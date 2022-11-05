Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mayta's Peruvian

5010 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

1/2 Oven Roasted Chicken
1/4 Oven Roasted White Chicken
1/4 Oven Roasted Dart Chicken

Appetizer

Causa Atun

$12.99
Causa Chicken

$12.99
Causa Crab

$13.99
Empanadas Chorizo

$11.99
Empanadas Chicken

$11.99
Empanadas Steak

$11.99
Empanadas Tasting

$14.99
chicken Chicharom

$13.99
Chicken Wings

$13.99
Camarón Al Ajillo

$14.99
Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.99
Spanish Octupos tiradito

$16.99
Steamed Blue Bay Mussels

$13.99
Choclo Loco - Crazy Corn

$10.99
Papa a la Huancaina

$12.99
Papa Rellena

$11.99
Salchipapa

$10.99

Burger & Sandwich

Tacu Tacu Burger

$15.09
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.09

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.09
Crispy Fish

$15.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.09

Chicken

Milanesa Chicken

$18.99
Aji De Gallina

$18.99
Arroz Con Pollo

$18.99
Pollo Saltado

$18.99

Chinese Peruvian Style Dishes

Tallarin Saltado Steak

$19.99

Tallarin Saltado Chicken

$18.99

Tallarin Saltado Seafood

$25.99

Wok Chinese Style Seafood Paella

$27.99
Arroz Chaufa Steak

$19.99

Steak stir fried rice, egg omelette, special sauce, creole salad

Arroz Chaufa Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Stir fried rice with egg omelette and special sauce.

Meats

Wok - Lomo Saltado

$22.99
Seco De Carne

$22.99
Spaghetti W/ New York (Tallarines Verdes)

$25.99
Chef's Mama Rice

$27.99

Parrilla & Grill

Spanish Octopus Legs Parrillero

$25.99
Peruvian Parrillada

$33.99

Pick 2 sides only,

Pollo Parillero

$21.99

Pick only 2 sides

Peruvian Pollada

$21.99

Sides are included. See the picture!

Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre

$25.99
Surf & turf ( Steak & Shrimp )

$26.99

Peruvian Charbroiled Chicken (Pollo a la Brasa)

1/4 Oven Roasted White Chicken

$16.99

Pick only 2 sides

1/4 Oven Roasted Dart Chicken

$16.99

Pick only 2 sides

1/2 Oven Roasted Chicken

$18.99

Pick only 2 sides

Whole Chicken

$33.99

Pick only 2 sides

1/2 Oven Chicken White

$19.99

Pick only 2 sides

1/2 Oven Dart Chicken

$19.99

Pick only 2 sides

Whole Chicken White

$35.99

Pick only 2 sides

Whole Chicken Dart

$35.99

Pick 2 sides only

Whole Chicken Only

$24.99

No sides

Peruvian Kabobs

Steak Kabobs

$22.99

Pick only 2 sides

Jumbo Shrimp Kabobs

$22.99

Pick only 2 sides

Chicken Breast Kabobs

$21.99

Pick only 2 sides

Tasting Kabobs

$28.99

Steak kabob, shrimp kabobs, chicken kabob, Pick only 2 sides

Peruvian Ceviche

Ceviche Mixto

$19.99
Mayta's Ceviche

$19.99

Leche de Tigre

$19.99

Seafood

Sea Bass & Shrimp Bandido

$28.99
Fish Of the Day & Seafood a lo Macho

$30.99
Picante De Mariscos W/ TacuTacu

$28.99

White beans and rice cake ( Tacu Tacu) served with fresh seafood in tomato sauce

Jalea - Chicharon De Mariscos

$28.99

Fresh fried seafood served with Peruvian yuca fries and creole salad

Inca Paella - Arroz Con Mariscos

$28.99
Paella of the North of Peru

$28.99

Salad

Ensalad Cholita Del Peru

$12.99

Romaine Salad

$11.99
Peruvian Organic Tri-Color Quinoa

$14.99

Vegetarian

Arroz Chaufa - Veggie

$17.99

Quinoa Chaufa

$19.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$8.50
Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$8.50

Peruvian Purple Corn Pudding

$8.50
Peruvian Style Flan

$8.50

Tres Leches

$8.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Kid Oven Roasted Chicken

Kid 1/4 Dart Chicken

$8.99

kid 1/4 white Chicken

$8.99

Kid Fryer

Kid Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fresh Fish Nutget

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta Alfredo Sauce

$8.99

Kid Pasta Butter Sauce

$8.99

Kid Pasta Pesto Sauce

$8.99

Kid Pasta Marinara S

$8.99

Kid Parrilla

Kid Bistec De Carne

$8.99

Kid Pechuga de Pollo

$8.99

Kid Chicken Breast Kabobs

$8.99

Kid Steak Skewer

$8.99

kid Jumbo Shrimp Skewer

$8.99

Side Orders

French Fries (Medium)

$5.99

Yuca Fries (Medium)

$5.99

Fried Plantains (Medium)

$5.99

White Rice (Medium)

$5.99

Chaufa Rice (Medium)

$5.99

Black Beans (Medium)

$5.99

WhiteBeans (Medium)

$5.99

House Salad (Medium)

$5.99

Sauted Vegetables (Medium)

$5.99

Roasted Potatoes (Medium)

$5.99

Peruvian Boiling Corn (Medium)

$5.99

Fried Corn (Medium)

$5.99

French Fries (Large)

$6.99

Yuca Fries (Large)

$6.99

Fried Plantains (Large)

$6.99

White Rice (Large)

$6.99

Chaufa Rice (Large)

$6.99

Black Beans (Large)

$6.99

WhiteBeans (Large)

$6.99

House Salad (Large)

$6.99

Sauted Vegetables (Large)

$6.99

Roasted Potatoes (Large)

$6.99

Peruvian Boiling Corn (Large)

$6.99

Fried Corn (Large)

$6.99

Mayta’s Sauce

Green Bell Pepper Pepper Green (Mild)

$1.00

This is the sauce everyone wants...fresh green bell pepper, onions, and spices are blended together to create a sauce that brings bold flavor & Heat to anything you put it on.

Aji Amarillo Aoli (Yellow/Medium)

$1.00

Aji Amarrio peppers grown in the mountains of Peru. These tasty Orange Peppers are both sweet and spicy. Your go to sauce on Pollo a la Brasa if your only looking for a hint of spiciness.

Rocoto Pepper Aoli (Red/Hot)

$1.00

spicy Rocoto peppers and other spices from Peru. This unique flavor Profile will for sure take Your taste. Great on everything!

Mayta’s hot sauce

$1.00

Mix of Peruvian pepper blend with canola oil and Peruvian spices.

Sweet & spicy Sauce (Mild hot Sauce)

$1.00

Combinación of sweet and hot flavors perfect for all our cuisine

NOVEMBER SPECIALS

APPETIZER SAMPLER

$18.99

CHICKEN MILANESA/SHRIMP SAUCE

$20.99

LOMO AL JUGO

$20.99

CRISPY CHURROS

$7.99

NEW OCTOPUS LEG ALA PARRILLA

$25.99

Natural Juice

Chicha Morada

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

FRW LUNCH

FRW LUNCH

$17.00

FRW DINNER

FRW DINNER

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peruvian cuisine is the most heavily influenced by the variety of ethnic backgrounds found throughout Peru. The blending of these cultures mixed with Peru’s unusually large number of climate changes due to its many geological difference, combined with its unique, indigenous agriculture is what gives Peruvian cuisine its edge and makes it some of the best cuisines from around the world.

Location

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704

Directions

