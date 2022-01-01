MBurger imageView gallery
American
Burgers

MBurger MB Water Tower Place

2,162 Reviews

$

835 N Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Single Cheese
Chicken Tenders

Sandwiches

Single Cheese

Single Cheese

$5.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Double Cheese

Double Cheese

$8.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Single Chili Hatch

$6.49

Double Chili Hatch

$9.49

Turkey Hurt

$6.49

Double Turkey Hurt

$9.49

Impossible Chili Hatch

$10.99

Double Impossible Hatch

$18.99
Single Bacon Chz

Single Bacon Chz

$6.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Double Bacon Chz

Double Bacon Chz

$9.49

pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Impossible

Impossible

$9.49

100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

DBL Impossible

DBL Impossible

$18.99

100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$7.99

original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles -or- spicy: buffalo, blue cheese mayo, pickles

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.99

original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq

Side Of BBQ

$0.35

Side Of Buffalo

$0.35

Side Of Ranch

$0.35

Side Of Siracha

$0.35

Classic Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

tossed in sea salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

homemade cheese sauce, add pickled jalapenos

Side Cheese

$1.50

side cup of cheese sauce

Secret Menu

Single Hurt

Single Hurt

$5.49

bbq sauce mayo, pickles, onions, raw jalapeño

Double Hurt

$8.99

bbq sauce mayo, pickles, onions, raw jalapeño

Beverages

Soda

$3.99

Bottle Water

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.99

Souver Jar

$5.00

Shakes & Malts

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.99
Hot Fudge Shake

Hot Fudge Shake

$4.99
Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$4.99
Vanilla Malt

Vanilla Malt

$4.99
Chocolate Malt

Chocolate Malt

$4.99
Strawberry Malt

Strawberry Malt

$4.99
Hot Fudge Malt

Hot Fudge Malt

$4.99
Caramel Malt

Caramel Malt

$4.99
Monthly Shake

Monthly Shake

$5.99
Monthly Malt

Monthly Malt

$5.99

Cones & Sundae

Cone

$2.49

Dip Cone

$3.49

Sundae

$3.49

Extra Topps

$0.50

Root Beer Float

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

M Burger

Location

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
MBurger image

