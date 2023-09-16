Wings

Korean Gochujang Wings

$16.00

Spicy Korean pepper wings (6pcs) with sesame seeds, scallions, and drizzled lemon aioli.

Sticky Icky Wings

$16.00

Our famous sticky wings (6pcs) tossed in sesame garlic sauce and topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

Smoked Bourbon BBQ Wings

$16.00

Smoked bourbon wings (6pcs) with pickled cucumbers and pickled red onions.

Classic Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Classic spicy Buffalo wings (6pcs) with blue cheese dressing and julienned carrots.

Nashville Hot Pepper Wings

$16.00

Spicy Nashville hot wings (6pcs) with house made kewpie coleslaw.

Mango Habanero Wings

$16.00

Six jumbo party wings (6pcs) covered in spicy mango habanero sauce and tossed with mango mint cilantro salsa.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Mango Habanero Chicken

$14.00

Boneless crispy chicken thighs in spicy mango habanero sauce and tossed with mango mint cilantro salsa.

Boneless Sticky Icky Chicken

$14.00

Boneless crispy chicken thighs in sticky sesame garlic sauce and topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

Boneless Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Boneless crispy chicken thighs tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and served with carrots and bleu cheese dressing.

Boneless Nashville Hot Pepper Chicken

$14.00

Boneless crispy chicken thighs tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce along side house made coleslaw.

Soft Drinks

Cane Sugar Coke

$6.00

Cane Sugar Sprite

$6.00

Glass Bottle Diet Coke

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Original Ramune Japanese Soda

$6.00

Strawberry Ramune Japanese Soda

$6.00