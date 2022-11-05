Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

McAllister Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

810 Dickerson Rd.

North Wales, PA 19454

Order Again

4 & 6 Packs

Sir Fuzzy Pants 22 0z. bottle

Sir Fuzzy Pants 22 0z. bottle

$19.00

NOTE - PICKUP NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 11/23/22 AFTER 4PM - PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PICKUP DATE AND TIME IN THE "NOTE SECTION" Sir Fuzzy Pants Bourbon Barrel Pecan Stout - 3rd Edition is a decadent blend of rich chocolate notes, strong pecan notes, followed by a subtle bourbon booziness. At 11.5%, this beer is smooth and an easy sipper. Just like Sir Fuzzy Pants himself, this beer is complex and delightful.

McAllister Belgian Style Peach Wit 6-pack 12oz Cans

McAllister Belgian Style Peach Wit 6-pack 12oz Cans

$17.00

5.2% ABV 10 IBU McAllister's Belgian Style Peach Wit is brewed with coriander, orange zest, and peaches. It's fermented with Belgian yeast that imparts subtle estery undertones which adds a layer of complexity for the discerning beer drinker. The prominent flavor and aroma permeating from the beer is peach. This creates a very flavorful and complex beer, yet it's easy drinking and crushable!

McAllister New England IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

McAllister New England IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

$17.00

7.5% ABV 55 IBU McAllister's New England IPA is brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, and Citra Hops so it's packed with citrusy flavor. Once fermented, we double dry hop the beer with Apollo, Cascade, and Citra Hops to create a nice hoppy aroma. It's intentionally lighter bodied then other New England IPA's to be less filling. We find it to have a smooth mouthfeel and a light sweetness that is balanced with a trace of hop bitterness making it very refreshing. Enjoy!

McAllister Blood Orange Hazy IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

McAllister Blood Orange Hazy IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

$17.00

7.4% ABV 45 IBU McAllister's Blood Orange Hazy IPA is brewed with Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo Hops. It's then fermented over blood oranges and generously dry-hopped with Citra and Apollo Hops. This IPA is filled with a mélange of citrus flavors bursting with orange. It drinks with a smooth mouthfeel finish! Enjoy!

McAllister Double IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

McAllister Double IPA 6-pack 12oz Cans

$17.00

8.0% ABV 50 IBU McAllister's Double IPA is brewed with a massive amount of Amarillo, Apollo, Centennial, and Cascade Hops. Once fermented, it's generously dry-hopped with Centennial Hops. Crafted to be lighter bodied and easier to drink. It pours hazy and drinks smooth.

Free Beerd Light American Lager 6-pack 12oz Cans

Free Beerd Light American Lager 6-pack 12oz Cans

$15.00

3.5% ABV 10 IBU What red blooded American doesn’t enjoy rocking a gnarly air guitar jam or slaying a killer air drum solo? We sure as hell do! So ROCK!!! out while enjoying a crisp, clean, refreshing Free Beerd American Lager. Brewed to be as clean and refreshing as possible, this beer is light bodied and easy to drink. Slight notes of grain give way to a light hoppy, crisp finish. Let’s raise up our lighters and a beer and yell out… FREE BEERD!!!!

First Love English Brown Ale 6-pack 12oz Cans

First Love English Brown Ale 6-pack 12oz Cans

$16.00

5.2% ABV, 31 IBU The beer that started it all… Created over a decade ago this beer is rich and a smooth drinker. This dark ale has hints of chocolate and subtle hop character.

McAllister Centennial IPA 4-pack 12oz cans

$17.00

6.5% ABV 40IBU This single hopped West Coast style IPA was brewed with loads of Centennial hops and honey malt, then double dry hopped with more Centennial hops. The end result is a slightly malty but mildly bitter well-rounded IPA that will have you reaching for a second.

Centennial IPA 12oz 6-pack

$17.00

6.5%ABV 40IBU This single hopped West Coast style IPA was brewed with loads of Centennial hops and honey malt, then double dry hopped with more Centennial hops. The end result is a slightly malty but mildly bitter well-rounded IPA that will have you reaching for a second.

Crowler

Smokin' Jim's Chillin' Tea 32oz Crowler

Smokin' Jim's Chillin' Tea 32oz Crowler

$12.00

This ain't your mama's iced tea! Easy drinking and smooth, your thirst will definitely be quenched with this hard lemon tea. Enjoy it plain jane or on the rocks. 6% ABV

Saison De North Wales 32oz.

Saison De North Wales 32oz.

$15.00

4.5% ABV 25 IBU Our French style Saison is brewed with Belgian and French grain and hopped with German Mandarina Bavaria Hops. It's fermented dry with a French yeast strain and transferred to another vessel where we referment the beer over wildflower honey. The result is a crisp, honey flavor that finishes with a little wild yeast character which makes for a complex yet light and easy drinking beer. “Á VOTRE SANTÉ”

Gourd to Death Pumpkin Ale 32oz Crowler

Gourd to Death Pumpkin Ale 32oz Crowler

$15.00

5.5% ABV 12 IBU With a delightfully dark copper hue with a creamy head, and aromas of caramelized malt and baking bread, seasonal spices, and pumpkin, it’s almost like you can taste fall in every glass. So close your eyes, take a sip, and time travel back to your childhood when nothing else mattered except how packed your trick or treat bag was with your favorite candy. Enjoy a simpler time, if only for a moment.

Merchandise

Multi Color Logo Mug

Multi Color Logo Mug

$10.00

Double sided logo 16oz mug

Logo Mug Candle

Logo Mug Candle

$20.00

The talented folks at Scent & Sip in Lansdale created this amazing hoppy, citrusy scent for this candle. And once your candle is all gone, you get a cool mug to have your favorite beer in! Support local businesses

Dog Candle

Dog Candle

$12.00
Full zip hoodie

Full zip hoodie

$46.00

Champion brand  50% cotton, 50% polyester  Full logo on back

Women's teal tank

Women's teal tank

$20.00

This Bella & Canvas is flowy and incredibly soft, this tank top compliments any outfit! Complete with a tear away tag!

Womens Red V-neck T

$20.00
Men's Red Logo T-shirt

Men's Red Logo T-shirt

$20.00

Soft Bella & Canvas t-shirt Color: Cardinal Tear away tag

Men's Grey Logo T-shirt

Men's Grey Logo T-shirt

$20.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
Stank Ape Speakeasy Hat

Stank Ape Speakeasy Hat

$15.00

If you know...then you know ;)

Large Sticker

Large Sticker

$2.00
Gnome Magnet

Gnome Magnet

$6.00

Retail Case Prices

McAllister NE IPA Case - 24 12oz cans

McAllister NE IPA Case - 24 12oz cans

$66.00
McAllister Peach Wit Case - 24 12oz cans

McAllister Peach Wit Case - 24 12oz cans

$66.00
McAllister Double IPA Case - 24 12oz cans

McAllister Double IPA Case - 24 12oz cans

$66.00
McAllister Blood Orange Hazy IPA case - 24 12oz cans

McAllister Blood Orange Hazy IPA case - 24 12oz cans

$66.00
First Love Brown Ale Case - 24 12oz cans

First Love Brown Ale Case - 24 12oz cans

$62.00

College Settlement Centennial IPA case

$75.00

Event Tickets

Cigar Night 10/10/22

Cigar Night 10/10/22

$40.00Out of stock

Come on out for a special Cigar Night at McAllister's! Each ticket includes 2 Premium cigars, 1 McAllister draft, & a delicious Buffet Spread created by Kate. You will not leave hungry or thirsty if she has anything to say about it!! So grab your tickets while you can!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
REAL BEER. REAL PEOPLE. REAL MEMORIES.

Location

810 Dickerson Rd., North Wales, PA 19454

Directions

