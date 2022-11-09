- Home
- /
- Minneapolis
- /
- Whittier
- /
- MCAD CAFE - 2501 Stevens Ave So - Minneapolis Minnesota - 55416
MCAD CAFE 2501 Stevens Ave So Minneapolis Minnesota 55416
No reviews yet
2501 Stevens Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cafe Specials
Fresh SUSHI - Available only in person in the Grab & Go Cooler
We are now offering a variety of Sushi!! Come check out our selection in the Grab & Go cooler!!
Wednesday 11-9 Toasted Philly Wrap w/hand-cut fries and soda
An American Classic, Large flour tortilla stuffed with sliced steak, fire roasted peppers and onions, melted mozzarella cheese all toasted golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, garden salad or chips and a fountain soda
Wednesday 11-9 Veggie Fried Rice w/egg roll, 2 wontons, salad & soda
Scratch made Veggie Fried Rice, 1 crispy vegetable egg roll, 2 cream cheese wontons, fortune cookie salad and fountain drink
Wednesday 11-9 Vegan Sweet Corn Chili (Cup)
Wednesday 11-9 Vegan Sweet Corn Chili (Bowl)
Wednesday 11-9 Potato Chowder (cup)
Steve's soups are a delightful addition to any meal. Today's soup is a taste treat "Potato Chowder "
Wednesday 11-9 Potato Chowder (bowl)
A classic treat scratch made soup from our Chef Steve Today's flavor is a seasonal favorite "Tomato Soup "
Add A Salad Bar to Any Burger or Sandwich
A great healthy addition to any meal!! Fresh spring mix, baby spinach, chopped romaine, proteins and fresh vegetables galore!!
Salad Bar Large
A great healthy addition to any meal!! Fresh spring mix, baby spinach, chopped romaine, proteins and fresh vegetables galore!!
Salad Bar Small
A great healthy addition to any meal!! Fresh spring mix, baby spinach, chopped romaine, proteins and fresh vegetables galore!!
Wednesday 11-9 Wontons (6 each)
6 crispy cream cheese wontons fried to a crispy golden brown with a side of sweet & sour sauce
Wednesday 11-9 Veggie Egg Rolls (2 each)
2 crunchy vegetarian egg roll with a side of sweet & sour sauce
Salad Bowls
Avocado Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 400cal
Fresh spinach, sliced avocado, chipotle sweet potato, picked red onions, cucumber, carrot salad, cherry tomato, goddess dressing
Bistro Salad (V/Veg/Gf) 450cal
Mixed greens, ancient grains & kale blend, cherry tomato, red onion, carrot salad, cucumber, kalamata olives, seasoned chickpeas, lemon herb dressing
Classic Caesar (V/Veg/Gf) 450
A simple yet elegant choice, Fresh Romaine, sliced red onion, crunchy croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. Add protein for an additional charge
Greek Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce
Misc
Choice of baby spinach, iceberg lettuce or field greens, a large variety of fresh vegetables and proteins with your choice of dressing
Salad Bar Small
Choice of baby spinach, iceberg lettuce or field greens, a large variety of fresh vegetables and proteins with your choice of dressing
Small Salad
A smaller portion of fresh field greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions and cucumbers
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, diced hard boiled eggs, cherry tomato, sliced mushrooms, sliced red onions and choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Bistro Burger 600cal
A 1/4 pound beef or Beyond Burger patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce, on a lightly toasted bun. served with french fries
California Chicken Sandwich 770cal
A large chicken breast grilled and seasoned on a lightly toasted bun, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb mayo
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (V/Veg/) 430cal
A hot new Vegetarian option, seasoned just right. Topped with guava bbq sauce red onion and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich 540cal
Slow roasted for maximum tenderness. Smothered in a tang flavorful sauce, piled high a toasted bun topped with pickles and onions. Served with french fries!!
Grilled Cheese Press (Veg) 580cal
9 grain bread, cheddar, swiss, provolone lightly grilled and melting,
Extra Burger Patty
Veggie Chicken Sandwich
A vegetarian version of our chicken sandwich. Lightly toasted bun, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onion, pickle and pesto mayo.
Beyond Burger
A great choice for Vegetarians and meat eaters. A Beyond burger patty nestled in a toasted bun topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and bistro sauce.
Strips/Fries
Burger/Fries
Turkey Burger
Large Turkey patty on a lightly toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, special sauce and choice of side
Turkey Wrap
A large tortilla stuffed with smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served toasted or untoasted
Vegan Wrap
A great new addition to our menu. A large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned black beans, peppers and onions.
Sides
Brown Rice Small 216cal
Brown Rice Lg
Chicken Strips - 4 piece 960cal
Chicken Strips - 2 piece 480cal
Fries (V/Veg/Gf) (5oz) 420cal
Fries Lg
Fruit Cup Small
A large portion of seasonal fruits cut fresh daily. Tasty and good for you!!
Fruit Cup Large
Mashed Potato Large
An American classic. Scratch made daily with fresh potatoes, butter, milk, and a pinch of salt.
Mashed Potato Small
An American classic. Scratch made daily with fresh potatoes, butter, milk, and a pinch of salt.
Macaroni & Cheese Large
Macaroni & Cheese - Small
Everyone's favorite comfort food!! Tender macaroni smothered in cheesy, melted heaven!!
Veggie Strips - 8 piece (Veg) 180cal
Veggie Strips - 4 piece (Veg) 120cal
Meat only
Specialty Bowls
Curry Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 494cal
Choice or protein, brown rice, roasted curry cauliflower, seasoned chick peas, cucumber, red curry sauce, sweet tamarind mint & cilantro dressing, topped with pickled onions
Fajita Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 592cal
Choose you protein, brown rice, seasoned black beans, fajita peppers & onions, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa roja
Goddess Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 554cal
Choice of protein, ancient grains & kale blend, seasoned black beans, chipolte sweet potatoes, sliced avocado, pickled red onions, goddess dressing
Greek Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 405cal
Choice of protein, ancient grains & kale blend, seasoned chickpeas, Greek salad, kalamata olives, Greek vinaigrette, tzatziki, feta, fresh herb mix
Value Menu
Breakfast
Yogurt & Fresh Fruit Parfait
Vanilla Yogurt, fresh sesonal fruit,
Bagels, Assorted with Cream Cheese ( per person)
Assorted bagels & Cream Cheese
Muffins, Freshly Baked, assorted
Assorted flavors Baked Daily
Hard Boiled Eggs (each)
Peeled and ready to eat.
Old Fashioned Donuts (each)
Plain and Simple
Continental Breakfast
Coffee & Hot Tea Service, Assorted Freshly Baked Mini Pastries, Bottled Orange Juice
Deluxe Continental Breakfast
Coffee & Hot Tea Service, Assorted Freshly Baked Mini Pastries, Fresh Cut Fruit Display, Carafes of Orange Juice and Apple Juice
Lunch & Dinner
Italian Pasta Buffet- Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, Sliced Italian Sausage Links, Roasted Vegetables, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread, Italian Ice.
Add on grilled chicken or steak strips for an additional $2.00 per person Don't forget to add beverages for your event!
Tex Mex Buffet- Seasoned Ground Beef, Seasoned Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Salsa, Flour Tortillas, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Cinnamon Sugar Churros
Upgrade to Grilled Chicken Strips and Grilled Steak Strips for an additional $2.00 per person. Don't forget to add beverages to your event!
Chicken and Tofu Ala Marsala- Sauteed chicken breast and Tofu steaks with a Marsala & Sweet Vermouth Glaze, Wild Rice Pilaf, Fresh Vegetable, Salad with Dressing, Freshly baked dinner rolls, Italian Ice
Don't forget to add beverages to your event!
Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
Box Lunch
Includes a meat and cheese sandwich, ham or turkey, ( roasted vegetable sandwiches available) on Thick Sliced Multi-Grain and Sour Dough Bread, chips, cookie, mayo, mustard and a napkin. $10.95 Don't forget to add on beverages!
Deluxe Box Lunch
Includes a meat and cheese sandwich, ham or turkey, ( roasted vegetable sandwiches available)with Greens & Sliced tomato on Ciabatta and Focaccia Bread, chips, cookie, apple, mayo, mustard and a napkin. $12.95 Don't forget to add on beverages!
Pizza & Caesar Salad Buffet
Assorted fresh dough Pizzas with Caesar Salad, freshly baked cookie. Priced per person Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
Beverages, Hot and Cold
Coffee Air Pot- Includes all condiments and paper goods
Serves 10-12 people
Hot Chocolate Air Pot
Serves 10-12 people
Hot Apple Cider
Serves 10-12 people
Hot Tea Air Pot- Includes all condiments and paper goods.
Serves 10-12 people
Bottled Juice
An assortment of apple, orange, cranberry
Spring Water
Canned Soda
Choice of coke, diet coke, sprite, dew
Lemonade by the carafe. approx 12 servings
Tangy Lemonade
Coffee by the Cambro ( serves 50-60 ) includes all condiments and paper goods
Hot Cocoa by the Cambro ( serves 50-60) includes paper goods
Steaming Hot Cocoa!
Add ons- Hot & Cold, Sweet & Savory, Hors d'oeuvres, Appetizers and more
Fresh Fruit Display (per person)
Assorted seasonal fruit
Hand Fruit
Your choice of apple, orange,banana
Assorted Bars (each)
7 layer, lemon, raspbery ,brownies
Cheesecake (slice)
Plain or flavored
Mini Chocolate Cakes
Cookies (each)
3oz assorted flavors
Cookies (dozen)
3oz assorted flavors
Trail Mix
Kar's Original
Deluxe Nuts (per person)
Assorted salted nuts
Buffalo or BBQ Wings with Ranch and celery (each)
Hearty wings tossed in spicy buffalo or Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
Bbq Mini Meatballs (per person)
Juicy meatballs in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
Chicken Or Beef Satay (each)
Marinated chicken or beef skewered
Garden Salad (per person)
Crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumber, Assorted Dressings
Chicken Caesar Salad (per person)
Romain lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons and Strips of Grilled Chicken Breast
Chef Salad (per person)
Crisp greens, Seasonal Vegetables, Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Assorted Dressings
Cheese & Crackers ( priced per person)
An assortment of cheese cubes, sliced cheeses, Ciliegine & Grape Tomatoes, Assorted Gourmet Crackers
Action Stations for your Event
Shrimp Scampi - Action Cooking Station
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Shrimp Scampi- Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter and white wine, garnished with Fresh Parsley and served with a Crostini. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
Flat Bread Pizza - Action Station
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Flat Bread Pizza Margherite- Crispy flat bread topped with fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil , Fresh Tomato. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
*VEGAN* Lemongrass, Spinach and Curried Chickpeas, Mini Naan Bread
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- *VEGAN* Lemongrass, Spinach and Curried Chickpeas- Chickpeas sauteed in a spicy curry sauce with Spinach & Fresh Lemongrass, served with Mini Naan Bread. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
Sliders- Action Station - Hot
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Sliders- Hot- Mini All Beef Pattys on an upscale bun with a slice of fresh tomato- Shredded Lettuce and our housemade Bistro Sauce. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
Sliders - Action Station - Cold
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Sliders- Cold- Shaved Turkey and Cheese, Shaved Ham and Cheese on a Gourmet bun with a slice of tomato, shredded lettuce and our housemade Herb Mayo. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
Fajita Tortilla Bowl- Action Station
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Fajita Tortilla Bowl- Sauteed chicken and steak served in a soft tortilla bowl topped with Queso Blanco and Fresh Pico de Gallo. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
Classic Caesar Salad - Action Station
Action cooking Station for your upscale event- Classic Caesar Salad- Crisp Romaine Lettuce with Caesar Salad Dressing, Shaved parmesan, Pumpernickle croutons and Anchovies tossed while you watch. Price is per person for this action station. Note: There may be a labor charge. Please contact Steve at sboese@mcad.edu to plan.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Locally owned and operated. We serve a wide variety of American Classics and Ethnic Favorites. Everything from Fresh cut Fries, Burgers & Sandwiches, Chicken Strips & Soup to Authentic Ramen Bowls
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404