Mazza Modern Kitchen

Soups

Vegetable broth, miso, mushroom, carrot, potato, green beans, turnip, onion, garlic
Red Lentil & Mushroom

Red Lentil & Mushroom

$12.00

Assorted vegetables, wild mushroom, savory spices, rye garlic cheese toast

Uzbek Lagman

Uzbek Lagman

$19.00

fire roasted lamb, noodles, rich vegetable broth, adjika chili

Spreads

Served With Freshly Baked Tandoori Bread
Babaganoush & Truffled Mushrooms

Babaganoush & Truffled Mushrooms

$17.00

truffled mushroom & eggplant crispy spinach

Masabacha Hummus

Masabacha Hummus

$15.00

caramelized onions & garbanzo beans tomato matbucha • adjika chili

Eggplant Caviar & Cauliflower Salad

Eggplant Caviar & Cauliflower Salad

$16.00

Fire grilled tomato, charred pepper, onions, olive oil, savory spices

Tomato Matbucha

Tomato Matbucha

$16.00

Moroccan style braised tomatos, serrano, sweet pepper, onions

The Trio Mazza Platter

The Trio Mazza Platter

$36.00

choice of three spreads • assorted olives

Pumpkin Hummus

Pumpkin Hummus

$16.00

pepitas ● pine nuts ● spicy harissa sauce ● nigella seeds ● jalapeno pesto

Salads

Summer Shirazi

$15.00

heirloom tomato • cucumber • snap pea • frisee little gem • radish • red onion • sumac vinaigrette

Greek Avocado & Palm Salad

Greek Avocado & Palm Salad

$19.00

little gem • tomato • red bell pepper • cucumber olives • red onion • lemon vinaigrette

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

asparagus • basil • balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$16.00

Red cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, feta, green apple, jalapeño

Appetizers

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

$17.00

Jerusalem spice • urfa pepper • maldon salt olive oil • parmesan crumbs • house-made ranch

Moroccan Crispy Fried Chicken

Moroccan Crispy Fried Chicken

$22.00

honey • spicy harissa-mustard sauce • pickled relish

Olives & More

Olives & More

$17.00

Assorted olives, sweet drop pepper, giant beans, mustard seeds, pearl onions, garlic oil

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$24.00

snap peas • wasabi-honey sauce lime-mint chutney • candied pecans

Grilled Prime Cut Steak Skewers

Grilled Prime Cut Steak Skewers

$29.00

pickled relish • sweet & spicy chili sauce

Chicken Tikka Meatballs

Chicken Tikka Meatballs

$19.00

masala sauce • tomato • tandoori bread

Chicken Shawarma Taco

$19.00

spring onion • cucumber • fresh herbs jalapeno pesto • ginger plum sauce

Housemade Falafel & Garlic Aioli

$14.00

Housemade Mazza Truffle Fries

$12.00

red onion • feta

Chef's Specialty

World Famous Uzbek Plov

World Famous Uzbek Plov

$26.00

Lamb, carrots & roasted garlic rice pilaf with savory spices & side of heirloom tomato salad

Asian Sea Bass & Tomato Bruschetta

Asian Sea Bass & Tomato Bruschetta

$35.00

Israeli couscous • asparagus

Chicken Shish-Kebab

Chicken Shish-Kebab

$26.00

marinated chicken tenders • little gem salad roasted heirloom roots • pickled relish confit potato

Wok Fired Prime Steak

Wok Fired Prime Steak

$59.00

flat iron center cut • assorted wok-fired vegetables

Mongolian Lamb Shish-Kebab

Mongolian Lamb Shish-Kebab

$31.00

center cut lamb filet • little gem salad • roasted heirloom roots • pickled relish • confit potato

24 Hour Slow Smoked Angus Beef Short Ribs

$135.00

(Serves 4-6 ) Our Signature Dish Accompanied with Assorted Sides

Kefta Kebab Platter

Kefta Kebab Platter

$29.00

Beef & lamb kefta, charred pepper, pickled relish Jerusalem salad, garlic sauce, housemade ketchup

Whole Oven Roasted Branzino

Whole Oven Roasted Branzino

$37.00

garlic spinach • roasted potatoes • assorted vegetables

Desserts

Banana Tiramisu

Banana Tiramisu

$12.00

Pavlova

$16.00

Housemade Meringue with Fresh Berries

Maple Ice Cream

$12.00

Flatbread

Florentine Khachapuri

Florentine Khachapuri

$19.00

braised leek,spinach,caramelized onion assorted cheese,soegg,red chili everything crust, asian pickle salad

Jerusalem Flatbread

Jerusalem Flatbread

$19.00

za’atar • mozzarella • oven-roasted tomato caramelized onion lemon • basil • Asian pickle salad

Avocado & Salmon Flatbread

Avocado & Salmon Flatbread

$23.00

red onion • arugula • capers • dill

Beverages

Aqua Panna Water

$9.00

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

$9.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$4.00

(Can)

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$4.00

(Can)

Fiji 330ml

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00Out of stock

(Glass Bottle)

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

(Can)

Tonic Water

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
