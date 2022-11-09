Mazatlan Restaurant - Enumclaw 951 Roosevelt Ave E
951 Roosevelt Ave E
Enumclaw, WA 98022
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1/2 LB CAMARONES
CHICKEN TAQUITOS
Chicken Taquitos with guacamole, and sour cream
CRISPY SHRIMP
Lightly breaded and fried with coconut cilantro sauce
DBL CRISPY SHRIMP
FRESH GUACAMOLE
With diced onions and cilantro.
MEX PIZZA
Pachanga Plate
Pico de Gallo
Plain Quesadilla
Pomegranate BBQ WINGS
QUESADILLA
Chicken, Carnitas, Beef Guacamole, and Sour Cream
Quesadilla Asada
QUESO DIP
QUESO TAQUITO
ROASTED JALAPENOS
filled with cream cheese, topped with bacon and cheese
SUPER NACHOS
chicken, beef, carnitas beans pico, guac and sour cream
Steak Super Nachos
Fiesta Sample
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
BURRITOS
COMBOS
COMBO ONE
Your choice of one (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
COMBO TWO
Your choice of two (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
COMBO THREE
Your choice of three (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
COMBO FOUR
Your choice of four (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADAS
ONE ENCH
served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00
TWO ENCH
served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00
TWO MOLE ENCH
served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00
TWO CREMA ENCH
served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00
TWO VERDE ENCH
served with beans and rice and sour cream
T Kennchiladas
ENTREES
ARROZ POLLO
sauteed chicken in a special sauce with mushrooms & onions (no beans)
CARNE ASADA
guacamole, pico de gallo
CK MOLE
sauteed chicken, in a special sauce with peanut flavoring
CHILI COLORADO
Chunks of beef in a tasty sauce
CHILI VERDE
chunks of pork in a homemade specail tomatillo sauce
CHIMICHANGA
Chicken Beef or carnitas with guac and sour cream
FAJITAS ASADA
sauteed bell peppers, onions. with guac and sour cream
FAJITAS CHICKEN
sauteed bell peppers, onions. with guac and sour cream
PARKER SPECIAL
arroz con pollo with extra veggies and cheese
POLLO CREMA
chicken in a cream sauce with mushrooms and onions
STREET TACOS
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, carnitas, tacos al pastor.
TOUR MEXICO
carne asada, chile relleno, mole chicken enchilada +3 full size of asada
MAZATLAN SPECIAL
TACOS AL CARBON
CARNITAS PLATE
CK & STK FAJITAS
CARNE ASADA Y CAMARONES
SPECIAL
Chicken Carnitas
SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES
FISH TACOS
sauteed cod, cabbage pico and red pepper aioli
CAMARON CREMA
Shrimp in a cream sauce with mushrooms and onions
MOJO DE AJO
Prawns, sauteed with mushrooms and onions, butter and garlic
CANCUN PLATTER
Prawns, Cod sauteed with onions and mushrooms in butter white wine and cilantro topped with cheese.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
sauteed bell peppers, onions. with guac and sour cream
SHRIMP TACOS
sauteed prawns, cabbage & slaw dressing with pico
CAMARON DIABLOS
ARROZ CAMARON
CAMARON CREMA
COCKTAIL
SEAFOOD CHIMI
SIDE
CHIP & SALSA
SIDE 2 SEAFOOD TACOS
SIDE 3 STREET TACOS
SIDE BEANS
SIDE BRTO
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE CHIMI
SIDE CHIP
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE DX
SIDE ENCH
SIDE FRIES
SIDE GUAC
SIDE JALAPENO
SIDE PICO
SIDE PICO LG
SIDE RELLENO
SIDE RICE
SIDE RICE & BNS
SIDE SALSA LG
SIDE SALSA SM
SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES
SIDE SMALL BEANS
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE TACO
SIDE TAMAL
SIDE TORTILLA
SOUP & SALAD
TORTILLA SOUP
pico, avocado, cheese chicken in a worm broth with tortilla strips
DX TACO SALAD
Chicken, Carnitas, Beef, Guacamole, Sour Cream served in a flour tortilla bowl
DX TOSTADA
Chicken, Carnitas, Beef, Guacamole, Sour Cream served with beans
ASADA SALAD
romaine hearts, tomatoes, cheese and avocado
HOLLENBECK CHALUPA
Beef or Chicken, Guacamole and Sour Cream
VEGGIES
VODKA
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Fireball
Jameson
Makers Mark
Pendleton
R & R
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Yukon Jack
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Fireball
DBL Jameson
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pendleton
DBL R & R
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Yukon Jack
SCOTCH | BOURBON
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Johnnie Walker Black
Jim Beam
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Wild Turkey
LIQUEURS | CORDIALS
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Butter Shots
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnaps
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
DBL Amaretto
DBL Apple Pucker
DBL Baileys
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Butter Shots
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Midori
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Limoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
NA BEVERAGES
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Lemonade
Staw Lemonade
Horchata
Ice Tea
Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Milk Shake
Kids Smothie
Virgen Marg
Kid Pop
Jarrito
Virgen Colada
Club Soda
Orange Juice
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
