May's Eats Gourmet To Go

Blonde Ale - Bombshell Blonde - Southern Star Brewery, Conroe, TX

$6.00

Brewed with American Pale and Vienna malt that combine to give this ale its distinctive smooth, creamy body. Just enough hops are added to this rich, golden colored ale to perfectly balance its bready ﬁnish. Fermented at a cool temperature to give a clean ﬁnish. 5.25% ABV