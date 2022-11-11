Mazatlan Restaurant 1141 W State St #5
1141 W State St #5
Hurricane, UT 84737
Popular Items
ANTOJITOS
MEXICAN LETTUCE WRAPS
Your choice of adobo marinated pork or chicken with pineapple chunks or carne asada, served with cilantro, onions, pinto beans, salsa verde and (4) crisp lettuce leaves.
SUPER NACHOS CON CARNE
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo; melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
CHILE CON QUESO
A warm spirited Mexican-style fondue. Melted traditional white American cheese mixed with jalapeno peppers. Scoop this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips.
TAQUITOS LINDOS
Small crisp tortillas rolled with chocie of chicken or “picadillo” (shredded beef): served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and ranchero cheese.
FIESTA PLATTER
A sampling of nachos, quesadillas, taquitos served with tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.
MAZATLAN PLATTER
Grilled shrimp al mojo, mini flautas and chicken fajita nachos topped with guacamole and sour cream.
SUPERFRIES
Crispy fries topped with melted cheese, refried beans, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of chicken or steak.
QUESADILLAS
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, Monterey Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de gallo.
CALIFORNIA QUESADILLA
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with cheddar cheese, mild peppers and choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo, topped with more melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream.
MEXICAN QUESADILLA
Flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream and Pico de gallo
QUESADILLA DE CAMARON
Our Mexican quesdilla with grilled shrimp.
HANDMADE
ENSALADAS
TACOS
PLATOS VEGETARIANOS
BURRITO VEGETARIANO
ENCHILADAS RIO BRAVO
SIZZLING VEGGIE FAJITAS
Sizzling garden fresh zucchini, squash carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. This dish is generously complimented with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo and warm tortillas
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
ENCHILADAS VERDES
ENCHILADAS
BURRITOS
BURRITO VALLARTA
DELUXE BURRITO
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), loaded with baked cheese and topped with a light sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and onions.
CHILE VERDE BURRITO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
BURRITO TOLUCA
BURRITO CANCUN
SUPREME BURRITO
SUPERGRANDE BURRITO
This burrito feeds about 3 people. stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, carne asada, or al pastor, Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce and cheese. Topped off with green sauce and melted cheese.
FAJITAS
FAJITAS FOR TWO
POLLO
MARISCOS
ARROZ VALLARTA
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
CAMARONES CHIPOTLES
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA (PICANTE)
CHIMICHANGA DEL MAR
CAMARONES MEXICANOS
TACOS DE PESCADO
CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA
PESCADO SUDADO MIXTO
MOLCAJETE VALLARTA
CAMARONES PUERTO VALLARTA
MOJARRA FRITA MEXICANA
CEVICHE MIXTO
JALEA
PUERTO VALLARTA ESPECIAL
TACOS DE CAMARONES
CAMARONES MANGO CON ABANERO
MOLES
BURGERS
ACOMPANAMIENTOS
SIDE CHIMICHANGA
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SPANISH RICE
FRENCH FRIES
TABLE SALSA
REFRIED BEANS
SIDE CHILE RELLENO
CORN/FLOUR TORTILLAS
SOUR CREAM
SIDE TAMALE
3 FRIED JALAPENOS
CHICHARRONES
SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE
SALSA ENCHILADA
SIDE ENCHILADA
SIDE NOPALES
CEVICHE TOSTADA
SIDE TOSTADA DLX
SIDE AVOCADO TOSTADA
CARNES
CARNE ASADA
TACOS AL CARBON
TACOS AL PASTOR
STEAK VALLARTA
STEAK ENCEBOLLADO
CARNITAS DE PUERCO
STEAK SUPREMO
LOMO ASADO MIXTO
MOLCAJETE
ZASON DE LA COCINA
RIB-EYE DELICIOSO
CHILE VERDE
EL PATRON
MOLCAJETE ZAPATA
MOLCAJETE DEL PATRON
COMBINACIONES
1 ENCHILADA, 1 TOSTADA
2 1 ENCHILADA, 1 TACO
3 1 ENCHILADA, 1 TAMAL
5 2 ENCHILADAS
6 BURRITO
7 CHILE RELLENO, 1 TACO
8 ENCHILLADA, 1 BURRITO
9 3 TACOS
10 CHIMICHANGA
11 3 HUEVOS RANCHEROS
12 CHORIZO CON HUEVOS
13 3 ENCHILADAS
14 TAQUITOS LINDOS
4 ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO
PLATO CHICO
BOWLS
PLATILLOS DE MARISCOS
FILLETE EMPANIZADOS
SALMON MAZATLAN
TACOS EMPANIZADOS
MOLCAJETE DE CEVICHE
CHACALES AL MOJO DE AJO
Camarones Mazatlan
Huachinango Mazatlan
Ceviche Mazatlan
Ceviche De Camaron
Ceviche Callo De Hacha
12 Oysters Preparadas
12 Plain Oysters
El Cocktail Loco
6 Plain Oysters
6 Oysters Preparadas
BARRA FRIA
KIDS MENU
DINNER SPECIALS
MOLCAJETE PANCHO VILLA
MEXICAN TRIO
TEX-MEX PLATTER
CHAROLA DE MARISCOS
CHURRASCO
MARISCOS MAR
CAMARONES CANCUN
PIEDRA DE MARISCOS
CARNE A LA PARRILLA
SIETE MARES
PARRILLADA VALLARTA GRANDE
TAMPIQUENA
DON RAFA PLATE
MI JALISCO
TEX-MEX SPECIAL
CARNITAS SPECIAL
STEAK OAXACA
SOFT DRINKS
COFFEE
ENCHILADAS
BURRITOS
PLATOS
COMBINACIONES
1 1 ENCHILADA ,1 TOSTADA LNCH
2 1 ENCHILADA ,1 TACO LNCH
3 1 ENCHILADA, 1 TAMAL LNCH
4 1 ENCHILADA, 1 CHILE RELLENO LNCH
5 2 ECHILADAS LNCH
6 BURRITO LNCH
7 CHILE RELLENO, 1 TACO LNCH
8 ENCHILADA, BURRITO LNCH
9 2 TACOS LNCH
10 CHIMICHANGA LNCH
11 CHORIZO BURRITO LNCH
12 3 HUEVOS RANCHEROS LNCH
13 DELUX TOSTADA LNCH
14 AVOCADO TOSTADA LNCH
15 CHORIZO CON HUEVO LNCH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
