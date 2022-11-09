Mazatlan Restaurant - Enumclaw 951 Roosevelt Ave E

  • Home
Popular Items

Pico de Gallo

APPETIZERS

1/2 LB CAMARONES

$16.95

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$13.50

Chicken Taquitos with guacamole, and sour cream

CRISPY SHRIMP

$12.50

Lightly breaded and fried with coconut cilantro sauce

DBL CRISPY SHRIMP

$16.95

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$5.95

With diced onions and cilantro.

MEX PIZZA

$13.50

Pachanga Plate

$59.95

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Plain Quesadilla

$10.50

Pomegranate BBQ WINGS

$12.50

QUESADILLA

$12.95

Chicken, Carnitas, Beef Guacamole, and Sour Cream

Quesadilla Asada

$17.50

QUESO DIP

$5.95

QUESO TAQUITO

$15.95

ROASTED JALAPENOS

$12.50

filled with cream cheese, topped with bacon and cheese

SUPER NACHOS

$12.95

chicken, beef, carnitas beans pico, guac and sour cream

Steak Super Nachos

$15.95

Fiesta Sample

$24.50

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Guacamole Burger

$16.00

mayo lettuce & tomato, and guac served with fries

Classic Burger

$14.95

mayo lettuce & tomato, served with fries

HAMBURGER

$12.95

BURRITOS

MAZA BURRITO

$13.50

choice of chile verde, chile colorado, chicken, carnitas, beef or Beans

SUPER BURRITO

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef or carnitas with pico guac and sour cream rice and beans inside the burrito

ASADA BURRITO

$20.95

FAJITA BURRITO

$19.95

COMBOS

COMBO ONE

$13.50

Your choice of one (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

COMBO TWO

$14.50

Your choice of two (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

COMBO THREE

$15.50

Your choice of three (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

COMBO FOUR

$16.50

Your choice of four (enchilada, taco, chile relleno, burrito, tamale, tostada, flauta), . Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADAS

ONE ENCH

$13.50

served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00

TWO ENCH

$14.50

served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00

TWO MOLE ENCH

$14.95

served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00

TWO CREMA ENCH

$14.95

served with beans and rice add guacamole and sour cream +2.00

TWO VERDE ENCH

$14.95

served with beans and rice and sour cream

T Kennchiladas

$16.50

ENTREES

ARROZ POLLO

$17.95

sauteed chicken in a special sauce with mushrooms & onions (no beans)

CARNE ASADA

$22.50

guacamole, pico de gallo

CK MOLE

$17.95

sauteed chicken, in a special sauce with peanut flavoring

CHILI COLORADO

$17.95

Chunks of beef in a tasty sauce

CHILI VERDE

$17.95

chunks of pork in a homemade specail tomatillo sauce

CHIMICHANGA

$15.95

Chicken Beef or carnitas with guac and sour cream

FAJITAS ASADA

$22.50

sauteed bell peppers, onions. with guac and sour cream

FAJITAS CHICKEN

$18.95

sauteed bell peppers, onions. with guac and sour cream

PARKER SPECIAL

$19.50

arroz con pollo with extra veggies and cheese

POLLO CREMA

$16.95

chicken in a cream sauce with mushrooms and onions

STREET TACOS

$15.95

Choice of grilled steak, chicken, carnitas, tacos al pastor.

TOUR MEXICO

$22.50

carne asada, chile relleno, mole chicken enchilada +3 full size of asada

MAZATLAN SPECIAL

$28.50

TACOS AL CARBON

$18.50

CARNITAS PLATE

$15.95

CK & STK FAJITAS

$25.95

CARNE ASADA Y CAMARONES

$28.75

SPECIAL

$21.95

Chicken Carnitas

$18.95

KIDS

KIDS CHOICE

$7.00

CK STRIPS

$7.00

CORN DOGS

$7.00

KID CHZ BURGER

$8.00

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

FISH TACOS

$15.95

sauteed cod, cabbage pico and red pepper aioli

CAMARON CREMA

$21.95

Shrimp in a cream sauce with mushrooms and onions

MOJO DE AJO

$21.95

Prawns, sauteed with mushrooms and onions, butter and garlic

CANCUN PLATTER

$22.95

Prawns, Cod sauteed with onions and mushrooms in butter white wine and cilantro topped with cheese.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$21.95

sauteed bell peppers, onions. with guac and sour cream

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.95

sauteed prawns, cabbage & slaw dressing with pico

CAMARON DIABLOS

$21.95

ARROZ CAMARON

$20.95

CAMARON CREMA

$21.95

COCKTAIL

$19.95

SEAFOOD CHIMI

$20.95

SIDE

CHIP & SALSA

$7.00

SIDE 2 SEAFOOD TACOS

$10.95

SIDE 3 STREET TACOS

$11.25

SIDE BEANS

$6.50

SIDE BRTO

$8.00

SIDE CHEESE

$1.75

SIDE CHIMI

$9.25

SIDE CHIP

$3.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE DX

$2.00

SIDE ENCH

$5.25

SIDE FRIES

$4.50

SIDE GUAC

$5.95

SIDE JALAPENO

$1.95

SIDE PICO

$3.50

SIDE PICO LG

$5.75

SIDE RELLENO

$5.25

SIDE RICE

$6.50

SIDE RICE & BNS

$6.95

SIDE SALSA LG

$5.75

SIDE SALSA SM

$3.50

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$5.25

SIDE SMALL BEANS

$2.15

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.95

SIDE TACO

$5.25

SIDE TAMAL

$5.25

SIDE TORTILLA

$1.50

SOUP & SALAD

TORTILLA SOUP

$13.95

pico, avocado, cheese chicken in a worm broth with tortilla strips

DX TACO SALAD

$13.95

Chicken, Carnitas, Beef, Guacamole, Sour Cream served in a flour tortilla bowl

DX TOSTADA

$13.95

Chicken, Carnitas, Beef, Guacamole, Sour Cream served with beans

ASADA SALAD

$17.95

romaine hearts, tomatoes, cheese and avocado

HOLLENBECK CHALUPA

$14.95

Beef or Chicken, Guacamole and Sour Cream

VEGGIES

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$17.95

comes with cheese

SPINACH SUPER BRTO

$15.95

comes with cheese

Spinach Enchiladas (2 )

$14.95

comes with cheese

DESSERT

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.95

Churros

$5.50

Churro Sande

$6.50

Sopapilla

$4.50

Vainilla Ice Crem

$4.95

VODKA

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Chopin

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Jeremiah Weed

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Ciroc

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

Dbl Titos

$14.00

GIN

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Bombay

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

RUM

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Bacardi 151

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Meyers

$13.00

DBL Kraken

$14.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$6.00

DON 1942

$27.00

Cuervo 1800

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

DJ Anejo

$12.50

DJ Blanco

$12.50

DJ Reposado

$12.50

DJ 70

$13.00

Patron

$12.50

Hornitos

$8.50

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL DON 1942

DBL Cuervo 1800

DBL Cuervo Gold

DBL DJ Anejo

DBL DJ Blanco

DBL DJ Reposado

DBL DJ 70

DBL Patron

Dbl Hornitos

$13.95

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Pendleton

$8.50

R & R

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Black Velvet

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Pendleton

$14.00

DBL R & R

$12.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$12.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$12.00

SCOTCH | BOURBON

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$17.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

LIQUEURS | CORDIALS

Amaretto

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Butter Shots

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnaps

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Mathilde Cassis

$7.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$13.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$13.00

DBL Baileys

$13.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$13.00

DBL Butter Shots

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Midori

$13.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$13.00

DBL Limoncello

$13.00

DBL Licor 43

$13.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$13.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$13.00

MARGARITAS

MARGARITA

$9.50

FLAVORED MARGARITA

$9.95

PERFECTO PATRON MARGARITA

$13.95

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$12.50

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$9.50

GRANDEZA MARGARITA

$13.95

COCONUT MARGARITA

$11.50

GRANDE PINA COLADA

$10.50

CORONARITA

$12.95

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.95

BOTTLED

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Ipa

$6.00

Hefeweizen

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Seltzer

$4.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Merlot

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL White Zin

$30.00

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Staw Lemonade

$3.30

Horchata

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.30

Roy Rogers

$3.30

Milk Shake

$7.00

Kids Smothie

$4.49

Virgen Marg

$7.00

Kid Pop

$1.00

Jarrito

$3.30

Virgen Colada

$7.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

951 Roosevelt Ave E, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
