Ramen

MB Ramen - Huntington

4,687 Reviews

$$

335 New York Ave

Huntington, NY 11743

Order Again

Popular Items

MB Ramen
Tan Tan Spicy Ramen
Veggie Ramen

Starters

Chashu Pork Bao Buns

Chashu Pork Bao Buns •

$12.00

Soft Sandwich Buns (3pcs), Chashu Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, & Sesame Seeds.

Crispy Chicken Bao Buns

Crispy Chicken Bao Buns •

$12.00

Soft Sandwich Buns (3pcs), Crispy Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Spicy Mayo, & Sesame Seeds.

Crispy Pork Dumplings

Crispy Pork Dumplings •

$8.00

Crispy Pork Dumplings (6pcs), Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Gyoza Sauce.

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings •

$8.00

Crispy Edamame Dumplings (6pcs), Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, & Gyoza Sauce.

Chili Dumplings

Chili Dumplings •

$10.00

Crispy Pork Dumplings (6pcs), Spicy Sesame Sauce, Spicy Ground Pork, Scallions, & Sesame Seeds.

Mae Ploy Crispy Chicken

Mae Ploy Crispy Chicken •

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Sweet Chili Sauce, Scallions, & Sesame Seeds.

Karaage Crispy Chicken

Karaage Crispy Chicken •

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, & Scallions.

Sticky Icky Wings

Sticky Icky Wings •

$14.00

Crispy Jumbo Wings (6pcs), Sesame Ginger Sauce, Scallions, & Sesame Seeds

Takoyaki

Takoyaki •

$9.00

Octopus Croquettes (6pcs), Sweet & Spicy Ginger Sauce, Sesame Seeds, & Scallions

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura •

$13.00

Crispy Shrimp Tempura (6pcs), Unagi Sushi Sauce, Pickled Vegetables, & Sesame Seeds

Edamame

Edamame •

$9.00

Steamed Whole Edamame, Chili Flake Vinaigrette, & Sesame Seeds.

Ramen Noodles

MB Ramen

MB Ramen •

$17.00

Rich Pork Broth, Chashu Pork Belly (3pcs), Soft Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Naruto Fish Cakes, Scallions, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen •

$16.00

Soy Broth, Crispy Chicken, Soft Egg, Seasoned Bamboo, Scallions, Spicy Chili Peppers, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Onion Ginger Oil, & Sesame Seeds.

Beef Ramen

Beef Ramen •

$21.00

Light Pork Broth With Salt Tare, Simmered Beef & Onions, Soft Egg, Marinated Bean Sprouts, Pickled Ginger, Scallions, & Onion Ginger Oil.

Very Spicy Miso Ramen

Very Spicy Miso Ramen •

$17.00

Spicy Red Miso Broth, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Crispy Tofu, Soft Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, Pickled Cucumbers, Sesame Seeds, Chili Peppers, & Spicy Chili Oil.

Spicy Shio Ramen

Spicy Shio Ramen •

$17.00

Spicy Pork Broth Seasoned With Salt Tare, Soft Egg, Spicy Ground Pork, Scallions, Seasoned Bamboo, Sesame Seeds, & Spicy Chili Oil.

Tan Tan Spicy Ramen

Tan Tan Spicy Ramen •

$17.00

Spicy Sesame Broth, Crispy Chicken, Shiitake Mushrooms, Soft Egg, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Chili Peppers, & Spicy Chili Oil.

Tokyo Ramen

Tokyo Ramen •

$16.00

Pork Broth Seasoned With Soy Tare, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Naruto Fish Cakes, Scallions, Chashu Pork Belly (3pcs), Seasoned Bamboo, Sesame Seeds, & Ginger Oil.

Tori Paitan Ramen

Tori Paitan Ramen •

$16.00Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Soft Egg, Shredded Nori Seaweed, Sesame Seeds, & Ginger Oil.

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen •

$16.00

House Veggie Broth, Crispy Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Roasted Corn, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, & Black Garlic Oil.

Miso Tempura Ramen •

$19.00

Red & White Miso Broth, Shrimp Tempura (4pcs), Marinated Bean Sprouts, Soft Egg, Scallions, Roasted Corn, Onion Ginger Oil, Unagi Sauce, & Sesame Seeds.

Tomato Cheese Spicy Ramen •

Tomato Cheese Spicy Ramen

$18.00

Tomato Broth, Spicy Chili Oil, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Garlic Butter Croutons, & Scallions.

Rice Bowls

Chashu Pork Rice Bowl

Chashu Pork Rice Bowl

$17.00

soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl

Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.00

soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Crispy Tofu Rice Bowl

$16.00

soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Sautéed Shrimp Rice Bowl

Sautéed Shrimp Rice Bowl

$18.00

soft egg, roasted corn, pickled daikon, pickled cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Side & Add Ons •

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$5.00
Side of Crispy Chicken

Side of Crispy Chicken •

$6.00

Side of Chashu Pork •

$5.00

Side of Spicy Ground Pork •

$5.00
Side of Simmered Beef & Onions

Side of Simmered Beef & Onions

$8.00

Side of beef guidon in house soy sauce and onions

Side of Sautéed Shrimp

$6.00

6 pieces of seasoned sautéed shrimp.

Side of Crispy Tofu

$4.00

Side of Kimchi

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Soft Egg

$2.00
Side of Pickled Cucumbers

Side of Pickled Cucumbers •

$2.00

4 ounce side cup of pickled cucumbers.

Side of Pickled Daikon •

$2.00

4 ounce cup of pickled daikon radish.

Side of Pickled Red Onions •

$2.00

4 ounce cup of pickled red onions.

Side of Pickled Red Ginger •

$3.00

Side of Marinated Bean Sprouts

$2.00
Side of Scallions

Side of Scallions •

$2.00

4 ounce side cup of chopped green onions.

Side of Mushrooms

Side of Mushrooms •

$2.00

4 ounce side cup of marinated shiitake mushrooms.

Side of Seasoned Bamboo

Side of Seasoned Bamboo •

$3.00

4 ounce side cup of seasoned menma bamboo shoots.

Side of Roasted Corn

Side of Roasted Corn •

$2.00

4 ounce side cup of fire roasted corn.

Side of Naruto Fish Cake (6pcs) •

$3.00

Side of Thai Chili Peppers (6pcs) •

$2.00

Side of Shredded Nori

$2.00

Side of Smoked Gouda Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Broth & Noodles •

Side of Wavy Noodles

$5.00

Thin Tokyo style wavy noodles. Contains gluten and egg.

Side of Rice Noodles

$5.00

Gluten and egg free. Thin glass style rice noodle. Cooked in the same water as noodles containing gluten and egg.

Side of Udon Noodles

Side of Udon Noodles

$5.00

Side Of MB Tonkotsu Broth

$7.00

Side Of Shoyu Broth

$7.00

Side Of Red & White Miso Broth

$6.00

Side Of Spicy Miso Broth

$7.00

Side Of Spicy Shio Broth

$7.00

Side Of Tan Tan Broth

$7.00

Side Of Tokyo Broth

$7.00

Side Of Tomato Broth

$7.00Out of stock

Side Of Tori Paitan Broth

$7.00Out of stock

Side Of Veggie Broth

$7.00

Side Of Light Shio Broth

$7.00

Sauces & Oils •

Side of Chili Oil

$1.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Side of Spicy Paste (Tobanjan)

$1.50

Side of Ultra Spicy Paste

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Calpico Soda

$3.50

Cane Sugar Coke

$4.50

Cane Sugar Sprite

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Melon Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Oi Ocha Iced Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Ramune Blueberry

$5.50Out of stock

Ramune Grape

$5.50

Ramune Lychee

$5.50Out of stock

Ramune Melon

$5.50

Ramune Orange

$5.50

Ramune Original Flavor

$5.50

Ramune Peach

$5.50

Ramune Strawberry

$5.50

Ramune Watermelon

$5.50Out of stock

Royal Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$4.50Out of stock

265ml can of Sangaria Strawberry Milk. A sweetened blend of milk and strawberries. Imported from Japan.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Rhythm and ramen in the heart of Huntington village. Serving the best noodles on Long Island.

Website

Location

335 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

