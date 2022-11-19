A map showing the location of Carbone's Sports Bar 12930 Harriet Avenue SouthView gallery
Pizza

Carbone's Sports Bar 12930 Harriet Avenue South

12930 Harriet Avenue South

Burnsville, MN 55337

Popular Items

House Special Large
Large Pizza

Appetizers

Toasted Italian Cheese Bread

$5.00+

Pizza Sticks

$11.00

Think calzone. Garlic and Italian seasoned pizza dough loaded with mozzarella cheese, folded over and brushed with garlic butter. Topped with more cheese and cooked to a golden brown. Served with Marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Sticks

$12.00

Tender chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Pizza Fries

$9.00+

Our homemade pizza crust with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella cheese and our special Italian seasoning. Served with fresh marinara.

Quesadilla

$11.00

A crispy grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. >> Add Chicken or Beef 2.5

Potato Skins

$12.00

Fresh potato skins loaded with bacon bits, green onions and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Deep fried white cheddar cheese curds served with our signature marinara sauce.

Deep Fried Pickles

$11.00

Crispy fried pickle spears served with chipotle ranch.

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Tater tots piled high with queso, bacon and green onions.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Pepperoni Meatballs

$12.00

House made pepperoni stuffed meatballs topped with our homemade marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic toast.

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips piled high with queso, lettuce and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream. >> Add chicken or beef for 2.5

Wings

Traditional Wings 8ct

$13.00

Traditional Wings 16

$20.00

Traditional Wings 24

$26.00

Boneless Wings 8ct

$13.00

Boneless Wings 16ct

$20.00

Boneless Wings 24ct

$26.00

Pizza

Large Pizza

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$21.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large

$21.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large

$21.00

Cajun chicken, andouille sausage, garlic, onion and tomato baked over our creamy alfredo sauce.

Cheeseburger Pizza Large

$21.00

Ground beef, onions, bacon bits, pickles and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

House Special Large

$21.00

A classic combination of cheese. Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers and onions.

Island Pizza Large

$21.00

A Tropical Feast with Canadian bacon, roasted garlic chicken, chunks of pineapple and red onions.

Margarita Pizza Large

$21.00

Slices of tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic olive oil, sea salt and fresh basil pesto.

Meatlovers Delight Large

$21.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon bits.

Veggie Lovers Large

$21.00

Lots of mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, onions,, black olives, green olives and green peppers.

Super Pie

$25.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, extra cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, black and green olives, onions and banana peppers. *Available in thin crust only.

Small Pizza

$9.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$16.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small

$16.00

Chicken, red onions, green peppers and a blend of cheese.

Cajun Ckicken Alfredo Pizza Small

$16.00

Cajun chicken, andouille sausage, garlic, onion and tomato baked over our creamy alfredo sauce.

Cheeseburger Pizza Small

$16.00

Ground beef, onions, bacon bits, pickles and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

House Special Small

$16.00

A classic combination of cheese. Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers and onions.

Island Pizza Small

$16.00

A Tropical Feast with Canadian bacon, roasted garlic chicken, chunks of pineapple and red onions.

Margarita Pizza Small

$16.00

Slices of tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic olive oil, sea salt and fresh basil pesto.

Meatlovers Delight Small

$16.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon bits.

Veggie Lovers Small

$16.00

Lots of mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, onions,, black olives, green olives and green peppers.

Buffet

$11.99

Kids Buffet

$7.00

Pasta

Fettuccini

$11.00

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce. >> Add grilled chicken 3

Carbone's Homemade Lasagna

$13.00

Layers of fresh pasta, signature marinara, Italian sausage, beef and our four Italian cheeses.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Pasta tossed with sauteed chicken, andouille sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos in a spicy Cajun sauce.

Spaghetti

$10.00

Sandwiches

Carbone's Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon and chipotle mayo.

French Dip

$12.00+

Thinly sliced prime-rib on a toasted toll with beef au jus. Philly style – Includes sauteed peppers, onions and Swiss cheese. 2

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our zesty buffalo sauce. Topped with pepper jack cheese and lettuce with bleu cheese or ranch for dipping.

Turkey Bacon Melt

$13.00

Lightly toasted Texas toast with garlic butter. Loaded with turkey, Swiss cheese, crisp applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, stone ground mustard and mayo.

Meatball Grinder

$14.00

Our housemade pepperoni meatballs on our fresh hoagie bun topped with sauteed peppers and onions, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Baked to a golden brown.

Loaded BLT

$13.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, chipotle mayo and six slices of bacon! Served on grilled Texas toast.

Hoagie

$11.00

Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, tomatoes, cucumbers, crutons and cheddar-jack cheese on mixed greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken with red onions, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese and bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and garlic croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens with salami, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green olives, cheese, tomatoes and croutons tossed in an Italian vinaigrette.

Side Caesar

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and diced tomatoes tossed in a creamy caesar dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our zesty buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken combined with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Meaty steak burger with American cheese mustard, pickle, mayo and tomato. >> Add bacon 2

Burgers

Pub Burger

$13.00

Two 1/4lb burgers topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a pub bun.

Cajun Burger

$13.00

Two 1/4lb Cajun seasoned burgers topped with andouille sausage, peppers, jalapenos, onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a pub bun.

BYO Burger

$8.00+

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Sides

Side Breadstick

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Dressing

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sauce

Hats

Ball Cap

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Shirts

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Quarter Zip

$40.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

12930 Harriet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Directions

