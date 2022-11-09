McArthur's Bakery imageView gallery

McArthur's Bakery Olive

review star

No reviews yet

13700 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Coffee - Blend

$13.49

Coffee - House

$13.49

Coffee - Decaf

$13.49

Candles

Candles - pack

$1.04
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

13700 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

Gallery
McArthur's Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
orange star4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Jenny's Diner
orange star4.4 • 352
45 Forum Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
orange star4.3 • 323
12643 Olive Blvd Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View restaurantnext
Thai Sawadee - Chesterfiled
orange star3.8 • 210
171 Hilltown Village Ctr. Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza - Heritage Plaza
orange star4.3 • 773
12529 Olive Blvd St Louis, MO 63141
View restaurantnext
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Creve Coeur
orange starNo Reviews
12521 OLIVE BLVD CREVE COEUR, MO 63141
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesterfield

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
orange star4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesterfield
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston