and Swiss With a Scallion Goat Cheese Spread

Egg Salad On Crossiant

Egg Salad On Crossiant

$11.00
Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$11.50

Genoa Salami, Sliced Ham, Melty Provolone Cheese and Housemade Giardinera. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips. *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Wheat

Pita Pockets

Pita Pockets

$10.50

Pita Pocket (2), Housemade Vegan Meatballs, May's Greens Mix, White Bean Hummus, Feta Cheese, Lemonette dressing and Marinated San Marzano Tomatoes. Served with a side of SpiceBae potato Chips. *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Wheat, Soy

Turkey Pesto Press

Turkey Pesto Press

$12.00

Marinated and seared chicken breast, house made pesto spread, marinated San Marzano tomatoes, shaved pecorino cheese, and provolone cheese

The Po'Boy

The Po'Boy

$12.00

Our take on a New Orleans Shrimp Po Boy. Housemade Remoulade, Marinated San Marzano Tomatoes, Romaine, Garlic Chive Butter.

Ultimate B.L.T

Ultimate B.L.T

$11.00

handcut Pederson's Texas slab bacon, house made Duke's lemon-garlic mayo + bacon butter, crisp romaine, san marzano tomatoes, sourdough bread

The 'Banh May'

The 'Banh May'

$12.00Out of stock

THE Asian chicken sandwich done May's way! Scallion-Ginger seared chicken, housemaid pickles + zippy Korean 'jang' sauce, fresh cilantro on warm Empire ciabatta

Salad

A selection of composed salads with curated ingredients for a gourmet experience. All dressings served on the side.
Garten Salad

Garten Salad

$4.50+

House Salad with Spring Greens, Housemade Green Goddess Dressing, thin shaved red onion, Marinated San Marzano Tomatoes, Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy (Pecorino)

Sesame Salmon Salad

Sesame Salmon Salad

$15.00

Teriyaki glazed Atlantic salmon, spring greens, red onion and cilantro lime vinaigrette. *Contains - Fin Fish, Soy, Wheat. *Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Sonoma Salad

Sonoma Salad

$5.50+

Spring Greens, Spiced Pecans, Tart Green Apple Julienne, Feta crumble, served with Champagne Vinaigrette. *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Tree Nuts (Pecans)

Quintessential Cobb Salad

$11.00

The kitchen sink of salads!! Fresh cut romaine, green goddess ranch, Pederson's Texas bacon, bleu cheese crumble, blistered corn, red onion, marinated san marzano tomatoes, and boiled eggs.

Kale YEAH!

Kale YEAH!

$7.00+Out of stock

Tuscan kale, dried Montmorency cherries, supreme oranges, sliced almonds, champagne-sesame dressing. (Vegan)

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.00Out of stock

roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, SpiceBAE pecans, goat cheese crumbles + warm spices in honey-poppyseed vinaigrette

Soups

A selection of warming soups designed with unique flavors and textures.
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

Sweet and Creamy - our tomato soup is made with European butter, savory tomatoes, fresh basil, European butter & cream. A perfect pair with our 5 Cheese Toastie

Cauliflower Cashew

Cauliflower Cashew

$5.00+

Creamy Braised Cauliflower and Roasted Cashews finished with Crisp Lemon Buckwheat. *Vegan *Contains: Tree Nuts

Summer Gazpacho

Summer Gazpacho

$5.00+

Our signature chilled garden soup w/ fresh seasonal veggies and notes of citrus

Texas Wagyu Chili

$8.00+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$8.00+Out of stock

A La Carte

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$7.00+

House-Brined Poached Chicken, Toasted Texas Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Black Grapes, Fresh Tarragon. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.

6 oz Herbed Chicken Breast

$9.00

*Naked Truth - All Natural Chicken Breast House Brined and Seared with French Herbs.

Citrus Marinated Olives

$6.00

Zesty Italian Olives in Orange and Lemon Juice with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a Touch of Red Pepper

Purple Haze Roasted Cauliflower

Purple Haze Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00+Out of stock

Fresh oven-roasted cauliflower tossed in organic extra virgin olive oil and Spiceology's Maui Wowee Seasoning blend

Harissa Cauliflower

$4.00

Roasted cauliflower tossed in Spiceology harissa blend

PeppaDill Egg Salad

PeppaDill Egg Salad

$5.00+

Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayonnaise, Stoneground Mustard, Dill Pickle, Onion, Fresh Parsley and Dill

Canellilni Hummus

Canellilni Hummus

$5.00

Signature White Bean Hummus, Organic Italian Olive Oil, garnished with smoky Urfa pepper. Add Pita for $1 or Fresh Veggies for $2 *Vegan

May's Mac n' Cheese

May's Mac n' Cheese

$5.00+

Orecchiette Pasta in Delicious Housemade Five Cheese Mornay *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy. Wheat

Santa Fe Quinoa

$5.00+

Whole Grain Quinoa, Blistered Sweet Corn, Red Bell Pepper, Black Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro and Lime

May's Gold Potato Salad

May's Gold Potato Salad

$4.00+

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Mayonnaise, Stoneground Mustard, Dill Pickle, Onion, Fresh Parsley and Dill

Sesame Salmon

Sesame Salmon

$10.50

6oz Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a kiss of Teriyaki *(Contains: Wheat, Soy)

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$10.50

golden pan seared norwegian salmon soaked in our house made basil-scallion brine

French Beans

$5.00+Out of stock
Lemon Thyme Couscous

Lemon Thyme Couscous

$5.00+Out of stock

Light and fluffy Semolina Couscous, bright Preserved Lemon and Fresh Thyme. *Vegan *Contains: Wheat

Side Bread (Choose one)

Add your choice of Artisan Wheat, Sourdough, or Croissant

Spice Bae Chips-1 pkg

Spice Bae Chips-1 pkg

$1.50

Crisp Gold Potato Chips tossed in Spicebae Seasoning *Vegan

Side Fresh Veggies

$2.00Out of stock

2 each of Fresh Cut Celery, Carrots, and Red Bell Pepper served with green goddess sauce *Vegan

Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$5.00
SpiceBAE Pecans

SpiceBAE Pecans

$9.00

Candied Pecans baked with Butter, Spice Bae seasoning, and brown sugar.

Vegan Italian "Meat"balls

$0.75

May's unique blend of vital wheat gluten and TVP blended with flax, fresh herbs, garlic, and spices. Priced per "Meat" ball. *Vegan *Contains: Wheat, Soy

A la Carte Combo

Peppadill Deviled Eggs -6

$9.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Granny Smith Apples, Black Grapes, and Fresh Pineapple. *Vegan

San Marzano Lasagna

$10.00Out of stock

5 Cheese Pimento Spread

$6.00+

Spanish pmentos, cream cheese, mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, pepper jack, pecorino, Duke's mayo, Worcestershire sauce, shallot, salt, pepper, cayenne

Dessert

Bourbon Banana Pudding

Bourbon Banana Pudding

$5.00

A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg

Cherry - Key Lime Cream Cake

$5.00

Rich Luxardo Cherries in Fluffy Tart Key Lime Cream Cake with Housemade Speculoos Cookie Crumbles *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg

Brown Butter Carrot Cake Trifle

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican Hot Chocolate Mousse

$6.00
Ice Cream Float Ft. Beth Marie's Vanilla Bean

Ice Cream Float Ft. Beth Marie's Vanilla Bean

$7.00+

2 scoops of Beth Marie's famous vanilla bean ice cream and your choice of soda.

Double Dutch Chocolate Cake w/ Almond Butter Frosting

Double Dutch Chocolate Cake w/ Almond Butter Frosting

$5.00Out of stock

Ghirardelli Cocoa, Pure Almond Extract and Almond Butter Frosting

Heritage Oat + Golden Raisin Cookie

Heritage Oat + Golden Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Soft & Delicious! This Oat & Golden Raisin Cookie is made with King Arthur Organic Flour, freshly milled Spiceology baking spices and European Butter - Seriously one of our FAVS!

Crinkle Cookie

Crinkle Cookie

$3.00

Rich dark chocolate cookie in confectioner's sugar.

Beverages

A great selection of local and specialty booze-free beverages.
May's Signature Iced Tea (20oz)

May's Signature Iced Tea (20oz)

$2.50

A unique blend of Peach, Ginger, and Blackberry made specifically for May's Eats.

Housemade Lemonade (20oz)

Housemade Lemonade (20oz)

$2.50

Fresh lemon and raw cane sugar blend to the perfect sweetness.

Featured Lemonade- Pearberry

Featured Lemonade- Pearberry

$3.00

May's Featured Lemonade/Limeade of the week! Changes weekly or biweekly with refreshing flavors.

Imperial Sugar Dr. Pepper (12oz)

Imperial Sugar Dr. Pepper (12oz)

$3.00

A Texas classic made with REAL cane sugar since 1885. So good, you'd want one at 10, 2 & 4!

Cheerwine Diet Black Cherry Cola (12oz)

Cheerwine Diet Black Cherry Cola (12oz)

$3.00Out of stock

A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.

Dublin Texas Root Beer (12oz)

Dublin Texas Root Beer (12oz)

$3.00

Small soda brewing since 1891 - Boylan's sodas are made exclusively with cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup! We think this is one tasty root beer!

Dublin Vintage Cane Cola

Dublin Vintage Cane Cola

$3.00

Dublin' original cane cola

Dublin Retro Grape Soda

$3.00
Waterloo Sparking - Grapefruit (12oz)

Waterloo Sparking - Grapefruit (12oz)

$3.00

A great balance of zesty grapefruit and delightful aroma; crisp and dry finish, no lingering sweetness.

Waterloo Sparkling - Black Cherry (12oz)

Waterloo Sparkling - Black Cherry (12oz)

$3.00

Its rich, crisp taste brightens the taste buds with perfect balance of sweet and tart; snappy finish that does not linger.

Waterloo Sparkling - Original (12oz)

Waterloo Sparkling - Original (12oz)

$3.00

Zero Sugar, Zero Calories! Lively mouthfeel with just the right amount of carbonation; NO mineral aftertaste. Made in Texas.

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.25
Holy Kombucha - Prickly Pear

Holy Kombucha - Prickly Pear

$4.00Out of stock

Natalies Tangerine Juice

$4.00
1/2 Gallon PGBT

1/2 Gallon PGBT

$4.00

Perfect for work, home or family dinner - enjoy a fresh brewed 1/2 a gallon of our signature Peach, Ginger, Blackberry Iced Tea. Never sweetened - exclusive to May's.

Q Tonic (7.5oz)

Q Tonic (7.5oz)

$2.00

'Spectacular' Q Tonic Water is the BEST tonic we have tasted to date... After all, the mixer is more than 1/2 of your drink! It should taste great! *Contains Quinine

Q Ginger Beer (7.5oz)

Q Ginger Beer (7.5oz)

$2.00

Verified Non-GMO ingredients make this yummy ginger beer the BEST option for a limey Moscow Mule or Dark'n Stormy

Q Kola (6.7oz)

Q Kola (6.7oz)

$2.00

'Spectacular' Q Kola - made with organic agave instead of corn syrup, this Cola that steps up ANY cocktail made with it.

Q Grapefruit Soda (7.5oz)

Q Grapefruit Soda (7.5oz)

$2.00

You can't have our Perfect Paloma without the perfect Grapefruit Soda... if your asking us, this is it!

Fiji Water (500ml)

Fiji Water (500ml)

$3.00

Bottled at the source, untouched by man... until you unscrew the cap anyways ;)

Ice Water

1/2 Gal Feature Lemonade

$12.00

Cocktails

Ancho Pear Sangria

$9.00

A.P. (All Pineapple) Infused Vodka

$5.00

A.P. Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Bendt #5 Whiskey

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Corazon Blanco Tequila

$7.00

Corazon Reposado Tequila

$8.00

Deep Ellum Vodka

$7.00

Dewars White Label Scotch

$7.00

Grown up Lemonade

$10.00

Blackberries + Mint, Bendt NO.5 American whiskey, Housemade Fresh Lemonade.

May's Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tequila 512 Reposado

$9.00

100% Agave & Triple Distilled from Volcanic Spring Water- this smooth, silky and six month 'rested' Tequila is fantastic sipping on it own or in a margarita!

Tito's Vodka

$9.00

Waterloo #9 Gin

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Wine

Excellent wines at a great prices! All of our wines are Sommelier Selected and $25 or less for the bottle!

Mimosa

$8.00
Cabernet - Zuccardi Q

Cabernet - Zuccardi Q

$24.00

2015 Cabernet from Mendoza, Argentina. It has intense purple color and is full of ripe red and black fruit aromas, such as blueberries and cassis.

Chardonnay - Bernier - Loire Valley, France

Chardonnay - Bernier - Loire Valley, France

$8.00+
Chardonnay - San Simeon

Chardonnay - San Simeon

$23.00

2017 Monterey Valley, Estate Reserve. Fermented in primarily French oak barrels, Malolactic fermentation and less stirring add complexity and depth. Tropical and citrus notes.

Dry White Blend - Monte Velho

Dry White Blend - Monte Velho

$18.00

2020 Dry white blend from Portugal. Antao Vaz (40%), Roupeiro (40%), Perrum (20%).

French Red - Chateau Haut Peyruguet - Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux, France

French Red - Chateau Haut Peyruguet - Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux, France

$17.00
Italian Red - Col del Venti - Barbera d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy

Italian Red - Col del Venti - Barbera d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy

$22.00
Italian Red - Copertino - 'Riserva' Negromaro/Malvasia Nera, Puglia, Italy

Italian Red - Copertino - 'Riserva' Negromaro/Malvasia Nera, Puglia, Italy

$20.00
Italian White - Umani Ronchi - Pecorino Vellodoro, Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy

Italian White - Umani Ronchi - Pecorino Vellodoro, Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy

$9.00+

From the Abruzzo region of Italy - this Italian white wine over delivers with bright citrus, mineral, fruit and flower notes. We enjoy this wine with our Charcuterie Board and of course the Five Cheese Toastie!

Masciarelli White Wine

Masciarelli White Wine

$19.00Out of stock

2019 Trebbiano D' Abruzzo Italian white blend. Mineral notes, tangerine, and apricot

McIntyre Merlot

McIntyre Merlot

$25.00
Merlot - Broadside - 'Margarita Vineyard', Paso Robles, CA

Merlot - Broadside - 'Margarita Vineyard', Paso Robles, CA

$9.00+
Pinot Blanc - The Messenger

Pinot Blanc - The Messenger

$20.00Out of stock

This Pinot Blanc has the perfect amount of fresh fruit, subtle nutty character and balanced sweetness that will allow you to keep pouring glass after glass. 2019 from Mendocino

Pinot Noir - District 7 - 'Estate', Monterey, CA

Pinot Noir - District 7 - 'Estate', Monterey, CA

$8.00+
Red Blend - Assobio

Red Blend - Assobio

$9.00+

Red Blend, Douro, Portugal. Touriga Nacional (40%), Tinta Roriz (30%), Touriga Franca (30%)

Red Blend - Elizabeth Rose -Napa Valley, CA

Red Blend - Elizabeth Rose -Napa Valley, CA

$12.00+
Red Blend - Slam Dunk

Red Blend - Slam Dunk

$23.00

2020 California Red Blend

Riesling - Römerhof

Riesling - Römerhof

$19.00

2020 Wine of Germany. Notes of apple, pear, with a crisp finish

Sauvignon Blanc- Massey Dacta

Sauvignon Blanc- Massey Dacta

$23.00

Marlborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Notes of pink grapefruit, Granny Smith apple, and citrus

Sparkling - Banfi - 'Rosa Regale' Brachetto d'Acqui, Piedmont, Italy (187mL)

$8.00
Sparkling - Bocelli - Prosecco, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy, (187mL)

Sparkling - Bocelli - Prosecco, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy, (187mL)

$7.00
Sparkling - Pierre Sparr - Brut Rosé, Cremant de Alsace, France

Sparkling - Pierre Sparr - Brut Rosé, Cremant de Alsace, France

$19.00

Rose L'escarelle

$19.00
Sparkling - Vallformosa - 'Classic' Brut, Cava, Spain

Sparkling - Vallformosa - 'Classic' Brut, Cava, Spain

$15.00

May's 'House' Bubbles... And seriously yummy for the price! This Brut Cava made with native Spanish grapes is dry, light & crisp making it the perfect everyday sparkling and a great pick for mimosas!

Sweet Italian White - Provincia Di Pavia

Sweet Italian White - Provincia Di Pavia

$9.00+
Zinfandel - High Valley Vineyards - Lake County, CA

Zinfandel - High Valley Vineyards - Lake County, CA

$10.00+
Zinfandel - The Messenger

Zinfandel - The Messenger

$23.00

2018 Zinfandel, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma County

Domaine Bosquet Reserve Cab Sauv

$20.00

Beer

A variety of beers with many rotating selections. All beers 12oz.
Adiós Pantalones - Mexican Sesión - Rahr & Sons, Ft. Worth, TX

Adiós Pantalones - Mexican Sesión - Rahr & Sons, Ft. Worth, TX

$6.00

Brewed with real lemon & lime, this is Local Ft. Worth Brewery Rahr & Sons take on a lighter Mexican style 'Session Ale' at 4.5%ABV, its refreshing and very drinkable! Prost Y'ALL!

Blonde Ale - Bombshell Blonde - Southern Star Brewery, Conroe, TX

Blonde Ale - Bombshell Blonde - Southern Star Brewery, Conroe, TX

$6.00

Brewed with American Pale and Vienna malt that combine to give this ale its distinctive smooth, creamy body. Just enough hops are added to this rich, golden colored ale to perfectly balance its bready ﬁnish. Fermented at a cool temperature to give a clean ﬁnish. 5.25% ABV

Cider - Crackberry- Bishop Cider Co.

$6.00
Hazy IPA - Half Life - Manhattan Project

Hazy IPA - Half Life - Manhattan Project

$6.00

Notes of citrus zest + stone fruit that is isn't too bitter on the palate this local Dallas brew is a real crowd pleaser! 6.2% ABV

Heart O' Texas Red Ale- Four Corners Brewing Co.

$6.00
India Pale Ale - 50ft Jackrabbit IPA - Texas Ale Project, Dallas, TX

India Pale Ale - 50ft Jackrabbit IPA - Texas Ale Project, Dallas, TX

$6.00

Expect to be greeted by a surprising smoothness and a composed presence of tropical and citrus humulus lupulus. Only spotted in Texas, this IPA is our celebration of the most flavorful American grown hops. 7% ABV

Seltzer - Rio Fresco - Pineapple Mango

Seltzer - Rio Fresco - Pineapple Mango

$5.00
100 Million Angels Singing- Double IPA- Texas Ale Progect

100 Million Angels Singing- Double IPA- Texas Ale Progect

$7.00
Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale- Texas Ale Project

Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale- Texas Ale Project

$6.00
Cider - Rose Dry Cider- Austin Eastciders

Cider - Rose Dry Cider- Austin Eastciders

$5.00

Takeables

PGBT 1 Gallon Tea Bag

PGBT 1 Gallon Tea Bag

$4.00

Take me home to make a gallon of our exclusive Peach Ginger Blackberry Tea!

SpiceBAE Jar (original)

SpiceBAE Jar (original)

$9.00

Great on virtually... EVERYTHING! A proprietary blend of herbs and spices: Spicebae. *Vegan

SpicyBAE Jar *made with Ghost Pepper

SpicyBAE Jar *made with Ghost Pepper

$9.00

Like the Original... only Spicy! Made locally in Dallas, TX! Kosher Salt, Garlic, Onion, Pepper, Paprika, Thyme, Cayenne, Ghost Pepper

BagelBAE Jar

BagelBAE Jar

$9.00

SpiceBae's answer to 'Everything Bagel'. Sprinkle on Eggs, Chicken, Salmon, Savory Cream Cheese Dip - the possibilities are endless.

RanchBAE Jar

$9.00
Zuccardi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Zuccardi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$20.00

Zuccardi Family extra virgin olive oil. The unique and emblematic Argentine varietal Arauco.

BellaBAE Jar

$9.00

Champagne Vinaigrette

$6.00

Champagne Vinegar, Whole-Grain Mustard, a Touch of Texas Honey, Fresh Shallot and a dash of Tabasco (Vegetarian) *bring back the jar for a dollar off your next tab

Champagne Vinaigrette Jar (8oz)

$5.75Out of stock

Champagne Wine Vinegar emulsified with fresh garlic, Stone-ground mustard, and shallots. *Vegan

May's Lemonette

$6.90Out of stock

Housemade Preserved Lemons emulsified with canola oil finished with cracked black pepper *Vegan

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Out of stock

Goddess Ranch Jar (8oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Grape Jam

$6.90Out of stock

Black Grapes, Granny Smith apples, lemon, and natural sugar. *Vegan

Tomato Jam

$8.05Out of stock

A Simmered Blend of San Marzano Tomatoes, Aromatics and Herbs. *Vegan

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Housemade Soups, Fresh Salads, Paninis, Prepared Foods + Wine, Beer and Handcrafted Cocktails... all for the Taking, Delivery or Curbside Pickup!

Website

Location

3400 Corinth Pkwy, Suite 112, Corinth, TX 76208

Directions

Gallery
May's Eats Gourmet To Go image
May's Eats Gourmet To Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rusty Beagle Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1301 FM 407 Suite 109 Lewisville, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
Loophole - Denton, TX
orange starNo Reviews
119 West Hickory Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Chill Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2513 S. Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
THE GRIND BURGER BAR (CASTLE HILLS)
orange starNo Reviews
2500 King Arthur Blvd Lewisville, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Blue 22 Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2230 TX 114 Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corinth

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corinth
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston