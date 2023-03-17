Maza Restaurant 782 North 13th Street
TODAY SPECIALS
Tortilla Soup cup
tortilla chips, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese with our tomato sauce recipe
Chicharron del Puerto
pork chicharrones,white rice, spring onions, grilled jalapenos with beans soup and tortillas
Costillitas BBQ
pork ribs, white rice, spring onions, grilled jalapenos with beans soup and tortillas
Tacos Cochinita Habanero
pork pulp with cheese, cream, chipotle, cabbage and habanero with tanned onion
Oyster Ajillo ( each )
grilled oysters with our house recipe, olive oil, spices and cheese
Choco Flan
with sea salt caramel and chocolate syrup on top
3 - Leches
with sea salt caramel and chocolate syrup on top
TAQUERIA
Orden de Tacos
Orden de Gobernadores
Gobernadores a la Carta
Quesadilla
Orden de Chorriadas
Chorriadas a la Carta
Orden de Vampiros
Vampiro a la Carta
Burrito
Taco Capeado a la carta
Orden de Capeados
APPETIZERS
Camarones Michelados
shrimp sauteed with chipotle and tapatio sauce
Ostiones Doz
fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California with our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side
1/2 Doz Ostiones
fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California with our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side
Ostiones Preparados Doz
fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California top with fish ceviche and our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side
1/2 Doz Otiones Preparados
fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California top with fish ceviche and our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side
Empanadas
stuffed with shrimp and veggies mix (tomato, onion and cilantro) cheese with our signature aguachile and chipotle sauces
Guacamole
made fresh when you order
Calamar
deep fried squid with chipotle sauce
Camarones para Pelar
boil to perfection with a serrano sauce and a veggi lime salad on the side
Chicharrones de pez
deep fried battered fish with lime veggi salad and serrano pepper sauce on the side
Chicken Wings
Torre de Mariscos
shrimp, crab, scallops, octopus, onion, cucumber, avocado, cooked on our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Botana Maza
shrimp, crab, scallops, octopus, onion, cucumber, avocado, cooked on our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Callo de Acha
scallops, with our signature lime serrano sauce and top with chipitin pepper
Aguachile Rojo
butterfly shrimp, with our signature lime chilpitin pepper sauce
Aguachile Verde
butterfly shrimp with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce
Aguachile Maza
butterfly shrimo, scallops with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce
Aguachile Negro
butterfly shrimp, avocado with our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Camarones Cucaracha
shrimp sauteed to crispy with tapatio sauce with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce on the side with a lime veggie salad
Salted Cucumbers
BURGERS
Cheeseburger
hamburger, tomato, onion,lettuce, american cheese, mayo and french fries.
Chorizo Burger
chorizo burger, onion, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, mayo, with jalapeno and french fries.
Con todo Burger
hamburger with bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, american cheese, mayonnaise, avocado and french fries.
Carnitas Burger
homemade carnitas Maza style with pan-seared onions and jalapenos and frech fries.
Chicken Philly
Beef Philly
Shrimp Philly
CAMPECHANAS
COCKTAILS
Coctel de Camaron
shrimp with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chilpitin pepper
Coctel Mixto
shrimp & octopus with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chipitin pepper
Campechana
shrimp, octopus, scallops & oysters with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chilpitin pepper
Fuente
shrimp, scallops & oysters with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chilpitin pepper
Consome
shrimp, pico de gallo with homemade seafood broth
CEVICHES
Ceviche de Sierra
groud fish with carrot, cilantro, cucumber, tapatio and lime
Ceviche de Pescado
fish, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpiitn pepper on top
Ceviche de Mango
diced boiled shrimp, mango, pico de gallo, sweet & sour sauce, tajini sauce and our signature tamarind sauce
Ceviche de Camaron
shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Tosti Ceviche
tilapia, pico de gallo, with our signature lime serrano sauce, chilpitin pepper and tostitos
Ceviche Mitotero
shrimp, octopus, real crab, scallops, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and avocado with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Ceviche Mixto
shrimp & octopus, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
TOSTADAS
Tostada de Jaiva
real crab, cucumber, onion, mayo, salt & pepper and chilpitin pepper
Tostada Mingito
butterfly shrimp, avocado, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Tostada Mixta
shrimp & octopus, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Tostada de Camaron
shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Tostada de Pescado
fish, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpiitn pepper on top
Tostada Aguachile
butterfly shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Tostada Aguachile Rojo
butterfly shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber with our signature lime chilpitin pepper sauce
Tostada Aguachile Negro
buttlerfly shrimp, avocado, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro, slices of serrano with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce
Tostada de Mango
diced boiled shrimp, mango, pico de gallo, sweet & sour sauce, tajini sauce and our signature tamarind sauce
Tostada Perrona
shrimp, octopus, real crab, scallops, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and avocado with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top
Tostada Sierra
Ground fish meat with onion cucumber and lime on a tostada
SUSHI
California Roll
crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed and jalapeno, soy, chipotle, unagi sauce the side
Cocono
deep fry sushi with crab meat, cream cheese, shrimp, mango, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce
Divorciado
deep fry sushi with crab meat, cream cheese, shrimp, beef, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado, chipotle sauce, jalapeno sauce, unagi sauce
Ondeado
deep fry sushi with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, mango, sesame seed, chipotle sauce and unagi sauce
Pollo Loco
deep fry sushi with cream cheese, chicken, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, sweet chili sauce.
Chorizon
deep fry sushi with crab meat, cream cheese, chorizo, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce and spring onion
Cachichurris
deep fry sushi with crab meat, shrimp, octopus, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado,sesame seed, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce
Jalapeno
deep fry sushi with crab meat, cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seed, jalapeno sauce, unagi sauce
Chipotle
deep fry sushi with crab meat, beef, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce
Venenoso
deep fry sushi with crab meat, real crab, cream cheese, cucumber, chiltipin, sesame seed, avocado, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce
PAPONAS
KIDS
Kids Burger
tomato, onion, lettuce with american cheese and french fries
Mozzarella Sticks
and ranch on the side
Chicken Nuggets
french fries & nuggets and ranch on the side
Kids Camaron Empanizado
french fries & breaded shrimp and ranch on the side
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Kids Shrimp Alfredo
Kids Veggies Alfredo
Kids Butter Alfredo
PLATES
Mariscada
deep fried mojarra, breaded shrimp, breaded fish, tapatio crispy grilled shrimp, crab, clam, octopus,panela cheese, spring onions, grilled jalapeno,grilled nopales, red sauce, rice and beans with cheese and tortillas
Beef Fajitas
grilled skirt beef with bell pepper, onions, tomato with rice and beans on the side.
Ribeye 12oz
medium cooked, spring onion, panela cheese, jalapeno, nopal, rice, beans with cheese and tortillas on the side.
Molcajete de Carne
grilled beef, shrimp, pork chop, chicken, panela cheese with rice, salad, spring onions, with red sauce and tortillas in the side.
Molcajete de Mariscos
crab, clam, fish, octopus, breaded fish, spring onion, red sauce, rice, beans and tortillas
Camarones a la Diabla
spicy shrimp with our chipotle chili cream sauce, salad, rice and tortilla
Grilled Garlic Shrimp
shrimp with our garlic butter sauce, salad, rice and tortilla
Caldo de Camaron
shrimp homemade seafood broth soup
7 Mares Soup
shrimp, octopus, scallops and mussels homemade seafood broth soup
Mar y Tierra
grilled beef, shrimp, pork chop with rice, salad, spring onions with red sauce and tortillas on the side
Carne Asada
grilled beef with rice, salad, spring onions with red sauce and tortillas on the side
Mojarra Frita
salad, fries, red sauce and tortillas on the side
Pollo al Mole
salad, rice, red sauce and tortillas on the side
KFC Chicken
salad, rice, ranch dressing
Tacos al Mole
salad, rice and fresh cheese
Caldo de Pollo
Pollo a la Parrilla
salad, rice and red sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Veggies Alfredo
Butter Alfredo
Grilled Shrimp
come with rice, salad, and tortillas
COCKTAILS
Lechita for you
Margarita
Margarita JARRA
Margarita de Mango
Margarita de Mango JARRA
Crema de Horchata
Pina Colada
Paloma
Paloma JARRA
Michelada
Michelada con camaron
Chavela
Chavela con camaron
Mineral preparada
Sangria Preparada - Tequila
Mimosa
Tinto de Verano
Party Shot
Shot
Oyster Shot
shot of tequila with oyster
WINE
Rioja Latitud 42 Tinto Glass
Rioja Latitud 42 Tinto Bottle
Rioja Latitud 42 Blanco Glass
Rioja Latitud 42 Blanco Bottle
Rose Wine La Fantasia Glass
2022 Califoria rose wine Perfect for sipping inthe and enjoy anytime, anywhere for any reasone at all.
Rose Wine La Fantasia Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mexican Restaurat, Seafood, Sushi, Breakfast, and more with a good family atmosphere and pets frendly
