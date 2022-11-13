Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Melrose Ave
4.5 • 783
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant