Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Steamed Dumplings

Bites

Garden Rolls

Garden Rolls

$8.00

Fresh Basil, Green Leaves, Cucumber, Sliced Cilantro, Slide Fried Tofu, Carrots, and Beet Roots (GF,Vegan)

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$9.00

Chicken & Shrimp | Sweet Sesame Soy Sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls (Vegan)

Veggie Spring Rolls (Vegan)

$7.00

Crispy Fry | Sweet and Sour Dip

Gai Klook Foon

$8.00

Fried chicken strips, Sweet Tamarind Fish Sauce, Chili flake, and roasted rice powder

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Tempura Batter | Sweet and Sour Dip

Chicken Satay (Skewers)

$8.00

Thai Style Chicken Skewers and Peanut Sauce

Larb Gai (Thai Minced Chicken Salad) (GF)

Larb Gai (Thai Minced Chicken Salad) (GF)

$8.00

Thai Spicy Lime Dressing and Mesclun Greens

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$8.00

Shredded Green Papaya, Peanuts, String Beans, Fresh Garlic and Chili Lime Dressing

Crab & Cheese Wontons

Crab & Cheese Wontons

$9.00

Cream Cheese Filling | Sweet and Sour Dip

Tofu Tod

Tofu Tod

$7.00

Crispy Fired Tofu, sweet and sour sauce, crusted peanut

Kua Kling

Kua Kling

$10.00

Pork Spare Ribs, Spicy Curry Paste , Turmeric, and Keffir Lime

Moo Yang (Pork Skewers)

$10.00

Soups

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Chicken Wontons, Toasted Garlic, Green onion,and Spinach

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.00

Famous Thai Lemongrass Soup, Roasted Chili, and Fresh Lime Juice

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$6.00

Aromatic Thai Herbs in a Light Citrus Coconut Milk Broth, Mild Spice

Wok Noodle Bowls

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Original Recipe, with Real Tamarind Juice, Thin Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, and Red Tofu

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Original Recipe, with Wide Rice Noodle, Spicy Thai Chili Basil Sauce, Onion, Tomato, String Beans and Bell Peppers.

Pad See Yew

Pad See Yew

$15.00

Wide Noodle, Broccoli and Egg, with a Thai Black Sweet Soy Sauce

Wok Rice Bowls

Pad Kaprow

Pad Kaprow

$15.00

Onion, Serrano, Bell pepper, and Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce

Pad Khing

Pad Khing

$15.00

Stir Fried Garlic, Soy Ginger, Scallion, and Fresh Mushroom

Pad Cashew Nuts

Pad Cashew Nuts

$15.00

Tangy Garlic Soy Sauce, Sautéed with Green, and White Onions

Curry Bowls

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Thai Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoot, and Fresh Basil

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Kabocha Pumpkin, Bell Pepper, Bamboo Shoot, and Fresh Basil

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

Chopped Peanuts, Broccoli, and Fresh Basil

MYRT Originals

Goong Makarm (Fried Battered Shrimp)

Goong Makarm (Fried Battered Shrimp)

$19.00

Fry Batter Shrimp, Sweet Chili and Tamarind sauce, Shallot, Broccoli, and Dry Chili

Prik Khing Crispy Pork (GF)

Prik Khing Crispy Pork (GF)

$17.00

Crispy Pork Belly Served with String Beans, Keffer Lime Leaf, Bell Peppers, and Price Ling Chili Paste

Cat Fish Pad Cha

Cat Fish Pad Cha

$21.00

Fried Cat Fish with Spicy Homemade Curry Sauce , Young Peppercorn, Thai Eggplant and Fresh Basil

Three Flavor Chicken

Three Flavor Chicken

$16.00

Homemade Sweet and Sour Sauce, Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, and Cashew Nuts

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Five Spice Beef & Tendon, Rice vermicelli, Bean sprout, Baby spinach & Roasted Garlic

Massaman Beef Curry

Massaman Beef Curry

$19.00

Braised beef curry with Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Carrot, Onion and Spices.

Sukhothai Noodle Soup

Sukhothai Noodle Soup

$16.00

Thin rice noodle, chicken, been sprout, green beans, fish balls, soft boiled eggs, crushed peanuts, sweet chili paste, preserved radish, and lime

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.00

Sweets

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.00

Contain Nuts

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Fried Banana

$6.00

Sides

Cooked Eggs

$3.50

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Steamed Jasmines Mixed with Red Rice

$2.50

Wide Rice Noodle

$3.50

Thin Rice Noodle

$3.50

Extra Lime

$0.50

White Sticky Rice

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Cha Manow (Thai Arnold Palmer)

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coconut Palm Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Singha Soda Water

$4.00Out of stock

Q-Club Soda

$3.50

Q-Tonic

$3.50

Q-Ginger Beer

$3.50

Soulless Mule

$8.00

Lychee Fizz

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
With over three generations of traditional Thai Cuisine passed along family lines, Mayuree prides itself in its highly praised dishes to unique environment and culture.

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21224

