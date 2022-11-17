MBurger - Huron imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

MBurger - Huron

2,730 Reviews

$

161 E Huron St

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Single Cheese
Double Cheese

Sandwiches

Single Cheese

Single Cheese

$5.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Double Cheese

Double Cheese

$8.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Single Bacon Chz

Single Bacon Chz

$6.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Double Bacon Chz

Double Bacon Chz

$9.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Single Impossible

Single Impossible

$9.49

100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Double Impossible

Double Impossible

$14.99

100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Hatch Impossible

$10.99
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$7.99

original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles -or- spicy: buffalo, blue cheese mayo, pickles

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.99

original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq

Classic Grilled Chicken

$6.49
Hatch Chile Burger

Hatch Chile Burger

$6.49

bbq sauce mayo, pickles, onions, raw jalapeño

Double Hatch Chile Burger

Double Hatch Chile Burger

$9.49

bbq sauce mayo, pickles, onions, raw jalapeño

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

tossed in sea salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

homemade cheese sauce, add pickled jalapenos

Side Cheese

$1.75

side cup of cheese sauce

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

La Croix

$2.49

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Shakes & Malts

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Hot Fudge Shake

Hot Fudge Shake

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Vanilla Malt

Vanilla Malt

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Chocolate Malt

Chocolate Malt

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Strawberry Malt

Strawberry Malt

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Hot Fudge Malt

Hot Fudge Malt

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Caramel Malt

Caramel Malt

$4.99

Choice of: vanilla, chocolate, hand-made hot fudge, strawberry, caramel

Cones & Sundae

vanilla, chocolate, swirl

Cone

$2.49

Sundae

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

M Burger

Location

161 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
MBurger - Huron image

Similar restaurants in your area

Porter Coffee Stand
orange starNo Reviews
Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Billy Goat Tavern - 430 N. Michigan Ave
orange starNo Reviews
430 N. Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
India House Chicago
orange star4.5 • 2,511
59 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Frontera Grill
orange star4.2 • 4,564
445 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
MBurger - MB Water Tower Place
orange star4.3 • 2,162
835 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Shake Bar - Water Tower
orange star4.0 • 20
835 North Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Eggs Inc - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 1,733
680 N Lake Shore Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Ron of Japan - Chicago - 230 E Ontario
orange star4.1 • 1,580
230 E Ontario Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco
orange star4.7 • 1,500
676 N St Clair St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Protein Bar & Kitchen - 251 E Huron
orange star4.4 • 1,203
251 E Huron Street Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wraps - Streeterville
orange star4.4 • 836
330 E Ohio St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston