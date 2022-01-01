Restaurant header imageView gallery

MBTX Burger Shop

101 Oakwood Loop

San Marcos, TX 78666

Popular Items

Smash OG
Swiss & Fungus
Fried Smash Pickles

Burgers

Bbq Boss

Bbq Boss

$9.99

Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Coleslaw, Pickled Onions and BBQ Sauce

Jalapeno Fire

Jalapeno Fire

$9.99

Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chutney Peppers and house made Dona Sauce.

Smash OG

Smash OG

$8.99

Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Shop Sauce

Swiss & Fungus

Swiss & Fungus

$9.99

Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Fresh Ground Brisket Patty, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato and house made Truffle Aioli

Vegetarian OG

Vegetarian OG

$9.99

Freshly Baked New World Bakery Sweet Bun, 1/4lb Black Bean Vegetarian Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Shop Sauce

Garlic Buffalo Blue cheese burger

$7.43

Pot Roast Smash

$9.99

Zesty Chicken Club

$9.50

Sides

Shop Tots

Shop Tots

$2.99

Side of Gold n' Crisp TOTS with our house made Comeback Sauce.

Shop Coleslaw

Shop Coleslaw

$1.99

Fresh chopped cabbage and carrots tossed in our house made dressing.

Chips

$1.85

Eggs

$1.25

Onion rings

$3.50

Potatoe salad

$2.00

Potatoe flats

$3.00

Specialty Smash Dishes

Chopped Cheese Tots

Chopped Cheese Tots

$8.99

Tots American Cheese Onion Jalapeno Beef Patty Green Onion Comeback Sauce

Fried Smash Pickles

$3.99

Totachos

$5.99

Side salad

$5.00

Wings

$7.39

Catering

Catering Food tray

$45.00

Catering Food tray

$60.00

Catering Food Tray

$80.00

Catering Equipment

$30.00

Brunch

Parfaits

$3.25

Chicken Waffle

$7.80

Waffle

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Steak Night

Steak Dinner

$16.63
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Killer Smash Burgers

101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos, TX 78666

