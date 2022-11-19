A map showing the location of Mazagan Restaurant 506 piermont avenueView gallery

Mazagan Restaurant 506 piermont avenue

9 Reviews

$$

506 Piermont Avenue

Piermont, NY 10968

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

CousCous

Traditional Lamb Couscous

$31.95

Old Fashion Chicken Couscous

$27.95

Home Style Veggie Couscous

$23.95

Moroccan Seffa Couscous

$25.95

Desserts

Desserts

Baklava

$12.00

Creme Brulée

$12.00

Jawhara

$13.00

Kunafa

$9.75

Moroccan Cookies

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownies

$6.99

Kebabs

Chicken Kebab

$21.95

Shish Kebab

$26.95

Kofta Kebab

$23.95

Merguez Kebab

$23.95

Trio Kebab

$64.95

Grilled Lamb Chops

$32.95

Shrimp Kebab

$26.95

Salads

Mazagan Salad

$13.95

Mediterranean Salad

$13.95

Beet Salad

$13.95

Zaalouk taktouka and bakoula.

Moroccan Garden Salad

$15.95

Moroccan Couscous Salad

$15.95

Wraps

Chicken Kebab Wraps

$13.95

Kofta Kebab Wrap

$11.95

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Sides

Couscous With Raisin & Almond

$9.95

House Made Fries

$7.95

Moroccan Lemon Potatoes

$8.95

Side of Moroccan Rice

$5.95

Soups

Harira Soup

$9.95

Lentil Soup

$9.95

Soup Of the day

$9.95

Kid's Menu

Chicken Finger & Fries

$9.95

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

Tagines

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

$29.95

Baked layers of thin pastry filled with minced chicken and almonds sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Traditional Lamb Shank Tagine

$34.95

Baked layers of thin pastry filled with white fish, shrimp, calamari, vermicelli and mushrooms.

Kofta Tagine

$26.00

Salmon Tagine

$28.95

Veggie Moroccan Shakshooka

$18.95

Royal Chicken Pastilla

$29.95

Shrimp Tagine

$25.95

ADD

Hummus

$2.00

Babaganoush

$2.00

Chicken Kebab

$8.00

Kofta Keba

$8.00

Shrimp Kebab

$10.00

Salmon

$12.00

Appetizers

Hummus

$9.95

Babaganoush & Garlic

$10.95

Muhammara Dip

$11.95

Falafel

$9.95

Zaalouk

$8.95

Yalanji

$11.95

Mazagan Sampler

$16.95

Chicken Briouate

$16.95

4 Pieces Fried Kebe

$12.95

Mazagan Mussels

$17.95

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Moroccan Vegetarian Cigars

$10.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.95

Special of the Week

Special of the Week

$36.00

Hummus

Babaganoush

Mazagan Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Falafel

Chicken Kebab

Kofta Kebab

Kofta Tagine

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

Sodas / Water

Small San Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Medium San Pellegrino

$5.00

Large San Pellegrino

$8.95

Aqua Pana

$5.00

Small Perrier Sparkling Water

$5.00

One glass

$8.00

poland spring

$2.00

Teas & Coffees

Cuppuccino

$5.00

Esspresso

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Small Mint Tea

$6.50

Fresh Lemonade with Mint

$6.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Large Mint Tea

$12.00

Desserts

Baklava

$9.95

Kunafa

$9.75

Jawhara

$13.00

Moroccan Cookies

$12.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Brownies

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

506 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY 10968

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bunbury's Coffee Shop - 460 Piermont Ave
orange starNo Reviews
460 Piermont Ave Piermont, NY 10968
View restaurantnext
SABI SUSHI - 506b Piermont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
506b Piermont Avenue Piermont, NY 10968
View restaurantnext
Kantina
orange starNo Reviews
4 Depot Square Sparkill, NY 10976
View restaurantnext
Tallman Pool Club
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tallman Mountain Road Sparkill, NY 10976
View restaurantnext
il Fresco - 15 Kings Highway
orange starNo Reviews
15 Kings Highway Orangeburg, NY 10962
View restaurantnext
Orangetown Classic Diner
orange star4.1 • 374
512 Route 303 Orangeburg, NY 10962
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Piermont
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Tarrytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston