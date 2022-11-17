Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mazunte Centro

987 Reviews

$$

611 Main Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Mixed Tacos
Guacamole
Birria Tacos

TACOS

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.00

2 folded tacos stuffed with queso Oaxaca and birria, avocado salsa, salsa amarilla, onions, cilantro, and served with 3 oz of caldo de birria

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.50

SPIT-FIRED PORK - (GF) avocado salsa, pineapple salsa, pickled manzano chiles, onions, and cilantro

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$12.00

SLOW-ROASTED BEEF - (GF) avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla, onions, and cilantro

Camarones Tacos

Camarones Tacos

$12.25

SHRIMP - (GF) avocado salsa, cabbage, salsa de tamarindo, onions, and cilantro

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

BRAISED PORK SHOULDER - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, rajas, onions, and cilantro

Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$11.00

HOUSE-MADE GROUND SAUSAGE - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, onions, and cilantro

Tinga de Pollo Tacos

Tinga de Pollo Tacos

$11.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN - (GF) avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, onions, and cilantro

Chile Relleno Tacos

Chile Relleno Tacos

$12.00

ROASTED JALAPEÑO STUFFED W/ GOAT CHEESE & QUESO OAXACA - (GF) (V) avocado salsa, salsa fresca, onions, and cilantro

Calabaza Tacos

Calabaza Tacos

$11.00

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - (GF) (V) avocado salsa, rajas, ricotta, onions, and cilantro

Hongos Y Betabeles Tacos

Hongos Y Betabeles Tacos

$11.00

MUSHROOM & BEET - (GF) (V) beet salsa, salsa fresca, ricotta, onions, and cilantro

Vegan Tacos

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - (GF) (V) or MUSHROOM & BEET - (GF) (V)

Mixed Tacos

Mixed Tacos

$12.50

select any combination

Single Taco

Single Taco

select any combination

TOSTADAS

Al Pastor Tostadas

Al Pastor Tostadas

$11.50

SPIT-FIRED PORK - (GF) avocado salsa, pineapple salsa, pickled manzano chiles, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Barbacoa Tostadas

$12.00

SLOW-ROASTED BEEF - (GF) avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Calabaza Tostadas

$11.00

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - (GF) (V) avocado salsa, rajas, ricotta, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Camarones Tostadas

$12.25

SHRIMP - (GF) avocado salsa, cabbage, salsa de tamarindo, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Carnitas Tostadas

$11.00

BRAISED PORK SHOULDER - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, rajas, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Chile Relleno Tostadas

Chile Relleno Tostadas

$12.00

ROASTED JALAPEÑO STUFFED W/ GOAT CHEESE & QUESO OAXACA - (GF) (V) avocado salsa, salsa fresca, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Chorizo Tostadas

$11.00

HOUSE-MADE GROUND SAUSAGE - (GF) avocado salsa, red guajillo salsa, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Hongos Y Betabeles Tostadas

Hongos Y Betabeles Tostadas

$11.00

MUSHROOM & BEET - (GF) (V) beet salsa, salsa fresca, ricotta, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Tinga de Pollo Tostadas

$11.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN - (GF) avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, pickled red cabbage, lettuce, and crema

Vegan Tostadas

$11.00

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - (GF) (V) or MUSHROOM & BEET - (GF) (V)

TORTAS

Al Pastor Torta

$12.50

SPIT-FIRED PORK - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Barbacoa Torta

$12.50

SLOW-ROASTED BEEF - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Calabaza Torta

$11.50

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$11.50

BRAISED PORK SHOULDER - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Chile Relleno Torta

Chile Relleno Torta

$12.50

ROASTED JALAPEÑO STUFFED W/ GOAT CHEESE & QUESO OAXACA - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Chorizo Torta

$11.50

HOUSE-MADE GROUND SAUSAGE - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Hongos Y Betabeles Torta

Hongos Y Betabeles Torta

$11.50

MUSHROOM & BEET - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Tinga de Pollo Torta

$11.50

SHREDDED CHICKEN - hot-pressed Mexican sandwich with queso Oaxaca, black beans, lettuce, tomato, rajas, avocado & chipotle mayo

Vegan Torta

$11.50

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - (GF) (V) or MUSHROOM & BEET - (GF) (V)

TLAYUDAS

Al Pastor Tlayuda

Al Pastor Tlayuda

$19.00

SPIT-FIRED PORK - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Barbacoa Tlayuda

Barbacoa Tlayuda

$19.50

SLOW-ROASTED BEEF - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Calabaza Tlayuda

$18.50

ROASTED ZUCCHINI - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Carnitas Tlayuda

$18.50

BRAISED PORK SHOULDER - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Chile Relleno Tlayuda

Chile Relleno Tlayuda

$19.50

ROASTED JALAPEÑO STUFFED W/ GOAT CHEESE & QUESO OAXACA - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Hongos Y Betabeles Tlayuda

Hongos Y Betabeles Tlayuda

$18.50

MUSHROOM & BEET - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Tinga de Pollo Tlayuda

$18.50

SHREDDED CHICKEN - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

Chorizo Tlayuda

$18.50

HOUSE-MADE GROUND SAUSAGE - giant toasted hand-made corn tortilla (Mexican pizza) with house-made requesón (ricotta), queso Oaxaca, black beans, cabbage, rajas, avocado salsa & red jalapeño salsa (GF)

KIDS

Kid's Quesadilla

SOPAS

Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$9.50

(GF) chicken stew with hominy, onion, cilantro, cabbage, radish, avocado & lime

SIDES

6oz Queso Fundido

6oz Queso Fundido

$6.50

(GF) (V)

Frijoles

$3.95

(GF) (V) black bean purée

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.75

(GF) (V)

Jalapeno Rojo Salsa

Jalapeno Rojo Salsa

$2.25

(GF) (V) vibrant, red jalapeño salsa

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$2.95Out of stock

(GF) (V)

Salsa Bar & Chips

$5.75
Salsa Amarilla

Salsa Amarilla

$2.25

(GF) (V) yellow salsa, bright & spicy

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$2.25

(GF) (V) green salsa

Tostada Chips (10pk)

Tostada Chips (10pk)

$2.95

(GF) (V)

Tostada Chips (5pk)

Tostada Chips (5pk)

$1.95

(GF) (V)

Grilled Corn

Grilled Corn

$5.75Out of stock

NA DRINKS

Agua De Limon

Agua De Limon

$3.75
Horchata

Horchata

$3.75
Jamaica Sweet Tea

Jamaica Sweet Tea

$3.25

Water (Bottled)

$2.50
Mexican Coke (Bottled)

Mexican Coke (Bottled)

$3.25
Mexican Fanta (Bottled)

Mexican Fanta (Bottled)

$3.25
Mexican Sprite (Bottled)

Mexican Sprite (Bottled)

$3.25

ALCOHOL

Canned Margarita

Canned Margarita

$8.95

PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.50

12oz bottle beer (4.6% ABV)

Corona Light

Corona Light

$5.50

12oz bottle beer (4.1% ABV)

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.50

12oz bottle beer (4.4% ABV)

Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$5.50

12oz bottle beer (5.4% ABV)

Pacifico

Pacifico

$5.50

12oz bottle beer (4.4% ABV)

Apaltagua Cabernet Sauvignon (1/2 bottle, 375 mL)

$9.95

Apaltagua Pinot Noir (1/2 bottle, 375 mL)

$9.95

Apaltagua Chardonnay (1/2 bottle, 375 mL)

$9.95

SHOTS

Cuervo Especial Tequila

Cuervo Especial Tequila

$6.50

1.7oz shot of liquor (40% ABV)

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

611 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

