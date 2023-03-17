Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maza Restaurant 782 North 13th Street

No reviews yet

782 North 13th Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

TODAY SPECIALS

Tortilla Soup cup

$8.25

tortilla chips, onions, cilantro, avocado, cheese with our tomato sauce recipe

Chicharron del Puerto

$32.50

pork chicharrones,white rice, spring onions, grilled jalapenos with beans soup and tortillas

Costillitas BBQ

$35.50

pork ribs, white rice, spring onions, grilled jalapenos with beans soup and tortillas

Tacos Cochinita Habanero

$13.50

pork pulp with cheese, cream, chipotle, cabbage and habanero with tanned onion

Oyster Ajillo ( each )

$4.25

grilled oysters with our house recipe, olive oil, spices and cheese

Choco Flan

$11.75

with sea salt caramel and chocolate syrup on top

3 - Leches

$11.75

with sea salt caramel and chocolate syrup on top

TAQUERIA

Orden de Tacos

Beef Tacos Order

$10.50

Chicken Tacos Order

$10.50

Carnitas Tacos Order

$10.50

Chorizo Tacos Order

$10.50

Shrimp Tacos Order

$15.75

Tacos a la Carta

Beef Taco

$3.50

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Orden de Gobernadores

Beef Orden de Gobernadores

$16.50

Chicken Orden de Gobernadores

$16.50

Carnitas Orden de Gobernadores

$16.50

Chorizo Orden de Gobernadores

$16.50

Shrimp Orden de Gobernadores

$16.50

Marlin Orden de Gobernadores

$16.50

Gobernadores a la Carta

Beef Gobernadores a la Carta

$5.50

Chicken Gobernadores a la Carta

$5.50

Carnitas Gobernadores a la Carta

$5.50

Chorizo Gobernadores a la Carta

$5.50

Shrimp Gobernadores a la Carta

$5.50

Marlin Gobernadores a la Carta

$5.50

Quesadilla

Beef Quesadillas

$12.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadillas

$12.00

Chorizo Quesadillas

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadillas

$16.00

Veggie Quesadillas

$10.50

Diabla Quesadillas

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

Orden de Chorriadas

Beef Orden Chorriadas

$15.50

Chicken Orden Chorriadas

$15.50

Carnitas Orden Chorriadas

$15.50

Chorizo Orden Chorriadas

$15.50

Shrimp Orden Chorriadas

$15.50

Chorriadas a la Carta

Beef Chorriadas a la Carta

$5.16

Chicken Chorriadas a la Carta

$5.16

Carnitas Chorriadas a la Carta

$5.16

Chorizo Chorriadas a la Carta

$5.16

Shrimp Chorriadas a la Carta

$5.16

Orden de Vampiros

Beef Orden Vampiros

$13.50

Chicken Orden Vampiros

$13.50

Carnitas Orden Vampiros

$13.50

Chorizo Orden Vampiros

$13.50

Shrimp Orden Vampiros

$15.00

Vampiro a la Carta

Beef Vampiro a la Carta

$4.50

Chicken Vampiro a la Carta

$4.50

Carnitas Vampiro a la Carta

$4.50

Chorizo Vampiro a la Carta

$4.50

Shrimp Vampiro a la Carta

$4.50

Burrito

Beef Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Veggie Burrito

$10.50

Diabla Burrito

$16.00

Taco Capeado a la carta

Shrimp Capeado a la carta

$5.16

Fish Capeado a la carta

$5.16

Orden de Capeados

Shrimp Orden de Capeados

$16.50

Fish Orden de Capeados

$16.50

APPETIZERS

Camarones Michelados

$21.75

shrimp sauteed with chipotle and tapatio sauce

Ostiones Doz

$34.50

fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California with our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side

1/2 Doz Ostiones

$17.25

fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California with our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side

Ostiones Preparados Doz

$42.50

fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California top with fish ceviche and our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side

1/2 Doz Otiones Preparados

$21.25

fram raised Pacific oysters Baja California top with fish ceviche and our signature soy serrano pepper sauce on the side

Empanadas

$15.50

stuffed with shrimp and veggies mix (tomato, onion and cilantro) cheese with our signature aguachile and chipotle sauces

Guacamole

$9.50

made fresh when you order

Calamar

$18.75

deep fried squid with chipotle sauce

Camarones para Pelar

$26.00

boil to perfection with a serrano sauce and a veggi lime salad on the side

Chicharrones de pez

$18.75

deep fried battered fish with lime veggi salad and serrano pepper sauce on the side

Chicken Wings

$16.50

Torre de Mariscos

$35.00

shrimp, crab, scallops, octopus, onion, cucumber, avocado, cooked on our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Botana Maza

$38.50

shrimp, crab, scallops, octopus, onion, cucumber, avocado, cooked on our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Callo de Acha

$35.50

scallops, with our signature lime serrano sauce and top with chipitin pepper

Aguachile Rojo

$18.50

butterfly shrimp, with our signature lime chilpitin pepper sauce

Aguachile Verde

$18.50

butterfly shrimp with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce

Aguachile Maza

$26.50

butterfly shrimo, scallops with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce

Aguachile Negro

$23.50

butterfly shrimp, avocado with our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Camarones Cucaracha

$21.75

shrimp sauteed to crispy with tapatio sauce with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce on the side with a lime veggie salad

Salted Cucumbers

$6.00

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$11.50

hamburger, tomato, onion,lettuce, american cheese, mayo and french fries.

Chorizo Burger

$13.75

chorizo burger, onion, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, mayo, with jalapeno and french fries.

Con todo Burger

$15.75

hamburger with bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, american cheese, mayonnaise, avocado and french fries.

Carnitas Burger

$15.75

homemade carnitas Maza style with pan-seared onions and jalapenos and frech fries.

Chicken Philly

$15.75

Beef Philly

$15.75

Shrimp Philly

$15.75

CAMPECHANAS

COCKTAILS

Coctel de Camaron

$19.50

shrimp with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chilpitin pepper

Coctel Mixto

$20.50

shrimp & octopus with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chipitin pepper

Campechana

$24.50

shrimp, octopus, scallops & oysters with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chilpitin pepper

Fuente

$29.50

shrimp, scallops & oysters with homemade seafood broth, pico de gallo with our signature soy serrano lime sauce, tapatio and chilpitin pepper

Consome

$7.50

shrimp, pico de gallo with homemade seafood broth

CEVICHES

Ceviche de Sierra

$18.00

groud fish with carrot, cilantro, cucumber, tapatio and lime

Ceviche de Pescado

$19.75

fish, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpiitn pepper on top

Ceviche de Mango

$25.50

diced boiled shrimp, mango, pico de gallo, sweet & sour sauce, tajini sauce and our signature tamarind sauce

Ceviche de Camaron

$21.75

shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Tosti Ceviche

$21.75

tilapia, pico de gallo, with our signature lime serrano sauce, chilpitin pepper and tostitos

Ceviche Mitotero

$32.50

shrimp, octopus, real crab, scallops, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and avocado with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Ceviche Mixto

$25.50

shrimp & octopus, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

TOSTADAS

Tostada de Jaiva

$12.00

real crab, cucumber, onion, mayo, salt & pepper and chilpitin pepper

Tostada Mingito

$14.50

butterfly shrimp, avocado, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano black soy sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Tostada Mixta

$11.50

shrimp & octopus, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Tostada de Camaron

$9.75

shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Tostada de Pescado

$8.50

fish, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpiitn pepper on top

Tostada Aguachile

$9.50

butterfly shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Tostada Aguachile Rojo

$10.00

butterfly shrimp, tomato, onions, cucumber with our signature lime chilpitin pepper sauce

Tostada Aguachile Negro

$13.00

buttlerfly shrimp, avocado, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro, slices of serrano with our signature lime serrano pepper sauce

Tostada de Mango

$14.00

diced boiled shrimp, mango, pico de gallo, sweet & sour sauce, tajini sauce and our signature tamarind sauce

Tostada Perrona

$16.50

shrimp, octopus, real crab, scallops, tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and avocado with our signature lime serrano sauce and chilpitin pepper on top

Tostada Sierra

$8.00

Ground fish meat with onion cucumber and lime on a tostada

SUSHI

California Roll

$16.00

crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed and jalapeno, soy, chipotle, unagi sauce the side

Cocono

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, cream cheese, shrimp, mango, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce

Divorciado

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, cream cheese, shrimp, beef, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado, chipotle sauce, jalapeno sauce, unagi sauce

Ondeado

$17.50

deep fry sushi with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, mango, sesame seed, chipotle sauce and unagi sauce

Pollo Loco

$17.50

deep fry sushi with cream cheese, chicken, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, sweet chili sauce.

Chorizon

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, cream cheese, chorizo, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce and spring onion

Cachichurris

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, shrimp, octopus, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado,sesame seed, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce

Jalapeno

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seed, jalapeno sauce, unagi sauce

Chipotle

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, beef, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce

Venenoso

$17.50

deep fry sushi with crab meat, real crab, cream cheese, cucumber, chiltipin, sesame seed, avocado, chipotle sauce, unagi sauce

PAPONAS

Papona Diabla

$28.00

with chives, sour cream, butter, cheese, black sauce, chips and a consome soup

Papona Ribey

Papona Ribey

$32.00

with chives, sour cream, butter, cheese, black sauce, chips and a consome soup

Paponas Fajitas

$28.00

Paponas Beef

$25.00

Paponas Chorizo

$25.00

Paponas Carnitas

$25.00

Paponas Chicken

$25.00

KIDS

Kids Burger

$9.50

tomato, onion, lettuce with american cheese and french fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

and ranch on the side

Chicken Nuggets

$9.75

french fries & nuggets and ranch on the side

Kids Camaron Empanizado

$16.50

french fries & breaded shrimp and ranch on the side

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$16.50

Kids Veggies Alfredo

$16.50

Kids Butter Alfredo

$16.50

PLATES

Mariscada

$63.00

deep fried mojarra, breaded shrimp, breaded fish, tapatio crispy grilled shrimp, crab, clam, octopus,panela cheese, spring onions, grilled jalapeno,grilled nopales, red sauce, rice and beans with cheese and tortillas

Beef Fajitas

$25.00

grilled skirt beef with bell pepper, onions, tomato with rice and beans on the side.

Ribeye 12oz

$29.50

medium cooked, spring onion, panela cheese, jalapeno, nopal, rice, beans with cheese and tortillas on the side.

Molcajete de Carne

$31.50

grilled beef, shrimp, pork chop, chicken, panela cheese with rice, salad, spring onions, with red sauce and tortillas in the side.

Molcajete de Mariscos

$29.50

crab, clam, fish, octopus, breaded fish, spring onion, red sauce, rice, beans and tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.50

spicy shrimp with our chipotle chili cream sauce, salad, rice and tortilla

Grilled Garlic Shrimp

$18.50

shrimp with our garlic butter sauce, salad, rice and tortilla

Caldo de Camaron

$21.50

shrimp homemade seafood broth soup

7 Mares Soup

$28.50

shrimp, octopus, scallops and mussels homemade seafood broth soup

Mar y Tierra

$31.50

grilled beef, shrimp, pork chop with rice, salad, spring onions with red sauce and tortillas on the side

Carne Asada

$25.00

grilled beef with rice, salad, spring onions with red sauce and tortillas on the side

Mojarra Frita

$17.50

salad, fries, red sauce and tortillas on the side

Pollo al Mole

$22.75

salad, rice, red sauce and tortillas on the side

KFC Chicken

$20.25

salad, rice, ranch dressing

Tacos al Mole

$21.75

salad, rice and fresh cheese

Caldo de Pollo

$19.75

Pollo a la Parrilla

$21.25

salad, rice and red sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.50

Veggies Alfredo

$16.50

Butter Alfredo

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp

$18.50

come with rice, salad, and tortillas

SOFT DRINKS

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Jugos Orange

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$4.25

Agua Fresca Horchata con Coco

$6.50

Agua Fresca Piña con Mango

$6.50

Glass Water

Squirt

$3.50

Sangria Preparada

$8.00

Sangria

$3.50

COCKTAILS

Lechita for you

$16.20

Margarita

$16.20

Margarita JARRA

$64.00
Margarita de Mango

Margarita de Mango

$16.20

Margarita de Mango JARRA

$64.00

Crema de Horchata

$16.20

Pina Colada

$16.20

Paloma

$16.20

Paloma JARRA

$64.00

Michelada

$12.50

Michelada con camaron

$15.50

Chavela

$12.50

Chavela con camaron

$15.50

Mineral preparada

$14.50

Sangria Preparada - Tequila

$14.50

Mimosa

$14.50

Tinto de Verano

$14.50

Party Shot

$30.00

Shot

$6.00

Oyster Shot

$7.00

shot of tequila with oyster

BEER

Beer (Copy)

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00
CUBETA

CUBETA

$40.00

WINE

Rioja Latitud 42 Tinto Glass

$12.50

Rioja Latitud 42 Tinto Bottle

$65.00
Rioja Latitud 42 Blanco Glass

Rioja Latitud 42 Blanco Glass

$12.50

Rioja Latitud 42 Blanco Bottle

$65.00
Rose Wine La Fantasia Glass

Rose Wine La Fantasia Glass

$16.00

2022 Califoria rose wine Perfect for sipping inthe and enjoy anytime, anywhere for any reasone at all.

Rose Wine La Fantasia Bottle

$65.00

SIDES

Side of Rice

$4.50

Side of Beans

$4.50

Side of Red Salsa

$0.75

Side of Fries

$6.50

Side Rice & Beans

$6.75

CAM BARRA

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurat, Seafood, Sushi, Breakfast, and more with a good family atmosphere and pets frendly

Location

782 North 13th Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

