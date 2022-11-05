McAllister Brewing Company

McAllister New England IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

$17.00

7.5% ABV 55 IBU McAllister's New England IPA is brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, and Citra Hops so it's packed with citrusy flavor. Once fermented, we double dry hop the beer with Apollo, Cascade, and Citra Hops to create a nice hoppy aroma. It's intentionally lighter bodied then other New England IPA's to be less filling. We find it to have a smooth mouthfeel and a light sweetness that is balanced with a trace of hop bitterness making it very refreshing. Enjoy!