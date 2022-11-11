Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mazatlan Restaurant 1141 W State St #5

1141 W State St #5

Hurricane, UT 84737

Popular Items

SIDE TAMALE
CALIFORNIA QUESADILLA

ANTOJITOS

MEXICAN LETTUCE WRAPS

$11.95

Your choice of adobo marinated pork or chicken with pineapple chunks or carne asada, served with cilantro, onions, pinto beans, salsa verde and (4) crisp lettuce leaves.

SUPER NACHOS CON CARNE

$12.75

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo; melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

CHILE CON QUESO

$6.25

A warm spirited Mexican-style fondue. Melted traditional white American cheese mixed with jalapeno peppers. Scoop this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips.

TAQUITOS LINDOS

$11.95

Small crisp tortillas rolled with chocie of chicken or “picadillo” (shredded beef): served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and ranchero cheese.

FIESTA PLATTER

$9.95

A sampling of nachos, quesadillas, taquitos served with tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.

MAZATLAN PLATTER

$14.95

Grilled shrimp al mojo, mini flautas and chicken fajita nachos topped with guacamole and sour cream.

SUPERFRIES

$12.95

Crispy fries topped with melted cheese, refried beans, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of chicken or steak.

QUESADILLAS

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$13.95

two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, Monterey Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de gallo.

CALIFORNIA QUESADILLA

$12.75

Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with cheddar cheese, mild peppers and choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo, topped with more melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.

MEXICAN QUESADILLA

$11.95

Flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de gallo

QUESADILLA DE CAMARON

$15.25

Our Mexican quesdilla with grilled shrimp.

HANDMADE

GUACAMOLE FRESCO

$11.75

Freshly made tableside guacamole with avocado, jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

GUACAMOLE MAZATLAN

$14.95

GUACAMOLE TAPATIO

$13.95

SALSA FRESCA

$8.95

SOPAS

CHICKEN SOUP

$10.25

SOPA DE CAMARONES

$19.25

SIETE MARES

$22.95

SOPA DE CHACALES

$23.95

ENSALADAS

ENSALADA RANCHERA

$14.75

ENSALADA RANCHERA

$15.95

TACO ENSALADA

$12.95

ENSALADA VALLARTA

$15.95

ENSALADA TAPATIA

$15.95

ENSALADA DE SALMON

$17.95

CAESAR CON CAMARONES

$15.95

TACOS

Carne Asada TACO

$3.95

Al Pastor TACO

$3.95

Carnitas TACO

$3.95

Chicken TACO

$3.95

QUESA TACOS

$16.95

Ground Beef TACO

$3.95

picadillo TACO

$3.95

Quesabirria PLATO

$15.95

Quesabirria TACO

$4.25

PLATOS VEGETARIANOS

BURRITO VEGETARIANO

$11.25

ENCHILADAS RIO BRAVO

$14.95

SIZZLING VEGGIE FAJITAS

$12.95+

Sizzling garden fresh zucchini, squash carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. This dish is generously complimented with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo and warm tortillas

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.25

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.95

ENCHILADAS

All items served with Spanish rice and beans

ENCHILADA SUIZAS

$14.25

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$14.25

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$16.95

ENCHILADAS DE JAIBA

$16.95

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE POBLANO

$14.25

BURRITOS

BURRITO VALLARTA

$16.50

DELUXE BURRITO

$13.75

Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), loaded with baked cheese and topped with a light sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and onions.

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$14.25

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$15.50

BURRITO TOLUCA

$14.50

BURRITO CANCUN

$16.25

SUPREME BURRITO

$14.25

SUPERGRANDE BURRITO

$18.95

This burrito feeds about 3 people. stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, carne asada, or al pastor, Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce and cheese. Topped off with green sauce and melted cheese.

FAJITAS

your choice of shrimp, steak, or chicken in our secret marinade, delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.

TEX MEX FAJITAS

$21.25

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.25

STEAK FAJITAS

$18.25

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$17.95

COMBO FAJITAS

$18.50

VALLARTA FAJITAS

$19.25

DELICIOUS FAJITA

$24.25

FAJITAS FOR TWO

SHRIMP FAJITAS (For Two)

$29.95

STEAK FAJITAS (For Two)

$27.25

CHICKEN FAJITAS (For Two)

$27.95

TEX MEX FAJITAS (For Two)

$34.25

COMBO FAJITAS (For Two)

$27.75

VALLARTA FAJITAS (For Two)

$29.95

POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$17.25

POLLO ASADO

$16.25

POLLO ALA CREMA

$16.25

STIR-FRY MEXICANO

$16.95

POLLO MEXICANO

$17.25

POLLO CON QUESO

$16.25

POLLO FUNDIDO

$17.25

MARISCOS

ARROZ VALLARTA

$18.95

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.95

CAMARONES CHIPOTLES

$18.95

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA (PICANTE)

$18.95

CHIMICHANGA DEL MAR

$17.25

CAMARONES MEXICANOS

$18.25

TACOS DE PESCADO

$17.25

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA

$18.25

PESCADO SUDADO MIXTO

$20.25

MOLCAJETE VALLARTA

$25.25

CAMARONES PUERTO VALLARTA

$18.75

MOJARRA FRITA MEXICANA

$18.95

CEVICHE MIXTO

$18.95

JALEA

$21.95

PUERTO VALLARTA ESPECIAL

$19.95

TACOS DE CAMARONES

$17.95

CAMARONES MANGO CON ABANERO

$24.50

MOLES

All of our moles are served with white rice, refried black beans, fried plantains with creme fraiche and ranchero cheese.

MOLE CALIFORNIA

$17.95

MOLE POBLANO

$17.95

BURGERS

CHICKEN BURGER

$6.99

ACOMPANAMIENTOS

SIDE CHIMICHANGA

$7.25

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$3.25

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.75

SPANISH RICE

$3.25

FRENCH FRIES

$4.25

TABLE SALSA

$8.95+

REFRIED BEANS

$3.50

SIDE CHILE RELLENO

$3.75

CORN/FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.25

SOUR CREAM

$2.95

SIDE TAMALE

$3.25

3 FRIED JALAPENOS

$2.00

CHICHARRONES

$7.95

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.00

SALSA ENCHILADA

$1.95

SIDE ENCHILADA

$3.75

SIDE NOPALES

$4.25

CEVICHE TOSTADA

$9.50

SIDE TOSTADA DLX

$5.50

SIDE AVOCADO TOSTADA

$5.50

CARNES

All items served with Spanish rice and beans.

CARNE ASADA

$20.75

TACOS AL CARBON

$17.75

TACOS AL PASTOR

$16.95

STEAK VALLARTA

$19.95

STEAK ENCEBOLLADO

$18.75

CARNITAS DE PUERCO

$17.25

STEAK SUPREMO

$19.95

LOMO ASADO MIXTO

$22.95

MOLCAJETE

$25.95

ZASON DE LA COCINA

$22.75

RIB-EYE DELICIOSO

$21.75

CHILE VERDE

$16.75

EL PATRON

$21.95

MOLCAJETE ZAPATA

$28.95

MOLCAJETE DEL PATRON

$35.00

COMBINACIONES

All items are available with choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), and roast pork. Nicely served with rice and beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, whole black beans).

1 ENCHILADA, 1 TOSTADA

$13.25

2 1 ENCHILADA, 1 TACO

$13.25

3 1 ENCHILADA, 1 TAMAL

$13.75

5 2 ENCHILADAS

$12.75

6 BURRITO

$13.25

7 CHILE RELLENO, 1 TACO

$13.95

8 ENCHILLADA, 1 BURRITO

$13.95

9 3 TACOS

$12.75

10 CHIMICHANGA

$14.95

11 3 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.25

12 CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$15.75

13 3 ENCHILADAS

$13.75

14 TAQUITOS LINDOS

$13.75

4 ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO

$13.95

PLATO CHICO

your choice of one. served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADA PLATO CHICO

$8.95

TACO PLATO CHICO

$8.95

CHILE RELLENO PLATO CHICO

$8.95

TAMAL PLATO CHICO

$8.95

BOWLS

Served in a bowl, rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, salsa, cheese, sour cream, avocado slices and your choice of the following meats

SKIRT STEAK ASADA BOWL

$14.95

CHICKEN BREAST ASADO BOWL

$12.50

STEAK FAJITA BOWL

$14.28

VEGETARIAN BOWL

$10.25

PLATILLOS DE MARISCOS

FILLETE EMPANIZADOS

$18.75

SALMON MAZATLAN

$22.25

TACOS EMPANIZADOS

$18.75

MOLCAJETE DE CEVICHE

$28.00

CHACALES AL MOJO DE AJO

$22.75

Camarones Mazatlan

$21.95

Huachinango Mazatlan

$22.95

Ceviche Mazatlan

$22.75

Ceviche De Camaron

$18.95

Ceviche Callo De Hacha

$32.95

12 Oysters Preparadas

$27.00

12 Plain Oysters

$23.95

El Cocktail Loco

$32.95

6 Plain Oysters

$14.95

6 Oysters Preparadas

$18.50

BARRA FRIA

Cocktail De Camaron

$17.95

Campechana

$21.75

Aguachile Con Callo De Hacha

$29.95

Aguachile Verde

$23.95

Botana Culiacan

$24.25

3 Ceviches Sinaloa

$32.95

Cocktail Vallarta

$23.50

KIDS MENU

All items served with rice and beans. Your choice of chicken, ground beef, cheese or shredded beef

MAC & CHEESE

$5.75

KIDS TACO

$5.75

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.75

SALCHI PAPAS

$5.75

KIDS ENCHILADA

$5.75

KIDS BURRITO

$5.75

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.75

DINNER SPECIALS

MOLCAJETE PANCHO VILLA

$29.95

MEXICAN TRIO

$26.95

TEX-MEX PLATTER

$21.95

CHAROLA DE MARISCOS

$28.95

CHURRASCO

$29.25

MARISCOS MAR

$28.75

CAMARONES CANCUN

$26.95

PIEDRA DE MARISCOS

$28.25

CARNE A LA PARRILLA

$26.95

SIETE MARES

$22.95

PARRILLADA VALLARTA GRANDE

$195.00

TAMPIQUENA

$25.75

DON RAFA PLATE

$26.75

MI JALISCO

$26.50

TEX-MEX SPECIAL

$17.95

CARNITAS SPECIAL

$16.00

STEAK OAXACA

$28.25

DESSERTS

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Strawberry Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.25

Platanos con Lecherita

$7.50

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.25

Coconut Flan

$6.25

Vanilla Flan

$6.25

Coffee Flan

$6.25

Churros

$5.25

SOFT DRINKS

Sprite

$2.99

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

JUICES

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.95

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.95

PINA Agua Fresca

$3.95

JARRITOS

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.75

Mandarina

$3.75

Sangria

$3.75

COFFEE

Cafe

$2.75

VIRGIN DRINKS

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.25

Virgin Margarita

$4.75

Virgin Flavored Margarita

$5.25

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE LNCH

$12.25

ENCHILADAS TEJANAS LNCH

$12.25

ENCHILADAS VERDES LNCH

$12.95

ENCHILADAS DE LA CASA LNCH

$12.95

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO LNCH

$13.75

SHRIMP BURRITO LNCH

$14.25

CHORIZO BURRITO LNCH

$12.75

BURRITO DELUXE LNCH

$8.95

MACHO BURRITO LNCH

$9.75

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS LNCH

$14.25

STEAK FAJITA LNCH

$14.25

PLATOS

Arroz Vallarta LNCH

$13.75

Arroz con pollo LNCH

$12.75

Camarones Mexicanos LNCH

$13.75

Pork Carnitas LNCH

$13.75

Chile Verde LNCH

$13.75

COMBINACIONES

1 1 ENCHILADA ,1 TOSTADA LNCH

$12.25

2 1 ENCHILADA ,1 TACO LNCH

$12.25

3 1 ENCHILADA, 1 TAMAL LNCH

$12.25

4 1 ENCHILADA, 1 CHILE RELLENO LNCH

$12.25

5 2 ECHILADAS LNCH

$12.25

6 BURRITO LNCH

$12.25

7 CHILE RELLENO, 1 TACO LNCH

$12.75

8 ENCHILADA, BURRITO LNCH

$12.75

9 2 TACOS LNCH

$11.75

10 CHIMICHANGA LNCH

$12.25

11 CHORIZO BURRITO LNCH

$12.95

12 3 HUEVOS RANCHEROS LNCH

$12.95

13 DELUX TOSTADA LNCH

$12.75

14 AVOCADO TOSTADA LNCH

$12.95

15 CHORIZO CON HUEVO LNCH

$12.95

TACOS

TACO SALAD LNCH

$11.25

2 TACOS LNCH

$10.25

2 CARNE ASADA TACOS LNCH

$13.75

2 CARNITAS TACOS LNCH

$13.75

2 SHRIMP TACOS LNCH

$14.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1141 W State St #5, Hurricane, UT 84737

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

