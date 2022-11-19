- Home
Carbone's Sports Bar 12930 Harriet Avenue South
No reviews yet
12930 Harriet Avenue South
Burnsville, MN 55337
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Toasted Italian Cheese Bread
Pizza Sticks
Think calzone. Garlic and Italian seasoned pizza dough loaded with mozzarella cheese, folded over and brushed with garlic butter. Topped with more cheese and cooked to a golden brown. Served with Marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Sticks
Tender chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Side of ranch or bleu cheese.
Pizza Fries
Our homemade pizza crust with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella cheese and our special Italian seasoning. Served with fresh marinara.
Quesadilla
A crispy grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. >> Add Chicken or Beef 2.5
Potato Skins
Fresh potato skins loaded with bacon bits, green onions and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream.
Cheese Curds
Deep fried white cheddar cheese curds served with our signature marinara sauce.
Deep Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickle spears served with chipotle ranch.
Loaded Tots
Tater tots piled high with queso, bacon and green onions.
Chips & Salsa
Pepperoni Meatballs
House made pepperoni stuffed meatballs topped with our homemade marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic toast.
Loaded Nachos
Corn tortilla chips piled high with queso, lettuce and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream. >> Add chicken or beef for 2.5
Wings
Pizza
Large Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large
Cajun chicken, andouille sausage, garlic, onion and tomato baked over our creamy alfredo sauce.
Cheeseburger Pizza Large
Ground beef, onions, bacon bits, pickles and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
House Special Large
A classic combination of cheese. Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers and onions.
Island Pizza Large
A Tropical Feast with Canadian bacon, roasted garlic chicken, chunks of pineapple and red onions.
Margarita Pizza Large
Slices of tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic olive oil, sea salt and fresh basil pesto.
Meatlovers Delight Large
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon bits.
Veggie Lovers Large
Lots of mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, onions,, black olives, green olives and green peppers.
Super Pie
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, extra cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, black and green olives, onions and banana peppers. *Available in thin crust only.
Small Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small
Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small
Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.
Cajun Ckicken Alfredo Pizza Small
Cajun chicken, andouille sausage, garlic, onion and tomato baked over our creamy alfredo sauce.
Cheeseburger Pizza Small
Ground beef, onions, bacon bits, pickles and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
House Special Small
A classic combination of cheese. Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers and onions.
Island Pizza Small
A Tropical Feast with Canadian bacon, roasted garlic chicken, chunks of pineapple and red onions.
Margarita Pizza Small
Slices of tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic olive oil, sea salt and fresh basil pesto.
Meatlovers Delight Small
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon bits.
Veggie Lovers Small
Lots of mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, onions,, black olives, green olives and green peppers.
Buffet
Kids Buffet
Pasta
Fettuccini
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce. >> Add grilled chicken 3
Carbone's Homemade Lasagna
Layers of fresh pasta, signature marinara, Italian sausage, beef and our four Italian cheeses.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Pasta tossed with sauteed chicken, andouille sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos in a spicy Cajun sauce.
Spaghetti
Sandwiches
Carbone's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon and chipotle mayo.
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime-rib on a toasted toll with beef au jus. Philly style – Includes sauteed peppers, onions and Swiss cheese. 2
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our zesty buffalo sauce. Topped with pepper jack cheese and lettuce with bleu cheese or ranch for dipping.
Turkey Bacon Melt
Lightly toasted Texas toast with garlic butter. Loaded with turkey, Swiss cheese, crisp applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, stone ground mustard and mayo.
Meatball Grinder
Our housemade pepperoni meatballs on our fresh hoagie bun topped with sauteed peppers and onions, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Baked to a golden brown.
Loaded BLT
Fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, chipotle mayo and six slices of bacon! Served on grilled Texas toast.
Hoagie
Salad
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, tomatoes, cucumbers, crutons and cheddar-jack cheese on mixed greens
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken with red onions, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese and bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and garlic croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Antipasto Salad
Fresh mixed greens with salami, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green olives, cheese, tomatoes and croutons tossed in an Italian vinaigrette.
Side Caesar
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and diced tomatoes tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our zesty buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken combined with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Meaty steak burger with American cheese mustard, pickle, mayo and tomato. >> Add bacon 2
Burgers
Kids
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12930 Harriet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337
Photos coming soon!