  • Encino
  • Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill 17932 Ventura Blvd

No reviews yet

17932 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

Order Again

Popular Items

OG dog
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Curly Fries

Hot Wings

(6 pieces) Buffalo wings

$7.95

(6 pieces) Buffalo wings W/ Crinkle cut fries

$10.95

(12 pieces) Buffalo wings

$11.95

(12 pieces) Buffalo wings W/ Crinkle cut fries

$16.95

(6 pieces) BBQ wings

$7.95

(6 pieces) BBQ wings W/ Crinkle cut fries

$10.95

(12 pieces) BBQ wings

$11.95

(12 pieces) BBQ wings W/ Crinkle cut fries

$16.95

Combos

All combos come with a can soda and crinkle fries

Double Southwest bacon burger combo

$18.95

Southwest bacon cheese burger, crinkled fries and a can soda

Single southwest bacon combo JR

$17.95

Single southwest bacon cheese burger, crinkled fries and a can soda

Backyard Boogie Combo

Backyard Boogie Combo

$17.95

Backyard boogie burger, crinkled fries and a can soda

Backyard Boogie Jr Combo

Backyard Boogie Jr Combo

$15.95

Backyard boogie jr burger, crinkled fries and a can soda

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$16.95

Spicy fried chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda

Chicken sandwich combo

Chicken sandwich combo

$16.95

Fried chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda

Buffalo chicken sandwich combo

$15.95

Buffalo chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda

Grilled chicken sandwich combo

Grilled chicken sandwich combo

$15.95

Grilled chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda

Grilled spicy chicken sandwich combo

Grilled spicy chicken sandwich combo

$15.95

Grilled spicy chicken sandwich, crinkled fries and a can soda

Chicken tenders combo

$14.95

Buffalo chicken tenders combo

$14.95

Bbq Chicken Tenders combo

$14.95

Southwest Bacon hotdog combo

$15.95

Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese, grilled onions, chopped onion ring. Served with specialty fries and a can soda

OG dog combo

$12.95

Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard and relish. Served with specialty fries and a soda can

Baja style hot dog combo

$14.95

Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo and salsa. Served with specialty fries and a soda can

Loaded fries combo

$14.50

Burgers

Back Yard Boogie

Back Yard Boogie

$12.95

double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun

Backyard Boogie Jr

Backyard Boogie Jr

$11.95

Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun

Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger

Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger

$13.95

double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun

Single Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger

Single Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger

$12.95

Single smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy fried chicken breast, pickle, chipotle sauce, on a toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy fried chicken breast, pickle, honey mustard, on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy fried chicken breast marinated with Buffalo sauce, pickle, chipotle mayo , on a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, honey mustard, on a toasted bun

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy grilled chicken breast, pickle, chipotle sauce, on a toasted bun

Chicken Tenders + Crinkle Cut Fries

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

$12.95

5 chicken tenders and specialty fries

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Spicy chicken tender mixed with Buffalo sauce and fries

Secret Menu

Southwest Bacon Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, BBQ SAUCE, BACON, CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, ONION RING, ON A TOASTED BUN

Double Southwest Bacon Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

2 FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, BBQ SAUCE, BACON, CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, ONION RING, ON A TOASTED BUN

Southwest Bacon Quesadilla

$15.95

CHEESE, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION RING, GRILLED ONIONS

Southwest Bacon Loaded Fries

$15.95

MELTED CHEESE, BACON, ONION RING, GRILLED ONIONS WITH BBQ SAUCE DRIZZLED ON TOP

Cheese fries

$7.95
Tripple Bacon Egg Cheese Avocado Burger

Tripple Bacon Egg Cheese Avocado Burger

$21.95

TRIPLE SMASHED BURGER PATTY, 1000 ISLAND, EGG, CHEESE, BACON, AVOCACO, LETTUCE, PICKLES, GRILLED ONION, ON A TOASTED BUN

Double Bacon Egg Cheese Avocado Burger

$19.95

DOUBLE SMASHED BURGER PATTY, 1000 ISLAND, EGG, CHEESE, BACON, AVOCACO, LETTUCE, PICKLES, GRILLED ONION, ON A TOASTED BUN

Baja Quesadilla

Baja Quesadilla

$15.95

BACON, CHICKEN, CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, GRILLED JALAPENOS

Bbq Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Hot dogs

Southwest bacon cheese hot dog

$9.95

Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese, grilled onions, chopped onion ring

OG dog

$7.95

Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard and relish

Baja style hot dog

$9.95

Chabad Kosher 100% BEEF hot dog topped with guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo and salsa

Sides

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.95

Specialty Fries

$4.95

Chips & Guacamole

$5.95

BAJA

Ground Beef Tacos (3 Tacos)

Ground Beef Tacos (3 Tacos)

$10.95

Ground beef, cilantro, onions, and salsa on corn tortilla served with chips and salsa

Chicken tacos (3)

$10.95

Grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, and salsa on corn tortilla served with chips and salsa

Loaded fries

Loaded fries

$12.95

Crinkle fries topped with follow your heart cheese, avocado, thousand island and ground beef

Ground Beef Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$12.95

Home made Corn tortillas chips, ground beef, cilantro, onions, guacamole, spicy salsa, thousand island topped off with follow your heart cheese

Chicken Nachos

$12.95
Chicken quesadilla

Chicken quesadilla

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla filled with follow your heart cheese, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo with grilled chicken

Cheese quesadilla

Cheese quesadilla

$9.95
Chicken burrito

Chicken burrito

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, black beans, avocado, salsa, onion, cilantro, Romain lettuce and lime juice

Ground beef burrito

$12.95

Ground beef, black beans, avocado, salsa, onion, cilantro, Romain lettuce and lime juice

Chips and salsa

$5.95

Breakfast

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast burrito

$10.95

Flour tortilla, egg, beef bacon, follow your heart cheese, Pico de gallo, guacamole and potato

Breakfast sandwich

Breakfast sandwich

$9.95

Egg, cheese, tomato, lettuce and onions

Salad

Grilled chicken, Black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro and raw onions on a bed a lettuc

Chicken salad

$13.95

Burger salad

$12.95

No meat salad

$8.95

(5) Chicken tenders (no fries)

Original tenders (5 tenders only)

$9.95

Buffalo tenders (5 tenders only )

$9.95

Bbq tenders (5 tenders only )

$9.95

Beverages

Starfire (L)

$5.00

Coke can

$1.50

Sprite can

$1.50

Diet Coke can

$1.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Coke Zero can

$1.50

Fanta can

$1.50Out of stock

Kirkland Water

$2.00

Apple snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Kiwi strawberry snapple

$3.00

Raspberry tea snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Pink lemonade snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Mango madness snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon tea snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Peach tea snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Starfire small

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17932 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316

Directions

