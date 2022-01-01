Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Vegan
Middle Eastern

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

737 Reviews

$$

1453 Grandview Avenue

Columbus, OH 43212

Popular Items

Hummus
Chicken Shawarma ALC
Chicken Kebob ALC

Today's Special

Lamb Kebob Dinner

Lamb Kebob Dinner

$19.00Out of stock

Lamb Kebob Skewars grilled to your choosing, with sides of Greek Salad and Hummus. Served with Pita Bread.

Lebanese Mazah Table

Lebanese Mazah Table

$105.00Out of stock

Just in case you can’t decide, enjoy this Table Spread serving a little bit of everything. All three Kibbeh’s (Raw, Fried, Baked), Grape Leaves, Banadora Salad, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tsatsziki, House Pickles and Pita.

Kibbeh Mazah Spread

$29.00Out of stock
Kibbeh Nayeh (Raw) Entree

Kibbeh Nayeh (Raw) Entree

$19.00Out of stock
Kibbeh Baked Entree

Kibbeh Baked Entree

$18.00
Kibbeh Balls Entree

Kibbeh Balls Entree

$18.00Out of stock

Vegan Sambousek

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted Lamb

$21.00Out of stock

Small Eggplants, cored out and filled with a Seasoned Mixture of Rice, Ground Beef and Lamb, cooked in a tomato sauce.

Family Style Per Person

$75.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower, Roasted with Garlic, Lemon Juice and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Lubi Bil Zayt

$8.00Out of stock

Rolled Cabbage Leaves, stuffed with a Seasoned Mixture of Rice, Ground Beef and Lamb, steamed till tender. Served with Lemon.

Stuffed Eggplant & Zucchini

$14.00Out of stock

Small Spanish Squash, cored out and filled with a Seasoned Mixture of Rice, Ground Beef and Lamb, cooked in a tomato sauce.

Beverages

Freez - Lebanese Soda

$5.00

Pop Can (12 oz)

$2.00

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Mango Nectar 1L

$4.50

Guava Nectar 1L

$4.50

Perrier Mineral Water

$2.50

Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

$1.50

Fresh Iced Tea

$2.50

Guava Glass 8.45

$2.50

Mango Glass 8.45

$2.50

Starters

Turkish Red Lentil Soup

Grape Leaves

$9.50

Grape Leaves hand rolled with a mixture of ground Lamb and Beef, Rice and our Family Spices. Served with an optional 1.5-oz side of Tsatsziki. (6 to 8 pcs) **Gluten Free, Dairy Free (w/o Tsatsziki)

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$9.50

Grape Leaves hand rolled with a mixture of Chickpeas, Rice, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Parlsey and our Family Spices. Served with an optional 1.5-oz side of Tsatsziki. (6 to 8 pcs) **Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Vegan (w/o Tsatsziki)

Falafel

Freshly ground Chickpeas, Onions, Parsley and Family Spices, shaped into spheres and fried until golden brown. Served over a bed of Cabbage Salad with Pickles and Tahini. **Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian

Fatayer

A mix of fresh Spinach, Onions, and Spices folded in our homemade dough, baked until golden brown. **Vegan, Vegetarian

Za'tar Bread

$7.00

Homemade dough flattened and topped with a mixture of Za’tar Spice, Sesame Seeds and EVOO. Try it with Labaneh (creamy middle eastern yogurt), or with Hummus.

The Amazing Mazah

$29.00

Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tsatsziki, Olives, Homemade Pickles, Fresh Veggies and Pita Bread. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free (w/o pita), Vegan (w/o tsatsziki)

Za'tar Fries

$7.00

French Fries Seasoned with Za'tar Spice, served with a side of garlic sauce. **Vegetarian, Vegan (w/o garlic sauce)

House Salads

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta, Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)

Mujadara Salad

$8.00+

Brown Lentils slow cooked with Rice, Caramelized Onions and Family Spices served over our Homemade Salad with a 2 oz side of Tsatsziki and our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Tsatsziki)

Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Finely diced Parsley, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, served with a side of our special Homemade Fattoush Dressing and a side of Pita Chips. **Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free (w/o pita chips).

Pint Tubs

Hummus

Baba Ghanoush

Tsatsziki

Tabouli Salad

Three Bean Salad

Cabbage Salad

Banadora Salad

Potato Salad

Mazah's Hot Sauce

Tahini Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

Fattoush Salad Dressing

Lifit (Turnips Pickles) 16oz

$8.00

Bulgarian Feta Cheese

$15.00

Kalamata Olives (Pound)

$15.00

Labaneh 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Labaneh Pint

$12.00

Pickled Half Sours

$8.00

Entrees

Choose an Entree, select how you would like it prepared. Depending on the Entree, we offer three different ways it can be served. A la Carte (ALC): Entree served over a bed of Turmeric Rice with an optional side of Tahini Sauce. May sub Cabbage Salad for Rice. Signature Salad: Entree Served Over our House Salad: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Onions, Parsley with a side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. Make it a Greek Salad +$3. Pita Pocket Sandwich: 6 inch Pita Pocket, filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Onions, House Pickled Veggies and served with a side of Tahini.

Shish Tawook ALC

$16.00

Shish Tawook Salad

$19.00

Shish Tawook served over our House Salad: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Onions, Parsley with a side of our Roasted Red Pepper Dressing and Garlic Sauce.

Lamb Skewers ALC

$19.00

Lamb Skewers Salad

$27.00

Chicken Kebob ALC

$15.00

Chicken Kebob Salad

$17.00

Chicken Kebob Pita Pocket

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma ALC

$15.00

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$17.00

Chicken Shawarma Pita Pocket

$12.00

Beef Shawarma ALC

$15.00

Beef Shawarma Salad

$21.00

Beef Shawarma Pita Pocket

$13.00

Kefta Kebob ALC

$15.00

Kefta Kebob Salad

$21.00

Kefta Kebob Pita Pocket

$13.00

Tilapia ALC

$19.50

Tilapia Salad

$27.00

Grape Leaves ALC

$12.00

Veggie Grape Leaves ALC

$12.00

Falafel ALC

$12.00

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Falafel Pita Pocket

$11.00

Fatayer ALC

$11.00

Samplers

Falafel Small Sampler

$13.00

Four Cold Appetizers served with Rice, Pita Bread, Two Falafels with a side of Tahini Sauce. Each Substitution for cold appetizers is a $1.50 upcharge.

Chicken Shawarma Small Sampler

$15.00

Four Cold Appetizers served with Rice, Pita Bread and Chicken Shawarma.

Dinner Sampler

$35.00

A perfect sampler for two people to share. Served with four cold appetizers, pita bread, soup or greek salad, one entree, turmeric rice, and two falafels with a side of tahini sauce.

Desserts

Kenafi with Cheese

$12.00

Two layers of shredded Kataifi, with a layer of Sweet Arabic Cheese at its center, sweetened with Homemade Orange Blossom Syrup. Topped with crushed Pistachios, and Walnuts.

Kenafi with Halawi

$12.00

Two layers of shredded Kataifi, with a layer Halawi at its center, sweetened with Homemade Orange Blossom Syrup. Topped with crushed Pistachios, and Walnuts. *Halawi is Vegan

Vegan Baklava Rolls

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Ouzo Butter Cookie

$2.50

Middle Eastern Butter Cookie topped with an Almond. *Vegan

Walnut Baklava

$2.75

Layered Fillo Dough and Spiced Walnuts, sweetened with Honey Syrup.

Nammoura

$2.75Out of stock

Semolina Sweet Cake made with Coconut and Almond sweetened with Honey Syrup.

Date Maamoul

$3.25

Lady Fingers With Cashews

$2.25Out of stock

Fillo Dough rolled with spiced Cashews, and sweetened with Honey Syrup.

Halva (Halawi)

$3.00

Sesame Seed Fudge

Vegan Walnut Baklava

$3.00

Date Coconut Roll W/ Almonds

$3.50

Melomakarona (Greek Spice Cookies)

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Sides

Pita Bread (Loaf)

$1.00

Package of Pita Bread ( 5 loaves in a Bag)

$4.00

Pita Chips Bag

$3.50

Tahini Sauce (2 oz.)

$1.50

Garlic Sauce (2 oz.)

$2.00

Tsatsziki (2 oz.)

$1.75

EVOO (2 oz.)

$1.50

Hot Sauce (2 oz.)

$1.50

Lifit Side (Pickled Turnips and Beets)

$4.00

Olives Side

$4.00

Plain Yogurt Side

$3.50

Bulgarian Feta Side

$3.50

Half Sour Pickles Side

$4.00

Pickled Cauliflower and Carrots

$4.00

Fresh Veggie Side

$4.00

Grilled Veggie Skewer

$3.50

Turmeric Rice

$4.00

Extra 2oz Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

$1.50

Extra 2oz Fattoush Dressing

$1.50

Family Style Meals

Grilled Mazah

$85.00

A perfect Family Style Meal that serves 3-4 people. Enjoy a Mazah of Grapeleaves, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tsatsziki, Falafel, Banadora Salad, our Homemade Pickles, Pita Bread, Lamb Kebob Skewers, Kefta Kebob and Chicken Kebob.

Veggie Mazah

$65.00

A perfect Family Style Meal that serves 3-4 people. Enjoy a Mazah of Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tsatsziki, Falafel, Banadora Salad, our Homemade Pickles, Pita Bread, Veggie Grape Leaves, Fatayer and Grilled Veggie Skewers.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a family run and owned business, nestled in the Grandview Community near Ohio State Campus. Since we started our little kitchen back in 2009, we have been cooking up a storm, re-creating our family’s favorite dishes inspired by our Teta’s and Sitti’s.

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image
Main pic

