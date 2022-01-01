Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

Entrees

Choose an Entree, select how you would like it prepared. Depending on the Entree, we offer three different ways it can be served. A la Carte (ALC): Entree served over a bed of Turmeric Rice with an optional side of Tahini Sauce. May sub Cabbage Salad for Rice. Signature Salad: Entree Served Over our House Salad: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Onions, Parsley with a side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. Make it a Greek Salad +$3. Pita Pocket Sandwich: 6 inch Pita Pocket, filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Onions, House Pickled Veggies and served with a side of Tahini.