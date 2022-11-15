Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Popular Items

Chicken Kebab
Falafel Sandwich
Fries

Starters and Sides

Appetizer Items

Small Plate Combo (3 Sides)

$16.00

Our favorite way for you to explore new options. Enjoy as an entrée or share as an appetizer with friends. Choose a combination of dishes from our Starters & Sides and/or Soups & Salads. Served with warm pitas

Small Plate Combo (4 Sides)

$20.00

Our favorite way for you to explore new options. Enjoy as an entree or share as an appetizer with friends. Choose a combination of dishes from our Starters & Sides and/or Soups & Salads. Served with warm pitas

Hummus & Pita

$10.00

Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. V+ / CNS Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Hummus with Lamb

$14.00

Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Topped with ground spiced lamb and pine nuts. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Labneh & Pita

$12.00

Whipped and strained house made Lebanese style yogurt. Served with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and pita bread. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Baba Gannooj & Pita

$10.00

Fresh roasted eggplant blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. V+ / CNS Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Muhammara & Lettuce Leaves

$12.00

Traditional Aleppan dip of walnuts, pomegranate molasses, toasted bread crumbs, olive oil, roasted bell peppers, and spices. V+ / CNS

Lamb Meatballs

$14.00

Seasoned lamb meatballs braised in our signature tomato pomegranate sauce. Served with warm pita bread.

Mujaddara

$10.00

Lentils and rice cooked in our seasonings. Finished with caramelized onions. V+ / GF

Grape Leaves

$10.00

Mix of rice, chopped greens, herbs, and spices, wrapped in grape leaves. Slow-cooked in a lemony tomato broth and served with yogurt sauce. V / GF

Loobia

$10.00

Potatoes Harra

$9.00

Cubes of potatoes skillet-fried in garlic, pepper, cilantro, olive oil, and spices. V+ / GF

Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut and twice-fried. Served with our aioli sauce for dipping. V / GF

Falafel Ball

$1.00

Crunchy balls of ground fava, garbanzo beans, herbs that are fried and served with Tahini.

Tabbouleh

$10.00

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, green onions, and bulgur ﬁwished with mint, lemon, and olive oil. V+

Lebanese Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, and chopped green onions in our house dressing. V+ / GF

House Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, pita chips, olives, and Mediterranean cheese with our house dressing. V

(Cup) Spinach & Lentil Soup

$5.00

Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection. V+ / GF Served with Pita

(Bowl) Spinach & Lentil Soup

$9.00

Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection. V+ / GF Served with Pita

( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.00

An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended. V+ / GF Served with Pita

(Bowl) Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup

$9.00

An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended. V+ / GF Served with Pita

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Sandwiches

Have any of the items below over rice or salad – add $3

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Crunchy balls of ground fava, garbanzo beans, herbs, and seasonings fried and served in a pita pocket with pickles and greens. V+ / CNS

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken marinated in lemon and yogurt sauce, broiled and served on a toasted bun with our aioli, tomatoes, and Armenian pickles.

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$15.00

Thin slices of chicken marinated in our blend of seasonings and cooked on a standing grill, shaved into a pita wrap with garlic-tahini sauce, fresh greens, and turnip pickles. CNS

Lamb & Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$16.00

Thin slices of lamb and beef marinated in our blend of seasonings and cooked on a standing grill, shaved into a pita pocket with our blend of spices, tahini, fresh greens, and turnip pickles. CNS

Vegan Shawarma

$15.00

Skewers

Freshly broiled meat or veggies, one skewer per order. Try a Kebab over rice or salad - Add $3

Lamb Kebab

$16.00

Tender lamb broiled with yogurt spread. GF

Beef Kebab

$16.00

Tender beef rubbed in our special blend of spices and broiled. Yogurt cucumber sauce. GF

Chicken Kebab

$13.00

Chicken breast pieces marinated in lemon yogurt sauce with aioli. GF

Vegetable Kebab

$8.00

Marinated vegetables served with Tahini sauce. V+ / GF / CNS

Lebanese Lamb Kafta

$14.00Out of stock

Seasoned ground lamb with onions, parsley, and spices served with hummus spread. GF / CNS

Kebab Platter

One meat, and one veggie skewer, served over our special Basmati rice with your choice of one dish from our Starters & Sides or Soups & Salads.

Signature Dishes

Maghmoor & Rice

$22.00

A medley of eggplant, garbanzo beans and onions braised in an olive oil, tomato, and garlic sauce. Seasoned with our mix of Mediterranean herbs and spices. V / GF For vegan V+, please request yellow rice.

Mushroom & Cauliflower Kabseh

$25.00

Richly seasoned mushrooms and cauliﬂowers cooked in a complex blend of spices, aromatics, tomatoes, and saffron, served on a bed of rice and garnished with nuts & raisins. V+ / GF / CNS

Musakhan Wrap

$27.00

Our recipe uses traditional ﬂat, thin bread, stuffed with a mixture of golden fried onions, chicken, herbs, and spices with a generous drizzle of olive oil. The folded bread is baked and served with garlic dip and a side of crunchy salad.

Chicken & Potatoes Muttabak

$27.00

A wonderfully rich oven baked dish made of seasoned layers of chicken breast, potatoes and sweet golden onion slices baked in a tangy and sweet tamarind sauce and served over basmati rice. GF

Lamb & Rice Dolaa

$28.00

A delicious and lean cut of lamb, braised in a mixture of our signature spices. The dish is garnished with fried pine nuts and almonds and served with a side of cucumber yogurt sauce. GF / CNS

Baked Kafta & Potatoes

$27.00

Lean all-natural beef mixed with our blend of spices, ﬁrely chopped onion and parsley, layered with seasoned fried potatoes and baked in creamy and tangy tajen sauce. Served over basmati rice. GF / CNS

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Bone-in lamb shank braised in our special blend of aromatics, spices, wines and liqueurs to a perfect tenderness served over our fragrant rice and a side of green salad. GF

Lamb & Spinach

$28.00

Tender, lean morsels of lamb sirloin cooked in a mixture of chopped spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, and spices. Finished with a dash of lemon juice and garnished with toasted pine nuts and almonds, served with a side of basmati rice. GF / CNS

Small Sides

Appetizer Items

Side Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. V+ / CNS Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Side Hummus with Lamb, Pine Nuts & Pita

$7.00

Fresh cooked garbanzo beans blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Topped with ground spiced lamb and pine nuts. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Side Labneh & Pita

$5.00

Whipped and strained house made Lebanese style yogurt. Served with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and pita bread. Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Side Baba Gannooj & Pita

$5.00

Fresh roasted eggplant blended smooth with lemon juice, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. V+ / CNS Substitute lettuce for pita - GF

Side Muhammara & Lettuce Leaves

$5.00

Traditional Aleppan dip of walnuts, pomegranate molasses, toasted bread crumbs, olive oil, roasted bell peppers, and spices. V+ / CNS

Side Mediterranean Lamb Meatballs

$7.00

Seasoned lamb meatballs braised in our signature tomato pomegranate sauce. Served with warm pita bread.

Side Mujaddara

$5.00

Lentils and rice cooked in our seasonings. Finished with caramelized onions. V+ / GF

Side Grape Leaves

$5.00

Mix of rice, chopped greens, herbs, and spices, wrapped in grape leaves. Slow-cooked in a lemony tomato broth and served with yogurt sauce. V / GF

Side Potatoes Harra

$5.00

Cubes of potatoes skillet-fried in garlic, pepper, cilantro, olive oil, and spices. V+ / GF

Side Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut and twice-fried. Served with our aioli sauce for dipping. V / GF

Small Tabbouleh Side

$5.00

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, green onions, and bulgur ﬁwished with mint, lemon, and olive oil. V+

Small Lebanese Salad Side

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, and chopped green onions in our house dressing. V+ / GF

Small House Salad Side

$5.00

Tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, pita chips, olives, and Mediterranean cheese with our house dressing. V

(Cup) Spinach & Lentil Soup

$5.00

Brown lentils, spinach, onions, garlic, herbs, spices, and olive oil braised to perfection. V+ / GF Served with Pita

( Cup)Red Lentil & Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.00

An aromatic blend of red lentils, onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes, and spices. Slow-cooked and blended. V+ / GF Served with Pita

Small white rice side

$5.00

Small yellow rice side

$5.00

Falafel Ball

$1.00

Crunchy balls of ground fava, garbanzo beans and herbs that are fried and served with Tahini.

Side Loobia and Pita

$5.00

Kids Menu

2 fried chicken strips. Served with aioli sauce and your choice of fries, rice or salad.

Chicken Strips

$6.00

2 fried chicken strips. Served with aioli sauce and your choice of fries, rice or salad.

Desserts

Baklawa Finger

$4.00

Baklawa Square

$6.00

Mamool

$4.00

Samantha's Special

$7.00

Kanafe

$7.00

NA Drinks

Diet Coke

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$3.50

Limeade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Turkish Coffee

$4.50

House Black Tea

$4.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Making authentic and fresh Lebanese food with love for over 20 years in Salt Lake City! *12% auto- gratuity added to orders of $100*

Website

Location

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

