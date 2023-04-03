Mayuri Indian Cuisine 2115 Bel-Red Road
2115 Bel-Red Road
Redmond, WA 98052
Popular Items
Dinner
Appetizers
Pakoras
Chickpeas flour battered fried fritters.Onion, Potato or Cut Mirchi, Mixed Vegetables, Chicken or Paneer GF
Manchurian
Indo-Chinese - Your Chouce of Corn, Gobi, Chicken or Paneer - Battered and sautéed with green chilies in our signature Manchurian sauce
Chicken 65
Indo-Chinese Shredded boneless chicken sautéed with green chilies and onions
CHILI CHICKEN
Chicken 555
Boneless chicken sauteed with homemade spices
Lollipop Chicken
Chicken drummettes marinated in spices and deep fried
Majestic Chicken
Chicken breast fried and tempered in cumin seeds and chopped garlic & spices
Vegetable Samosas
Two deep fried pastries with mildly spiced potatoes and peas
Lamb Samosas
Two deep fried pastries with mildly spiced ground lamb
Egg Bondas
Bondas
Rice and lentil balls deep fried with onions, chilies GF
Mixed Hors D'oeuvres
Assorted tandoori specialties (meat only)
Murg Hariyali Kabab
Chicken marinated with mint and coriander sauce and cooked in tandoori oven
Apollo Fish
Filet of fish marinated in house spices
Masala Pappadam
Egg Omelet
Peanut Masala
Fried peanuts with onion. chills and indian spices
Pepper Shrimp
Samosa Chat
Soups
TOMATO BASIL
Rich and creamy, fresh tomatoes with fresh basil
PEPPER RASAM
Clear soup with ground black pepper, tamarind and tomato base
MULLIGATAWANY SOUP
Lentils and mixed vegetables slowly cooked in mildly flavored chicken stock
DAAL DHANIA SHORBA
Cumin flavored lentil and fresh cilantro soup
SAMBER
Thick lentil and Vegetable soup
HOT and SOUR SOUP
Shredded chicken breast cooked in chicken broth with cabbage and egg white
Salads
South Indian
Idli Sambar
Two steamed rice cakes with lent soup GF
Vada Sambar
Two deep fried lentil pastries with lentil soup GF
Dahi Vada
Methu vada marinated in mildly special spicy yogurt GF
Upma
Semolina cooked South Indian style CN
Pongal
(GF/CN)
Set Dosa
GF
Plain Dosa
Crepe made with termented lentil rice flour GF
Onion Dosa
Crepe stufted with sauteed onions GF
Masala Dosa
Crepe stuffed with potato curry GF
Mysore Masala Dosa
Crepe stuffed with potato curry and special spicy chutney GF/CN
Mla Pesarattu
Crepe stuffed with sautéed onions, ginger, chili and upma
Rava Dosa
Crepe made with cream of wheat and rice flour
Onion Rava Dosa
Crêpe made with cream of wheat and rice flour, sprinkled with onions
Rava Masala Dosa
Crepe made with cream or wheat and rice rlour. stuTTed with potato curry
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Crepe made with cream or wheat and rice flour stutted withonions and potato curry
Uttapam
Thick rice and lentil pancake, delicately prepared with onion. tomato and chilles
Paneer Masala Dosa
Crepe stutted with Indian cheese and potato curry GF
Cheese Dosa
Crepe stutted with cheddar cheese GF
MAYURI SOUTH INDIAN COMBO
CHOICE OF COMBO GF
Vegetarian
CHANA MASALA
Garbanzo beans in special herbs and spices GF
ALOO GOBI
Cauliflower with potatoes cooked with tresh ginger, onions and spices
GUTHI VANKAYA
Whole baby eggplant stuffed with roasted spiced tamarind sauce GE/CN
TADKA DAAL
Yellow lentils sautéed onions with tomatoes seasoned with blended spices GF/CN
DAAL MAKHANI
Black gram and kidney beans cooked in slow fire with a blend of mild spice GF
BAIGAN BARTHA
Roasted eggplant sautéed with tomatoes and spices GF
MANGO DAAL
Yellow lentils cooked with mango, onions and tomatoes GF
MUTTER PANEER
Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked in northern spicy sauce GF
SHAHI PANEER
Grated paneer is cooked in creamy sauce GF
MALAI KOFTA
Minced paneer and vegetable balls cooked in a creamy sauce
OKRA MASALA
Stir fried okra onions, tomatoes cooked with northern spices
METHI MALAI PANEER
Homemade cheese cooked in a fragrant and fresh Tenugreek in cashew cream sauce
Mayuri Specials
ANDHRA CHICKEN CURRY GF
Bone-in chicken cooked in yogurt, coconut and southern spicy GF
PEPPER CHICKEN
Bone-In chicken sauteed with black pepper, onions and spicy sauce
BHUNA CHICKEN
Cooked with ginger, garlic, onions and spices Substitute Lamb 2 GF
GONGURA MUTTON
Tender bone-in mutton cooked with gongura, onions, tomatoes and spices GF
CHAPALA PULUSU
Fillet of fish simmered in a tamarind sauce and light spices
HYDERABADI FISH FRY
Boneless fish fillet seasoned with spices and pan fried
KERLA FISH FRY (SEASONAl)
Whole Pomfret fish seasoned with spices and shallow fried to perfection
Main Course
CURRY SAUCE
A traditional brown onion curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs GF/CN
BUTTER / MAKHANI SAUCE
A deliciousiv smooth butter. tomato. cream sauce and spices GF
KOORMA SAUCE
A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs, nuts and cream based sauce GF/CN
KARAHI
Cooked in traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, ginger and garlic GF
ROGAN JOSH
The famous dish of Kashmir cooked w/ tomatoes and brown onions & roasted with Kashmiri spices and finished with yogurt GF/CN
JALFRAZI
A rich tomato based onion curry with bell peppers, garlic and ginger tangy flavor GF
TIKKA MASALA
A cream based tomato and onion curry cooked with ginger and cilantro GF
COCONUT CURRY
Rich curry cooked with coconut, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices and touch of coconut cream GF
SAAG
Fresh cream of spinach simmered with onions. aaruc and indian spices GF
CHETTINADU GF
Fresh cream of spinach simmered with onions. garlic and indian spices GF
Biryanis
HYDERBADI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
Bone in chicken prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices GF
LAMB BIRYANI
Tender lamb cube cooked with basmati rice and aromatic spices
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Tender and succulent shrimp prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices GF
MUTTON BIRYANI
Tender bone-in mutton prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices GF
CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI
Boneless chicken sautéed with homemade spices and flavored basmati rice
VIJAYAWADA CHICKEN BIRYANI
Tender chicken prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices
PANEER 65 BIRYANI
Cheese cubes sautéed with homemade spices and flavored basmati rice
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati Rice and Vegetables cooked with aromatic spices
Egg Biryani
Basmati Rice and Eggs cooked with aromatic spices