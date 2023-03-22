Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monaca Brewing

1030 Pennsylvania Avenue

Monaca, PA 15061

Main Menu

Apps

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with Beer Cheese or Mustard

Grilled Cauliflower

$9.00

General Tso’s or Buffalo style

House chips

$7.00

Reg nachos

$8.00

Nacho cheese, Jalapeños

The works (Loaded Nachos)

$12.00

Cheese, Jalapeños, lettuce, tom, pulled pork, BBQ, Sour Cream

Loaded Mac Bowls

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$12.95

House pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crushed tangy chips, sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese, Scallions

Voodoo Mac

$13.95

Cajun shrimp, remoulade, sriracha, crushed chips, scallions

Salads

House Salad

$10.95

Cucumbers, peppers, carrots, onion, tomato

Pittsburgh Salad

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Cucumbers, peppers, carrots, onion, tomato and Cheese Fries

Sandwiches

The Steve

$10.95

Fried Chicken, pickles, brioche bun, Choice of Sauce

The Benny

$11.95

Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, brioche bun. Choice of Sauce

Duster

$13.95

Toasted French roll, Fried Chicken with in house dry rub, cheese, Lettuce, tomato & Hot Honey

PO BOY

$13.95

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, remoulade on Toasted French roll.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Brioche Bun, house pulled pork, Choose of BBQ sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.95

Fried Chicken tossed in Nashville Hot, slaw, pickles & brioche bun.

Smash Burger

$8.95

Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, Special Sauce, add extra patty: $3.00

Plain Jane Smash Burger

$8.95

Cheese and Brioche Bun.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.95

4 to 5 tenders, Fries & choice of sauce.

Wings-1/2doz

$8.95

Wings dozen

$15.95

Smash Burger &Beer

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.95

all kids meals come with fries

Kids Surf & Turf

$7.95

all kids meals come with fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

all kids meals come with fries

Kids juice box

$1.00

Sides

Housemade Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cauliflower

$4.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Lent

Fish and Chips

$13.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Merchandise

Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

Xlarge

$15.00

2xl

$18.00

3xl

$18.00

Hats

Grey black snap

$20.00

Kuzee

Kuzee

$3.00

Glasses

Glasses

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1030 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061

Directions

