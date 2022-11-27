MBurger MBurger - Aurora

MBurger imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken

Sandwiches

Single Cheese

Single Cheese

$5.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Double Cheese

Double Cheese

$8.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Single Cheese Combo

$12.48

Double Cheese Combo

$15.48

Hatch Single Cheese

$6.49

Hatch Double Cheese

$9.49

Hatch Single Combo

$13.98

Hatch Double Combo

$16.98
Single Bacon Chz

Single Bacon Chz

$6.49

pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard

Double Bacon Chz

Double Bacon Chz

$9.49

pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard

Single Bacon Combo

$13.48

Double Bacon Combo

$16.48
Impossible

Impossible

$9.49

100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

DBL Impossible

DBL Impossible

$14.99

100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Impossible Combo

$16.48

DBL Impossible Combo

$21.98

Hatch Impossible

$10.99

DBL Hatch Impossible

$16.49

Hatch Imp. Combo

$17.98

Dbl Hatch. Imp Combo

$23.48
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.99

original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$7.99

original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq

Crispy Chicken Combo

$14.98

Spicy Chicken Combo

$14.98

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.48

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

tossed in sea salt

Side Cheese

Side Cheese

$1.00

Combo

$6.99

Combo Can

$5.49

Secret Menu

Single Hurt

Single Hurt

$5.49

bbq sauce mayo, pickles, onions, raw jalapeño

Double Hurt

Double Hurt

$8.99

bbq sauce mayo, pickles, onions, raw jalapeño

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Shakes & Malts

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.99
Hot Fudge Shake

Hot Fudge Shake

$4.99
Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$4.99
Vanilla Malt

Vanilla Malt

$4.99
Chocolate Malt

Chocolate Malt

$4.99
Strawberry Malt

Strawberry Malt

$4.99
Hot Fudge Malt

Hot Fudge Malt

$4.99
Caramel Malt

Caramel Malt

$4.99
Monthly Shake

Monthly Shake

$5.99
Monthly Malt

Monthly Malt

$5.99
RB Float

RB Float

$3.99

Cones & Sundae

Cone

$2.49

Dip Cone

$3.49

Sundae

$3.49

Extra Topps

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

M Burger

Location

1650 Premium Outlets Blvd, Aurora, IL 60502

Directions

Gallery
MBurger image

