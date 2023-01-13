MB’s Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Food Truck that specializes in Shish Kabobs both Steak and Chicken. We also have Greek Gyros, Grilled Chicken and Chicken Salad Sandwishes all made on a Charcoal Grill
149 North Broad Street, Public Square Downtown Galesburg, Galesburg, IL 61401
