MCAD CAFE 2501 Stevens Ave So Minneapolis Minnesota 55416

2501 Stevens Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Popular Items

Bistro Burger 600cal
Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal
Fries Lg

Cafe Specials

A flaky cod fillet on a lightly toasted bun, spicy remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, hand-cut fries and refreshing fountain drink
Fresh SUSHI - Available only in person in the Grab & Go Cooler

Fresh SUSHI - Available only in person in the Grab & Go Cooler

We are now offering a variety of Sushi!! Come check out our selection in the Grab & Go cooler!!

Wednesday 11-9 Toasted Philly Wrap w/hand-cut fries and soda

$8.99Out of stock

An American Classic, Large flour tortilla stuffed with sliced steak, fire roasted peppers and onions, melted mozzarella cheese all toasted golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, garden salad or chips and a fountain soda

Wednesday 11-9 Veggie Fried Rice w/egg roll, 2 wontons, salad & soda

$8.99

Scratch made Veggie Fried Rice, 1 crispy vegetable egg roll, 2 cream cheese wontons, fortune cookie salad and fountain drink

Wednesday 11-9 Vegan Sweet Corn Chili (Cup)

Wednesday 11-9 Vegan Sweet Corn Chili (Cup)

$3.25
Wednesday 11-9 Vegan Sweet Corn Chili (Bowl)

Wednesday 11-9 Vegan Sweet Corn Chili (Bowl)

$5.25
Wednesday 11-9 Potato Chowder (cup)

Wednesday 11-9 Potato Chowder (cup)

$3.25

Steve's soups are a delightful addition to any meal. Today's soup is a taste treat "Potato Chowder "

Wednesday 11-9 Potato Chowder (bowl)

Wednesday 11-9 Potato Chowder (bowl)

$5.25

A classic treat scratch made soup from our Chef Steve Today's flavor is a seasonal favorite "Tomato Soup "

Add A Salad Bar to Any Burger or Sandwich

Add A Salad Bar to Any Burger or Sandwich

$2.00

A great healthy addition to any meal!! Fresh spring mix, baby spinach, chopped romaine, proteins and fresh vegetables galore!!

Salad Bar Large

Salad Bar Large

$6.99

A great healthy addition to any meal!! Fresh spring mix, baby spinach, chopped romaine, proteins and fresh vegetables galore!!

Salad Bar Small

Salad Bar Small

$4.99

A great healthy addition to any meal!! Fresh spring mix, baby spinach, chopped romaine, proteins and fresh vegetables galore!!

Wednesday 11-9 Wontons (6 each)

$5.99

6 crispy cream cheese wontons fried to a crispy golden brown with a side of sweet & sour sauce

Wednesday 11-9 Veggie Egg Rolls (2 each)

$5.99

2 crunchy vegetarian egg roll with a side of sweet & sour sauce

Salad Bowls

Avocado Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 400cal

Avocado Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 400cal

$7.95

Fresh spinach, sliced avocado, chipotle sweet potato, picked red onions, cucumber, carrot salad, cherry tomato, goddess dressing

Bistro Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 450cal

Bistro Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 450cal

$7.95

Mixed greens, ancient grains & kale blend, cherry tomato, red onion, carrot salad, cucumber, kalamata olives, seasoned chickpeas, lemon herb dressing

Classic Caesar (V/Veg/Gf) 450

Classic Caesar (V/Veg/Gf) 450

$7.95

A simple yet elegant choice, Fresh Romaine, sliced red onion, crunchy croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. Add protein for an additional charge

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Fresh chopped lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce

Misc

Misc

Choice of baby spinach, iceberg lettuce or field greens, a large variety of fresh vegetables and proteins with your choice of dressing

Salad Bar Small

Salad Bar Small

$4.99

Choice of baby spinach, iceberg lettuce or field greens, a large variety of fresh vegetables and proteins with your choice of dressing

Small Salad

Small Salad

$2.95

A smaller portion of fresh field greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions and cucumbers

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.95

Fresh baby spinach, diced hard boiled eggs, cherry tomato, sliced mushrooms, sliced red onions and choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger 600cal

Bistro Burger 600cal

$7.95

A 1/4 pound beef or Beyond Burger patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce, on a lightly toasted bun. served with french fries

California Chicken Sandwich 770cal

California Chicken Sandwich 770cal

$8.25

A large chicken breast grilled and seasoned on a lightly toasted bun, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb mayo

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (V/Veg/) 430cal

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (V/Veg/) 430cal

$7.75

A hot new Vegetarian option, seasoned just right. Topped with guava bbq sauce red onion and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich 540cal

Pulled Pork Sandwich 540cal

$7.75

Slow roasted for maximum tenderness. Smothered in a tang flavorful sauce, piled high a toasted bun topped with pickles and onions. Served with french fries!!

Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal

Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal

$5.95

9 grain bread, cheddar, swiss, provolone lightly grilled and melting,

Extra Burger Patty

$2.00
Veggie Chicken Sandwich

Veggie Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

A vegetarian version of our chicken sandwich. Lightly toasted bun, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onion, pickle and pesto mayo.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$8.95

A great choice for Vegetarians and meat eaters. A Beyond burger patty nestled in a toasted bun topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and bistro sauce.

Strips/Fries

$8.95

Burger/Fries

$8.95

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Large Turkey patty on a lightly toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce and choice of side

Turkey Wrap

$6.95

A large tortilla stuffed with smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served toasted or untoasted

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$6.95Out of stock

A great new addition to our menu. A large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned black beans, peppers and onions.

Sides

Choice of greens, loads of vegetables, proteins including ham, turkey, beans and eggs. Dressing of course. This is a great quick option for a fast lunch
Brown Rice Small 216cal

Brown Rice Small 216cal

$2.95
Brown Rice Lg

Brown Rice Lg

$4.50
Chicken Strips - 4 piece 960cal

Chicken Strips - 4 piece 960cal

$6.95
Chicken Strips - 2 piece 480cal

Chicken Strips - 2 piece 480cal

$3.00
Fries (V/Veg/Gf) (5oz) 420cal

Fries (V/Veg/Gf) (5oz) 420cal

$2.95

Fries Lg

$4.50
Fruit Cup Small

Fruit Cup Small

$2.75

A large portion of seasonal fruits cut fresh daily. Tasty and good for you!!

Fruit Cup Large

Fruit Cup Large

$4.50
Mashed Potato Large

Mashed Potato Large

$4.50

An American classic. Scratch made daily with fresh potatoes, butter, milk, and a pinch of salt.

Mashed Potato Small

Mashed Potato Small

$2.50

An American classic. Scratch made daily with fresh potatoes, butter, milk, and a pinch of salt.

Macaroni & Cheese Large

$5.25
Macaroni & Cheese - Small

Macaroni & Cheese - Small

$2.95

Everyone's favorite comfort food!! Tender macaroni smothered in cheesy, melted heaven!!

Veggie Strips - 8 piece (Veg) 180cal

Veggie Strips - 8 piece (Veg) 180cal

$6.95
Veggie Strips - 4 piece (Veg) 120cal

Veggie Strips - 4 piece (Veg) 120cal

$3.75

Meat only

$2.00

Specialty Bowls

Curry Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 494cal

Curry Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 494cal

$8.95

Choice or protein, brown rice, roasted curry cauliflower, seasoned chick peas, cucumber, red curry sauce, sweet tamarind mint & cilantro dressing, topped with pickled onions

Fajita Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 592cal

Fajita Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 592cal

$8.95

Choose you protein, brown rice, seasoned black beans, fajita peppers & onions, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa roja

Goddess Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 554cal

Goddess Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 554cal

$8.95

Choice of protein, ancient grains & kale blend, seasoned black beans, chipolte sweet potatoes, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, goddess dressing

Greek Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 405cal

Greek Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 405cal

$8.95

Choice of protein, ancient grains & kale blend, seasoned chickpeas, Greek salad, kalamata olives, Greek vinaigrette, tzatziki, feta, fresh herb mix

Value Menu

Hot Dog (all beef)

Hot Dog (all beef)

$1.99

An All-American Classic, All Beef dog on a soft bun.

Jumbo Pretzel and Side Salad

Jumbo Pretzel and Side Salad

$2.99

A large Soft Pretzel lightly salted with a side salad

Chicken Patty on a Bun and side salad

Chicken Patty on a Bun and side salad

$3.99

A crispy chicken patty on a lightly toasted bun with a side salad

Breakfast

Yogurt & Fresh Fruit Parfait

$6.95

Vanilla Yogurt, fresh sesonal fruit,

Bagels, Assorted with Cream Cheese ( per person)

$2.95

Assorted bagels & Cream Cheese

Muffins, Freshly Baked, assorted

$2.75

Assorted flavors Baked Daily

Hard Boiled Eggs (each)

$1.50

Peeled and ready to eat.

Old Fashioned Donuts (each)

$1.75

Plain and Simple

Continental Breakfast

$7.95

Coffee & Hot Tea Service, Assorted Freshly Baked Mini Pastries, Bottled Orange Juice

Deluxe Continental Breakfast

$11.95

Coffee & Hot Tea Service, Assorted Freshly Baked Mini Pastries, Fresh Cut Fruit Display, Carafes of Orange Juice and Apple Juice

Lunch & Dinner

Italian Pasta Buffet- Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, Sliced Italian Sausage Links, Roasted Vegetables, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread, Italian Ice.

$17.95

Add on grilled chicken or steak strips for an additional $2.00 per person Don't forget to add beverages for your event!

Tex Mex Buffet- Seasoned Ground Beef, Seasoned Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Salsa, Flour Tortillas, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$17.95

Upgrade to Grilled Chicken Strips and Grilled Steak Strips for an additional $2.00 per person. Don't forget to add beverages to your event!

Chicken and Tofu Ala Marsala- Sauteed chicken breast and Tofu steaks with a Marsala & Sweet Vermouth Glaze, Wild Rice Pilaf, Fresh Vegetable, Salad with Dressing, Freshly baked dinner rolls, Italian Ice

$17.95

Don't forget to add beverages to your event!

Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie

$17.95

Don't forget to add beverages to your order!

Box Lunch

$11.95

Includes a meat and cheese sandwich, ham or turkey, ( roasted vegetable sandwiches available) on Thick Sliced Multi-Grain and Sour Dough Bread, chips, cookie, mayo, mustard and a napkin. $10.95 Don't forget to add on beverages!

Deluxe Box Lunch

$12.95

Includes a meat and cheese sandwich, ham or turkey, ( roasted vegetable sandwiches available)with Greens & Sliced tomato on Ciabatta and Focaccia Bread, chips, cookie, apple, mayo, mustard and a napkin. $12.95 Don't forget to add on beverages!

Pizza & Caesar Salad Buffet

$15.95

Assorted fresh dough Pizzas with Caesar Salad, freshly baked cookie. Priced per person Don't forget to add beverages to your order!

Beverages, Hot and Cold

Coffee Air Pot- Includes all condiments and paper goods

$12.95

Serves 10-12 people

Hot Chocolate Air Pot

$12.95

Serves 10-12 people

Hot Apple Cider

$14.95

Serves 10-12 people

Hot Tea Air Pot- Includes all condiments and paper goods.

$12.95

Serves 10-12 people

Bottled Juice

$2.75

An assortment of apple, orange, cranberry

Spring Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite, dew

Lemonade by the carafe. approx 12 servings

$18.95

Tangy Lemonade

Coffee by the Cambro ( serves 50-60 ) includes all condiments and paper goods

$75.00

Hot Cocoa by the Cambro ( serves 50-60) includes paper goods

$85.00

Steaming Hot Cocoa!

Add ons- Hot & Cold, Sweet & Savory, Hors d'oeuvres, Appetizers and more

Fresh Fruit Display (per person)

$4.95

Assorted seasonal fruit

Hand Fruit

$1.75

Your choice of apple, orange,banana

Assorted Bars (each)

$2.75

7 layer, lemon, raspbery ,brownies

Cheesecake (slice)

$4.95Out of stock

Plain or flavored

Mini Chocolate Cakes

$4.95

Cookies (each)

$2.50

3oz assorted flavors

Cookies (dozen)

$20.00

3oz assorted flavors

Trail Mix

$1.95

Kar's Original

Deluxe Nuts (per person)

$4.50

Assorted salted nuts

Buffalo or BBQ Wings with Ranch and celery (each)

$1.75

Hearty wings tossed in spicy buffalo or Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

Bbq Mini Meatballs (per person)

$3.95

Juicy meatballs in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

Chicken Or Beef Satay (each)

$2.95

Marinated chicken or beef skewered

Garden Salad (per person)

$2.95

Crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumber, Assorted Dressings

Chicken Caesar Salad (per person)

$4.95

Romain lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons and Strips of Grilled Chicken Breast

Chef Salad (per person)

$5.75

Crisp greens, Seasonal Vegetables, Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Assorted Dressings

Cheese & Crackers ( priced per person)

$3.95

An assortment of cheese cubes, sliced cheeses, Ciliegine & Grape Tomatoes, Assorted Gourmet Crackers

Action Stations for your Event

Shrimp Scampi - Action Cooking Station

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Shrimp Scampi- Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and white wine, garnished with Fresh Parsley and served with a Crostini. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

Flat Bread Pizza - Action Station

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Flat Bread Pizza Margherite- Crispy flat bread topped with fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil , Fresh Tomato. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

*VEGAN* Lemongrass, Spinach and Curried Chickpeas, Mini Naan Bread

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- *VEGAN* Lemongrass, Spinach and Curried Chickpeas- Chickpeas sauteed in a spicy curry sauce with Spinach & Fresh Lemongrass, served with Mini Naan Bread. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

Sliders- Action Station - Hot

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Sliders- Hot- Mini All Beef Pattys on an upscale bun with a slice of fresh tomato- Shredded Lettuce and our housemade Bistro Sauce. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

Sliders - Action Station - Cold

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Sliders- Cold- Shaved Turkey and Cheese, Shaved Ham and Cheese on a Gourmet bun with a slice of tomato, shredded lettuce and our housemade Herb Mayo. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

Fajita Tortilla Bowl- Action Station

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Fajita Tortilla Bowl- Sauteed chicken and steak served in a soft tortilla bowl topped with Queso Blanco and Fresh Pico de Gallo. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

Classic Caesar Salad - Action Station

$15.95

Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Classic Caesar Salad- Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Salad Dressing, Shaved parmesan, Pumpernickle croutons and Anchovies tossed while you watch. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated. We serve a wide variety of American Classics and Ethnic Favorites. Everything from Fresh cut Fries, Burgers & Sandwiches, Chicken Strips & Soup to Authentic Ramen Bowls

Location

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Directions

MCAD Cafe image
MCAD Cafe image
MCAD Cafe image
MCAD Cafe image

