May's Eats Gourmet To Go

Order Again
Popular Items
Handhelds
5 Cheese Toastie
Sharp Cheddar, Colby jack, Provolone, Swiss and Pecorino Romano in between Buttered Toasty Sourdough Slices. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips.*Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat
A.B. + J Almond Butter & Jam
Kid Tested - Adult Approved! Creamy Almond Butter and Housemade Grape Jam on Soft, Light Sourdough
Chicken Salad On Croissant
Freshly baked French croissant and spring greens with signature Tarragon Chicken Salad. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
Cuban Press
Ohana Pulled Pork and Off-the-Bone Ham with Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Passionfruit whole-grain Mustard. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips.
Chicken Florentine Panini
House Brined Chicken Breast, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, and Swiss With a Scallion Goat Cheese Spread
Egg Salad On Crossiant
Muffuletta
Genoa Salami, Sliced Ham, Melty Provolone Cheese and Housemade Giardinera. Served with a side of Spicebae potato Chips. *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Wheat
Pita Pockets
Pita Pocket (2), Housemade Vegan Meatballs, May's Greens Mix, White Bean Hummus, Feta Cheese, Lemonette dressing and Marinated San Marzano Tomatoes. Served with a side of SpiceBae potato Chips. *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Wheat, Soy
Turkey Pesto Press
Marinated and seared chicken breast, house made pesto spread, marinated San Marzano tomatoes, shaved pecorino cheese, and provolone cheese
The Po'Boy
Our take on a New Orleans Shrimp Po Boy. Housemade Remoulade, Marinated San Marzano Tomatoes, Romaine, Garlic Chive Butter.
Ultimate B.L.T
handcut Pederson's Texas slab bacon, house made Duke's lemon-garlic mayo + bacon butter, crisp romaine, san marzano tomatoes, sourdough bread
The 'Banh May'
THE Asian chicken sandwich done May's way! Scallion-Ginger seared chicken, housemaid pickles + zippy Korean 'jang' sauce, fresh cilantro on warm Empire ciabatta
Salad
Garten Salad
House Salad with Spring Greens, Housemade Green Goddess Dressing, thin shaved red onion, Marinated San Marzano Tomatoes, Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy (Pecorino)
Sesame Salmon Salad
Teriyaki glazed Atlantic salmon, spring greens, red onion and cilantro lime vinaigrette. *Contains - Fin Fish, Soy, Wheat. *Consuming raw or undercooked seafood may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Sonoma Salad
Spring Greens, Spiced Pecans, Tart Green Apple Julienne, Feta crumble, served with Champagne Vinaigrette. *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy (cheese), Tree Nuts (Pecans)
Quintessential Cobb Salad
The kitchen sink of salads!! Fresh cut romaine, green goddess ranch, Pederson's Texas bacon, bleu cheese crumble, blistered corn, red onion, marinated san marzano tomatoes, and boiled eggs.
Kale YEAH!
Tuscan kale, dried Montmorency cherries, supreme oranges, sliced almonds, champagne-sesame dressing. (Vegan)
Harvest Salad
roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, SpiceBAE pecans, goat cheese crumbles + warm spices in honey-poppyseed vinaigrette
Soups
Tomato Basil Soup
Sweet and Creamy - our tomato soup is made with European butter, savory tomatoes, fresh basil, European butter & cream. A perfect pair with our 5 Cheese Toastie
Cauliflower Cashew
Creamy Braised Cauliflower and Roasted Cashews finished with Crisp Lemon Buckwheat. *Vegan *Contains: Tree Nuts
Summer Gazpacho
Our signature chilled garden soup w/ fresh seasonal veggies and notes of citrus
Texas Wagyu Chili
Lobster Bisque
A La Carte
Tarragon Chicken Salad
House-Brined Poached Chicken, Toasted Texas Pecans, Granny Smith Apples, Black Grapes, Fresh Tarragon. *Contains: Tree Nuts, Egg, Soy.
6 oz Herbed Chicken Breast
*Naked Truth - All Natural Chicken Breast House Brined and Seared with French Herbs.
Citrus Marinated Olives
Zesty Italian Olives in Orange and Lemon Juice with Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a Touch of Red Pepper
Purple Haze Roasted Cauliflower
Fresh oven-roasted cauliflower tossed in organic extra virgin olive oil and Spiceology's Maui Wowee Seasoning blend
Harissa Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower tossed in Spiceology harissa blend
PeppaDill Egg Salad
Hard Boiled Eggs, Mayonnaise, Stoneground Mustard, Dill Pickle, Onion, Fresh Parsley and Dill
Canellilni Hummus
Signature White Bean Hummus, Organic Italian Olive Oil, garnished with smoky Urfa pepper. Add Pita for $1 or Fresh Veggies for $2 *Vegan
May's Mac n' Cheese
Orecchiette Pasta in Delicious Housemade Five Cheese Mornay *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy. Wheat
Santa Fe Quinoa
Whole Grain Quinoa, Blistered Sweet Corn, Red Bell Pepper, Black Beans, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro and Lime
May's Gold Potato Salad
Yukon Gold Potatoes, Mayonnaise, Stoneground Mustard, Dill Pickle, Onion, Fresh Parsley and Dill
Sesame Salmon
6oz Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a kiss of Teriyaki *(Contains: Wheat, Soy)
Pan Seared Salmon
golden pan seared norwegian salmon soaked in our house made basil-scallion brine
French Beans
Lemon Thyme Couscous
Light and fluffy Semolina Couscous, bright Preserved Lemon and Fresh Thyme. *Vegan *Contains: Wheat
Side Bread (Choose one)
Add your choice of Artisan Wheat, Sourdough, or Croissant
Spice Bae Chips-1 pkg
Crisp Gold Potato Chips tossed in Spicebae Seasoning *Vegan
Side Fresh Veggies
2 each of Fresh Cut Celery, Carrots, and Red Bell Pepper served with green goddess sauce *Vegan
Marinated Shrimp Skewers
SpiceBAE Pecans
Candied Pecans baked with Butter, Spice Bae seasoning, and brown sugar.
Vegan Italian "Meat"balls
May's unique blend of vital wheat gluten and TVP blended with flax, fresh herbs, garlic, and spices. Priced per "Meat" ball. *Vegan *Contains: Wheat, Soy
A la Carte Combo
Peppadill Deviled Eggs -6
Side Fresh Fruit
Granny Smith Apples, Black Grapes, and Fresh Pineapple. *Vegan
San Marzano Lasagna
5 Cheese Pimento Spread
Spanish pmentos, cream cheese, mild cheddar, sharp cheddar, pepper jack, pecorino, Duke's mayo, Worcestershire sauce, shallot, salt, pepper, cayenne
Dessert
Bourbon Banana Pudding
A Boozy Twist on a Texas Classic made with Fresh Milk, Housemade Speculoos Cookies, Bananas and Bulleit Bourbon *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
Cherry - Key Lime Cream Cake
Rich Luxardo Cherries in Fluffy Tart Key Lime Cream Cake with Housemade Speculoos Cookie Crumbles *Vegetarian *Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg
Brown Butter Carrot Cake Trifle
Mexican Hot Chocolate Mousse
Ice Cream Float Ft. Beth Marie's Vanilla Bean
2 scoops of Beth Marie's famous vanilla bean ice cream and your choice of soda.
Double Dutch Chocolate Cake w/ Almond Butter Frosting
Ghirardelli Cocoa, Pure Almond Extract and Almond Butter Frosting
Heritage Oat + Golden Raisin Cookie
Soft & Delicious! This Oat & Golden Raisin Cookie is made with King Arthur Organic Flour, freshly milled Spiceology baking spices and European Butter - Seriously one of our FAVS!
Crinkle Cookie
Rich dark chocolate cookie in confectioner's sugar.
Beverages
May's Signature Iced Tea (20oz)
A unique blend of Peach, Ginger, and Blackberry made specifically for May's Eats.
Housemade Lemonade (20oz)
Fresh lemon and raw cane sugar blend to the perfect sweetness.
Featured Lemonade- Pearberry
May's Featured Lemonade/Limeade of the week! Changes weekly or biweekly with refreshing flavors.
Imperial Sugar Dr. Pepper (12oz)
A Texas classic made with REAL cane sugar since 1885. So good, you'd want one at 10, 2 & 4!
Cheerwine Diet Black Cherry Cola (12oz)
A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.
Dublin Texas Root Beer (12oz)
Small soda brewing since 1891 - Boylan's sodas are made exclusively with cane sugar and no high fructose corn syrup! We think this is one tasty root beer!
Dublin Vintage Cane Cola
Dublin' original cane cola
Dublin Retro Grape Soda
Waterloo Sparking - Grapefruit (12oz)
A great balance of zesty grapefruit and delightful aroma; crisp and dry finish, no lingering sweetness.
Waterloo Sparkling - Black Cherry (12oz)
Its rich, crisp taste brightens the taste buds with perfect balance of sweet and tart; snappy finish that does not linger.
Waterloo Sparkling - Original (12oz)
Zero Sugar, Zero Calories! Lively mouthfeel with just the right amount of carbonation; NO mineral aftertaste. Made in Texas.
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Holy Kombucha - Prickly Pear
Natalies Tangerine Juice
1/2 Gallon PGBT
Perfect for work, home or family dinner - enjoy a fresh brewed 1/2 a gallon of our signature Peach, Ginger, Blackberry Iced Tea. Never sweetened - exclusive to May's.
Q Tonic (7.5oz)
'Spectacular' Q Tonic Water is the BEST tonic we have tasted to date... After all, the mixer is more than 1/2 of your drink! It should taste great! *Contains Quinine
Q Ginger Beer (7.5oz)
Verified Non-GMO ingredients make this yummy ginger beer the BEST option for a limey Moscow Mule or Dark'n Stormy
Q Kola (6.7oz)
'Spectacular' Q Kola - made with organic agave instead of corn syrup, this Cola that steps up ANY cocktail made with it.
Q Grapefruit Soda (7.5oz)
You can't have our Perfect Paloma without the perfect Grapefruit Soda... if your asking us, this is it!
Fiji Water (500ml)
Bottled at the source, untouched by man... until you unscrew the cap anyways ;)
Ice Water
1/2 Gal Feature Lemonade
Cocktails
Ancho Pear Sangria
A.P. (All Pineapple) Infused Vodka
A.P. Vodka Gimlet
Bendt #5 Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Corazon Blanco Tequila
Corazon Reposado Tequila
Deep Ellum Vodka
Dewars White Label Scotch
Grown up Lemonade
Blackberries + Mint, Bendt NO.5 American whiskey, Housemade Fresh Lemonade.
May's Margarita
Old Fashioned
Tequila 512 Reposado
100% Agave & Triple Distilled from Volcanic Spring Water- this smooth, silky and six month 'rested' Tequila is fantastic sipping on it own or in a margarita!
Tito's Vodka
Waterloo #9 Gin
Mimosa
Wine
Mimosa
Cabernet - Zuccardi Q
2015 Cabernet from Mendoza, Argentina. It has intense purple color and is full of ripe red and black fruit aromas, such as blueberries and cassis.
Chardonnay - Bernier - Loire Valley, France
Chardonnay - San Simeon
2017 Monterey Valley, Estate Reserve. Fermented in primarily French oak barrels, Malolactic fermentation and less stirring add complexity and depth. Tropical and citrus notes.
Dry White Blend - Monte Velho
2020 Dry white blend from Portugal. Antao Vaz (40%), Roupeiro (40%), Perrum (20%).
French Red - Chateau Haut Peyruguet - Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux, France
Italian Red - Col del Venti - Barbera d'Asti, Piedmont, Italy
Italian Red - Copertino - 'Riserva' Negromaro/Malvasia Nera, Puglia, Italy
Italian White - Umani Ronchi - Pecorino Vellodoro, Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo, Italy
From the Abruzzo region of Italy - this Italian white wine over delivers with bright citrus, mineral, fruit and flower notes. We enjoy this wine with our Charcuterie Board and of course the Five Cheese Toastie!
Masciarelli White Wine
2019 Trebbiano D' Abruzzo Italian white blend. Mineral notes, tangerine, and apricot
McIntyre Merlot
Merlot - Broadside - 'Margarita Vineyard', Paso Robles, CA
Pinot Blanc - The Messenger
This Pinot Blanc has the perfect amount of fresh fruit, subtle nutty character and balanced sweetness that will allow you to keep pouring glass after glass. 2019 from Mendocino
Pinot Noir - District 7 - 'Estate', Monterey, CA
Red Blend - Assobio
Red Blend, Douro, Portugal. Touriga Nacional (40%), Tinta Roriz (30%), Touriga Franca (30%)
Red Blend - Elizabeth Rose -Napa Valley, CA
Red Blend - Slam Dunk
2020 California Red Blend
Riesling - Römerhof
2020 Wine of Germany. Notes of apple, pear, with a crisp finish
Sauvignon Blanc- Massey Dacta
Marlborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Notes of pink grapefruit, Granny Smith apple, and citrus
Sparkling - Banfi - 'Rosa Regale' Brachetto d'Acqui, Piedmont, Italy (187mL)
Sparkling - Bocelli - Prosecco, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy, (187mL)
Sparkling - Pierre Sparr - Brut Rosé, Cremant de Alsace, France
Rose L'escarelle
Sparkling - Vallformosa - 'Classic' Brut, Cava, Spain
May's 'House' Bubbles... And seriously yummy for the price! This Brut Cava made with native Spanish grapes is dry, light & crisp making it the perfect everyday sparkling and a great pick for mimosas!
Sweet Italian White - Provincia Di Pavia
Zinfandel - High Valley Vineyards - Lake County, CA
Zinfandel - The Messenger
2018 Zinfandel, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma County
Domaine Bosquet Reserve Cab Sauv
Beer
Adiós Pantalones - Mexican Sesión - Rahr & Sons, Ft. Worth, TX
Brewed with real lemon & lime, this is Local Ft. Worth Brewery Rahr & Sons take on a lighter Mexican style 'Session Ale' at 4.5%ABV, its refreshing and very drinkable! Prost Y'ALL!
Blonde Ale - Bombshell Blonde - Southern Star Brewery, Conroe, TX
Brewed with American Pale and Vienna malt that combine to give this ale its distinctive smooth, creamy body. Just enough hops are added to this rich, golden colored ale to perfectly balance its bready ﬁnish. Fermented at a cool temperature to give a clean ﬁnish. 5.25% ABV
Cider - Crackberry- Bishop Cider Co.
Hazy IPA - Half Life - Manhattan Project
Notes of citrus zest + stone fruit that is isn't too bitter on the palate this local Dallas brew is a real crowd pleaser! 6.2% ABV
Heart O' Texas Red Ale- Four Corners Brewing Co.
India Pale Ale - 50ft Jackrabbit IPA - Texas Ale Project, Dallas, TX
Expect to be greeted by a surprising smoothness and a composed presence of tropical and citrus humulus lupulus. Only spotted in Texas, this IPA is our celebration of the most flavorful American grown hops. 7% ABV
Seltzer - Rio Fresco - Pineapple Mango
100 Million Angels Singing- Double IPA- Texas Ale Progect
Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale- Texas Ale Project
Cider - Rose Dry Cider- Austin Eastciders
Takeables
PGBT 1 Gallon Tea Bag
Take me home to make a gallon of our exclusive Peach Ginger Blackberry Tea!
SpiceBAE Jar (original)
Great on virtually... EVERYTHING! A proprietary blend of herbs and spices: Spicebae. *Vegan
SpicyBAE Jar *made with Ghost Pepper
Like the Original... only Spicy! Made locally in Dallas, TX! Kosher Salt, Garlic, Onion, Pepper, Paprika, Thyme, Cayenne, Ghost Pepper
BagelBAE Jar
SpiceBae's answer to 'Everything Bagel'. Sprinkle on Eggs, Chicken, Salmon, Savory Cream Cheese Dip - the possibilities are endless.
RanchBAE Jar
Zuccardi Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Zuccardi Family extra virgin olive oil. The unique and emblematic Argentine varietal Arauco.
BellaBAE Jar
Champagne Vinaigrette
Champagne Vinegar, Whole-Grain Mustard, a Touch of Texas Honey, Fresh Shallot and a dash of Tabasco (Vegetarian) *bring back the jar for a dollar off your next tab
Champagne Vinaigrette Jar (8oz)
Champagne Wine Vinegar emulsified with fresh garlic, Stone-ground mustard, and shallots. *Vegan
May's Lemonette
Housemade Preserved Lemons emulsified with canola oil finished with cracked black pepper *Vegan
Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Goddess Ranch Jar (8oz)
Grape Jam
Black Grapes, Granny Smith apples, lemon, and natural sugar. *Vegan
Tomato Jam
A Simmered Blend of San Marzano Tomatoes, Aromatics and Herbs. *Vegan
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Housemade Soups, Fresh Salads, Paninis, Prepared Foods + Wine, Beer and Handcrafted Cocktails... all for the Taking, Delivery or Curbside Pickup!
