Mayuri Indian Cuisine 2115 Bel-Red Road

2115 Bel-Red Road

Redmond, WA 98052

Popular Items

TIKKA MASALA

Dinner

Appetizers

Pakoras

Chickpeas flour battered fried fritters.Onion, Potato or Cut Mirchi, Mixed Vegetables, Chicken or Paneer GF

Manchurian

Indo-Chinese - Your Chouce of Corn, Gobi, Chicken or Paneer - Battered and sautéed with green chilies in our signature Manchurian sauce

Chicken 65

$12.00

Indo-Chinese Shredded boneless chicken sautéed with green chilies and onions

CHILI CHICKEN

$12.00

Chicken 555

$12.00

Boneless chicken sauteed with homemade spices

Lollipop Chicken

$14.00

Chicken drummettes marinated in spices and deep fried

Majestic Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast fried and tempered in cumin seeds and chopped garlic & spices

Vegetable Samosas

$6.00

Two deep fried pastries with mildly spiced potatoes and peas

Lamb Samosas

$7.00

Two deep fried pastries with mildly spiced ground lamb

Egg Bondas

$10.00
Bondas

$8.00

Rice and lentil balls deep fried with onions, chilies GF

Mixed Hors D'oeuvres

$15.00

Assorted tandoori specialties (meat only)

Murg Hariyali Kabab

$14.00

Chicken marinated with mint and coriander sauce and cooked in tandoori oven

Apollo Fish

$14.00

Filet of fish marinated in house spices

Masala Pappadam

$4.00

Egg Omelet

$9.00

Peanut Masala

$7.00

Fried peanuts with onion. chills and indian spices

Pepper Shrimp

$15.00

Samosa Chat

$8.00

Soups

TOMATO BASIL

$5.00

Rich and creamy, fresh tomatoes with fresh basil

PEPPER RASAM

$5.00

Clear soup with ground black pepper, tamarind and tomato base

MULLIGATAWANY SOUP

$5.00

Lentils and mixed vegetables slowly cooked in mildly flavored chicken stock

DAAL DHANIA SHORBA

$5.00

Cumin flavored lentil and fresh cilantro soup

SAMBER

$4.00

Thick lentil and Vegetable soup

HOT and SOUR SOUP

$5.00

Shredded chicken breast cooked in chicken broth with cabbage and egg white

Salads

Fresh Green Salad

$5.00

Lettuce. tomatoes. cucumbers. carrots and onions

KACHUMBER SALAD

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with house dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and Caesar dressing

ONION SALAD

$2.00

Sliced onion, chilies and lemon

South Indian

Idli Sambar

$7.00

Two steamed rice cakes with lent soup GF

Vada Sambar

$7.00

Two deep fried lentil pastries with lentil soup GF

Dahi Vada

$7.00

Methu vada marinated in mildly special spicy yogurt GF

Upma

$9.00

Semolina cooked South Indian style CN

Pongal

$9.00

(GF/CN)

Set Dosa

$9.00

GF

Plain Dosa

$10.00

Crepe made with termented lentil rice flour GF

Onion Dosa

$11.00

Crepe stufted with sauteed onions GF

Masala Dosa

$11.00

Crepe stuffed with potato curry GF

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.00

Crepe stuffed with potato curry and special spicy chutney GF/CN

Mla Pesarattu

$12.00

Crepe stuffed with sautéed onions, ginger, chili and upma

Rava Dosa

$13.00

Crepe made with cream of wheat and rice flour

Onion Rava Dosa

$14.00

Crêpe made with cream of wheat and rice flour, sprinkled with onions

Rava Masala Dosa

$14.00

Crepe made with cream or wheat and rice rlour. stuTTed with potato curry

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$15.00

Crepe made with cream or wheat and rice flour stutted withonions and potato curry

Uttapam

$14.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake, delicately prepared with onion. tomato and chilles

Paneer Masala Dosa

$14.00

Crepe stutted with Indian cheese and potato curry GF

Cheese Dosa

$13.00

Crepe stutted with cheddar cheese GF

MAYURI SOUTH INDIAN COMBO

$16.00

CHOICE OF COMBO GF

Vegetarian

CHANA MASALA

$13.00

Garbanzo beans in special herbs and spices GF

ALOO GOBI

$13.00

Cauliflower with potatoes cooked with tresh ginger, onions and spices

GUTHI VANKAYA

$14.00

Whole baby eggplant stuffed with roasted spiced tamarind sauce GE/CN

TADKA DAAL

$13.00

Yellow lentils sautéed onions with tomatoes seasoned with blended spices GF/CN

DAAL MAKHANI

$13.00

Black gram and kidney beans cooked in slow fire with a blend of mild spice GF

BAIGAN BARTHA

$14.00

Roasted eggplant sautéed with tomatoes and spices GF

MANGO DAAL

$14.00

Yellow lentils cooked with mango, onions and tomatoes GF

MUTTER PANEER

$15.00

Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked in northern spicy sauce GF

SHAHI PANEER

$15.00

Grated paneer is cooked in creamy sauce GF

MALAI KOFTA

$15.00

Minced paneer and vegetable balls cooked in a creamy sauce

OKRA MASALA

$15.00

Stir fried okra onions, tomatoes cooked with northern spices

METHI MALAI PANEER

$15.00

Homemade cheese cooked in a fragrant and fresh Tenugreek in cashew cream sauce

Mayuri Specials

ANDHRA CHICKEN CURRY GF

$16.00

Bone-in chicken cooked in yogurt, coconut and southern spicy GF

PEPPER CHICKEN

$16.00

Bone-In chicken sauteed with black pepper, onions and spicy sauce

BHUNA CHICKEN

$16.00

Cooked with ginger, garlic, onions and spices Substitute Lamb 2 GF

GONGURA MUTTON

$18.00

Tender bone-in mutton cooked with gongura, onions, tomatoes and spices GF

CHAPALA PULUSU

$18.00

Fillet of fish simmered in a tamarind sauce and light spices

HYDERABADI FISH FRY

$18.00

Boneless fish fillet seasoned with spices and pan fried

KERLA FISH FRY (SEASONAl)

$19.00

Whole Pomfret fish seasoned with spices and shallow fried to perfection

Main Course

CURRY SAUCE

A traditional brown onion curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs GF/CN

BUTTER / MAKHANI SAUCE

A deliciousiv smooth butter. tomato. cream sauce and spices GF

KOORMA SAUCE

A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs, nuts and cream based sauce GF/CN

KARAHI

Cooked in traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, ginger and garlic GF

ROGAN JOSH

The famous dish of Kashmir cooked w/ tomatoes and brown onions & roasted with Kashmiri spices and finished with yogurt GF/CN

JALFRAZI

A rich tomato based onion curry with bell peppers, garlic and ginger tangy flavor GF

TIKKA MASALA

A cream based tomato and onion curry cooked with ginger and cilantro GF

COCONUT CURRY

Rich curry cooked with coconut, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices and touch of coconut cream GF

SAAG

Fresh cream of spinach simmered with onions. aaruc and indian spices GF

CHETTINADU GF

Fresh cream of spinach simmered with onions. garlic and indian spices GF

Biryanis

HYDERBADI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$15.00

Bone in chicken prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices GF

LAMB BIRYANI

$17.00

Tender lamb cube cooked with basmati rice and aromatic spices

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$17.00

Tender and succulent shrimp prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices GF

MUTTON BIRYANI

$17.00

Tender bone-in mutton prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices GF

CHICKEN 65 BIRYANI

$17.00

Boneless chicken sautéed with homemade spices and flavored basmati rice

VIJAYAWADA CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.00

Tender chicken prepared with basmati rice and aromatic spices

PANEER 65 BIRYANI

$17.00

Cheese cubes sautéed with homemade spices and flavored basmati rice

Vegetable Biryani

$13.00

Basmati Rice and Vegetables cooked with aromatic spices

Egg Biryani

$13.00

Basmati Rice and Eggs cooked with aromatic spices

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani