Dinner

Starter

Maezevo Platter

$19.00

Tahini Hummus

$10.00

Baba Ghanoush

$12.00

Labneh

$10.00

Beetroot with Labneh

$12.00

Assorted Pickles and Spread

$11.00

Dolmas

$10.00

Lamb Ragu

$14.00

Salads and Soups

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Red Lentil Soup

$11.00

Plates

Chicken Kebab

$19.00

Lamb Kebab

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.00

Gyro Plate

$19.00

Falafel Plate

$16.00

Harissa Carrots

$15.00

Harissa Cauliflower

$17.00

Lebanese Maghmour

$17.00

Vegetable Tagine

$17.00

Lamb Tagine

$20.00

Tomato Chermoula Shrimp

$18.00

Atlantic Salmon and Tabbouleh

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Kofta Kabab

$19.00

Sides

Pita

$1.75

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Harissa Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Couscous

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Tabbouleh

$6.00

SD Greek Salad

$6.00

SD Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

SD Chicken Skewer

$13.00

SD Crudite

$6.00

Side Dolmas (2)

$3.00

SD Falafel (2)

$6.00

SD Falafel(3)

$8.00

SD Feta

$2.50

SD Lamb & Beef gyro

$10.00

SD Hummus

$5.00

SD Labneh

$5.00

SD Baba Ghanoush

$5.00

SD Baguette

$4.00

SD Lamb Skewer

$14.00

Lunch

Starter

Maezevo Platter

$19.00

Fried Cucumber Pickles

$7.00

Tahini Hummus

$10.00

Baba Ghanoush

$12.00

Labneh

$10.00

Beetroot with Labneh

$12.00

Assorted Pickles and Spread

$11.00

Dolmas

$10.00

Salads and Soups

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Beets Salad

$12.00

Red Lentil Soup

$11.00

Plates

Mazevo Bowl

$15.00

Shawarma Sandwich

$15.00

Falafel Sandwich

$14.00

Tomato Crostini

$12.00

Shakshuka

$15.00

Chicken Kebab

$19.00

Lamb Kebab

$20.00

Pan Seared Shrimp

$17.00

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$19.00

Gyro Plate

$19.00

Falafel Plate

$16.00

Sides

Pita

$1.75

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Harissa Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Couscous

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Tabbouleh

$6.00

SD Lamb Skewer

$14.00

SD Labneh

$6.00

SD Hummus

$5.00

SD Baba Ghanoush

$5.00

SD Chicken Skewer

$13.00

SD Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

SD Lamb & Beef Gyro

$10.00

SD Feta

$2.50

SD Crudite

$6.00

Kid's Menu

kid's Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Lamb & Beef gyro

$10.00

Dessert

Dessers

Baklava

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00