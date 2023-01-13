Restaurant header imageView gallery

MB’s Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

149 North Broad Street

Public Square Downtown Galesburg

Galesburg, IL 61401

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Shish Kebob
Steak Kebob w/ Rice
Chicken Shish Kebob

Shish Kabobs

Steak Shish Kebob

Steak Shish Kebob

$5.00

Seasoned beed Steak on a Stick

Chicken Shish Kebob

Chicken Shish Kebob

$4.00

Seasoned Chicken breast on a Stick

Sandwiches

Gyros

Gyros

$6.00

Chicken Shish Kabob Sandwich

$6.00

Seasoned Chicken Shish Kebob on pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Panini Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Panini Chicken Sandwich with choice of Tortilla wrap or Ciabatta bread. (Chicken Shish Kabob, American Cheese, Spring Mix, and Mayo) Pressed on Charcoal grill 😋.

Steak Shish Kebob Sandwich

$6.00

Seasoned steak Shish Kebob on pita bread Served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Charcoal grilled patties on a toasted bun. Comes with choices of: Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard with American Cheese.

Hamburger

$5.00

Charcoal grilled patties on a toasted bun. Comes with choices of Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, and Mustard.

Specials

Wrapped chicken with Moroccan seasoning

Chicken Kebob w/ Rice

$7.00

Steak Kebob w/ Rice

$7.00
Rotisserie Chicken Moroccan Style

Rotisserie Chicken Moroccan Style

$30.00

Please Call 24 hours ahead to order. Made to order Whole Rotisserie Style Chicken (4-5lbs) made in a Moroccan way with Moroccan seasoning. Comes along with Rice or with Chicken Broth.

Chicken Rolls

$10.00
Steak Dinner

Steak Dinner

$12.00Out of stock

Charcoal grilled Steak with Moroccan seasoning served with mashed potatoes and green beans

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.00
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$1.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.00Out of stock
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$1.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.00

Chips

Doritos Cool Ranch

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.00
Lays Classic

Lays Classic

$1.00Out of stock
Frito Lay

Frito Lay

$1.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.00
Frito Lay Chili Cheese

Frito Lay Chili Cheese

$1.00
Lays Salt & Vinegar

Lays Salt & Vinegar

$1.00

Lays Puffs

$1.00
Sunset

Sunset

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Food Truck that specializes in Shish Kabobs both Steak and Chicken. We also have Greek Gyros, Grilled Chicken and Chicken Salad Sandwishes all made on a Charcoal Grill

Location

149 North Broad Street, Public Square Downtown Galesburg, Galesburg, IL 61401

Directions

