Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mazevo Four Corners

review star

No reviews yet

7715 Shedhorn Drive, #6 Bozeman, MT 59718

Bozeman, MT 59718

Signatures

Huckleberry White Chocolate Breve

$5.90+

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.90+

Caramel Lavender Breve

$5.90+

Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso

$7.00+

Poison Ivy Tea

$5.90+

Honey & Coconut Oatmilk Espresso

$6.00+

Caramel Lavender Breve

$6.25+

Purple Chai

$5.25+

Pistachio Latte

$6.25+

Fall In A Cup

$5.75+

Autumn Fog

$5.75+

Cinnamon White Mocha Brevè

$5.75+

Hazelnut Chai

$5.75+

Maple Crunch Latte

$5.75+

Salted Caramel Chai

$5.75+

The Great Pumpkin

$7.00+

Apple Cider

$3.75+

Caramel Haze Breve

$5.75+

The North Mint Mocha

$5.75+

Silent Night Fog

$5.75+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.75+

S'more Breve

$5.75+

Eggnog Latte

$5.75+

Snow White Chai Latte

$5.75+

Cookie Mint Latte

$5.75+

French Toast Latte

$5.75+

Cinna Bark Latte

$7.00+

Americanos

Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.85+
Flavored Americano

Flavored Americano

$4.65+

Brewed Coffees

Brazil Roast

Brazil Roast

$3.25+
The Woodsman Roast

The Woodsman Roast

$3.25+
Swiss Water Decaf Roast

Swiss Water Decaf Roast

$3.25+

Cafe au Lait

$3.25+

Chemex

$6.00

Hyline Blend

$3.25+

Lattes

Plain Latte

Plain Latte

$5.80+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.80+
Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$5.80+
Caramel Machiatto

Caramel Machiatto

$5.80+
Toffee Crunch

Toffee Crunch

$5.80+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.80+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$5.80+
Custom Latte

Custom Latte

$5.80+
Mountain Man

Mountain Man

$5.80+
Graham Cracker Latte

Graham Cracker Latte

$5.80+

Cappuccinos

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Flavored Cappuccino

$5.80+

Tiny Espresso Drinks

Doppio Espresso

$3.25

Con Panna

$3.99

Traditional Macchiato

$3.99

Cortado

$3.99

Undertow

$3.99

Coffee Travelers

Coffee Traveler Set

$15.00

Iced Signatures

Iced Huckleberry White Chocolate Breve

$5.90+

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$5.90+

Iced Caramel Lavender Breve

$5.90+

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso

$7.00+

Iced Poison Ivy

$5.90+

Redbull Huckleberry Lemonade

$7.00+

Iced Honey & Coconut Oatmilk Espresso

$6.00+

Iced Caramel Lavender Breve

$6.25+

Iced Pistachio Latte

$6.25+

Mango Iced Tea

$5.00+

Glacier Water Redbull

$6.25+

The Starpop Blended Redbull

$7.25+

The Jolly Drink

$6.25+

Strawberry Vanilla Smoothie

$6.25+

Iced Fall in a Cup

$5.75+

Iced Autumn Fog

$5.35+

Iced Cinnamon White Mocha Breve

$5.50+

Iced Hazelnut Chai

$5.75+

Iced Maple Crunch Latte

$5.75+

Iced Great Pumpkin

$7.00+

Iced Salted Caramel Chai

$5.75+

RED APPLE REDBULL

$7.00+

Iced Cookie Mint Latte

$5.75+

Iced Snow White Chai

$5.75+

Iced North Mint Mocha

$5.75+

Iced French Toast Latte

$5.75+

Iced Cinna Bark Oat Latte

$7.00+

Iced Frosted Redbull

$7.00+

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.85+

Flavored Iced Americano

$4.65+

Iced Coffee

The Woodsman on Ice

The Woodsman on Ice

$3.25+

Iced Lattes

Plain Iced Latte

$5.80+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.80+

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.80+
Iced Caramel Machiatto

Iced Caramel Machiatto

$5.80+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.80+
Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$5.80+
Iced Toffee Crunch

Iced Toffee Crunch

$5.80+
Iced Custom Latte

Iced Custom Latte

$5.80+
Iced Mountain Man

Iced Mountain Man

$5.80+

Iced Graham Cracker Latte

$5.80+

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso

$7.00+

Iced Espresso

Double Shot On Ice

$3.25

Affogato

$4.99

Cold Brew

The Woodsman Cold Brew

$5.75+

Sweet Cream Vanilla Cold Brew

$5.75+

Vanilla & Irish Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75+

Caramel & Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75+

Smoothies

Captain Crunch Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Wild Berry Smoothie

$5.75+

Piña Colada Smoothie

$5.75+

Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Espresso Frappes

Mocha Frappe

$5.95+

Caramel Frappe

$5.95+

Vanilla Frappe

$5.95+

Cookies N Cream Frappe

$5.95+

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.95+

Custom Frappe

$5.95+

Tea Frappes

Matcha Frappe

$5.95+

Spiced Chai Frappe

$5.95+

Vanilla Chai Frappe

$5.95+

No Sugar Added Vanilla Chai Frappe

$5.95+

Espresso Milkshakes

Espresso Milkshake

$7.25+

Chai Teas

Spiced Chai

$5.50+

Vanilla Chai

$5.50+

No Added Sugar Chai

$5.50+

Black Teas

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Earl Grey

$3.50+

Peppermint Twist

$3.50+

Green Teas

Gunpowder Green

$3.50+

China Jasmine Green

$3.50+

Ginger Peach Green

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Herbal Teas

Evening in Missoula Tea

$3.50+

Montana Gold Tea

$3.50+

Mountain Huckleberry Tea

$3.50+

Night on Glacier Bay Tea

$3.50+

Strawberry Sunset Tea

$3.50+

Purple Mountain Majesty Tea

$3.50+

Vanilla Bush Tea

$3.50+

Fogs

London Fog

$5.25+

Missoula Fog

$5.25+

Custom Fog

$5.25+

Iced Chai Teas

Iced Spiced Chai

$5.50+

Iced Vanilla Chai

$5.50+

Iced No Sugar Added Chai

$5.50+

Iced Black Teas

Iced English Breakfast

$3.50+

Iced Earl Grey

$3.50+

Iced Peppermint Twist

$3.50+

Iced Green Teas

Iced Gunpowder Green

$3.50+

Iced China Jasmine Green

$3.50+

Iced Ginger Peach Green

$3.50+

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$5.75+

Iced Herbal Teas

Iced Evening in Missoula

$3.50+

Iced Montana Gold

$3.50+

Iced Night on Glacier Bay

$3.50+

Iced Strawberry Sunset

$3.50+

Iced Purple Mountain Majesty

$3.50+

Iced Mountain Huckleberry

$3.50+

Iced Vanilla Bush

$3.50+

Iced Fogs

Iced London Fog

$4.50+

Iced Missoula Fog

$4.50+

Iced Custom Fog

$4.50+

Hot Chocolates

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Hot White Chocolate

$4.25+

Hot Juices

Steamed Apple Juice

$5.25+

Steamers

Steamer

$4.99+

Italian Soda

Redbull Italian Cream Soda

$7.00+

Italian Cream Soda

$5.25+

Juice

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.50

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.50

Mighty Mango Naked Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

James Lemonade

$3.99

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.25+

Milk

Regular Milk

$3.25+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Energy Drinks

Redbull

$4.50

SF Redbull

$4.50

Soda

Build Your Own Soda

$4.25+

Coconut Cream Soda

$4.25+

Sprite Can

$2.25

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.25

Root Beer Can

$2.25

Coke Bottle

$3.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.25

Water

20oz Filtered Ice Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Pamplemousse La Croix

$2.00

Lemon La Croix

$2.00

Lime La Croix

$2.00

Kava Drinks

Kava Cold Foam

$7.50

Kava 12oz Can

$6.75

All Day Eats

Bacon, Egg & Gouda Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Gouda Croissant

$5.50

Mazevo Burrito

$6.25
Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.25

Spinach & Feta Cheese Pretzel

$5.25
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Croissant

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$5.50
Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon English Muffin

$5.25

Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites

$4.99

Turkey Bacon Pesto on Ciabata

$6.25

BBQ Chicken Bacon on Ciabata

$6.25

Oat Meal

TOASTED COCONUT & CASSIA CINNAMON

$5.25

ROASTED ALMOND & HIMALAYAN PINK SALT

$5.25

CULTIVATED BLUEBERRY & VERMONT MAPLE

$5.25

ROASTED HAZELNUT & DOMINICAN CACAO

$5.25

Bakery

Bagel

Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Chocolate Muffin

$3.99

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones

$3.99

GF Almond Raspberry Shortbread

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Cinnamon Twist

$3.99

Banana Bread

$4.99

Coffee Cake

$4.99

Blueberry Scone

$3.99

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheese Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99

Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter & Sea Salt

$3.99

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.99

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Ice Cream Bowl

$4.00+

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Affogato

$5.00

Whole Bean 12oz Bags

Blonde Bear 12oz Bag

$15.00

Hyline Blend 12oz Bag

$15.00

Mellow Creek Decaf 12oz Bag

$15.00

The Woodsman Blend 12oz Bag

$15.00

Korban Blend 12oz Bag

$15.00

Whole Bean 5lb Bags

Korban Blend 5lb

$60.00

The Woodsman Blend 5lb

$60.00

Mellow Creek Decaf 5lb

$60.00

Blonde Bear 5lb

$60.00

Hyline Blend 5lb

$60.00

Brew Gear

Chemex 8 Cup

$45.00

Chemex Cone Bleached Filters

$9.99

Aeropress

$29.99

Aeropress Filters

$4.00

Retail Tea

Montana Gold Tea

$10.99+

Evening In Missoula Tea

$10.99+

Mountain Huckleberry Tea

$10.99+

Night on Glacier Bay Tea

$10.99+

Strawberry Sunset Tea

$10.99+

Purple Mountain Majesty Tea

$10.99+

Vanilla Bush

$10.99+

English Breakfast Tea

$10.99+

Earl Grey Tea

$10.99+

Peppermint Twist Tea

$10.99+

Gunpowder Green Tea

$10.99+

China Jasmine Green Tea

$10.99+

Ginger Peach Green

$10.99+

Clothing

Mazevo Coffee Logo T-Shirt

$20.00

Mazevo Logo Hat

$29.99

Mazevo Striped Montana T-Shirt

$25.00

Mazevo Coffee Roasters Bear Hat

$29.99

Flavors

1883 Vanilla

$19.99

1883 Hazelnut

$19.99

1883 Toasted Marshmallo

$19.99

1883 Peppermint

$19.99

1883 Coconut

$19.99

1883 Raspberry

$19.99

1883 Irish Cream

$19.99

1883 Toffee Crunch

$19.99

1883 Lavender

$19.99

Stickers

Clear Logo Stickers

$2.00

Adventure Stickers

$2.00

Tumblers

Arctic Zone Adventure Tumbler

$34.99

Gold/White Adventure Tumbler

$19.99

MiiR 16oz Tumblers

$34.99

MiiR 20oz Tumblers

$39.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7715 Shedhorn Drive, #6 Bozeman, MT 59718, Bozeman, MT 59718

Directions

Gallery
Mazevo Four Corners image

