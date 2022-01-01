Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine 455 S Legacy Trail E106

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine

No reviews yet

455 S Legacy Trail E106

Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Golf Balls
Quinoa Bowl

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Chips & Cheese

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Golf Balls

$8.00

Hummus

$10.00

Nachos

$14.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$11.00

Queso Fries

$11.00

Soup of Day - Bowl

$7.00

Soup of Day - Cup

$5.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

App Special

$7.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

Cranberry Pecan

$10.00

Cranberry Pecan - Half

$6.00

Fiesta

$11.00

Shack Salad

$10.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Small Shack Salad

$6.00

Wedge

$14.00

Burgers

Blackbean Burger

$13.00

Blues Burger

$15.00

Burger

$13.00

Deluxe Burger

$17.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$16.00

Chicago Dog

$11.00

Chicken BLT Sand

$17.00

Chicken Breast Sand

$14.00

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Italian Beef

$15.00

Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Baked Pasta

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Chicken Strip Entree

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Jambalaya

$18.00

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Shack Shrimp

$18.00

Entrees w/ Sides

Bang Bang Chicken

$22.00

Beer Brats

$17.00

Brushetta Chicken

$22.00

Catch of Day

$21.00

Steak Special

$26.00

Little Golfers

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Chicken

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Pizza Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Kid Pizza Pepperoni

$8.00Out of stock

Kid Pulled Pork

$8.00

Sides

AppleSauce

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Hash

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.50

Quinoa Side

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Side Ball

$3.50

VOD

$3.50

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Hot Fudge Brownie

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie WHOLE

$34.99

Sloppy Sundae

$9.00

Waffle

$9.00

T-Shirts

Baseball Small

$29.00

Baseball Medium

$29.00

Baseball Large

$29.00

Baseball XL

$29.00

Baseball 2X

$29.00

Est 2001 Small

$29.00

Est 2001 Medium

$29.00

Est 2001 Large

$29.00

Est 2001 XL

$29.00

Est 2001 XXL

$29.00

Gopher Small

$29.00

Gopher Medium

$29.00

Gopher Large

$29.00

Gopher XL

$29.00

Gopher XXL

$29.00

Martini Small

$29.00

Martini Medium

$29.00

Martini Large

$29.00

Martini XL

$29.00

Martini 2X

$29.00

Shamrock Small

$29.00

Shamrock Medium

$29.00

Shamrock Large

$29.00

Shamrock XL

$29.00

Shamrock XXL

$29.00

Sunset Small

$29.00

Sunset Medium

$29.00

Sunset Large

$29.00

Sunset XL

$29.00

Sunset XXL

$29.00

Longsleeve L

$39.00

Longsleeve M

$39.00

Longsleeve S

$39.00

Longsleeve XL

$39.00

Longsleeve XXL

$39.00

Diamond - S

$29.00

Diamond - M

$29.00

Diamond - L

$29.00

Diamond - XL

$29.00

Diamond - XXL

$29.00

Hats

Billy Beret

$28.00

Bucket Hats

$28.00

Color Hat

$28.00

Trucker Hat

$28.00

Umbrella

$7.00

Sweatshirts

Light Hoodie Small

$50.00

Light Hoodie Medium

$50.00

Light Hoodie Large

$50.00

Light Hoodie XL

$50.00

Light Hoodie 2X

$50.00

Wm Murray Golf

Headband

$12.00

Divot Tool

$15.00

Caddymaster Koozie

$5.00

William Murray Polos - M

$89.00

William Murray Polos - L

$89.00

William Murray Polos - XL

$89.00

William Murray Polos - XXL

$89.00

Wm Murray Ladies Polo-S

$89.00

Wm Murray Ladies Polo-M

$89.00

Wm Murray Ladies Polo-L

$89.00

Wm Murray Ladies Polo-XL

$89.00

Specialty

Logo Balls

$4.00

Poker Chips

$3.00

Koozies

$4.00

Shot Glasses

$6.00

Pint Glasses

$9.00

Other

Caddyshack DVD

$15.00

Cinderella Story BOOK

$16.00

David O Towels

$25.00

Golf Ball - 3 Pack

$15.00

Headcover-Gopher

$33.00

Headover-Alligator

$33.00

Cookbook

$28.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Eat, Drink, and Be Murray!

455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine, FL 32092

