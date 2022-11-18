Restaurant header imageView gallery

McArthur's Bakery - Lemay

review star

No reviews yet

3055 Lemay Ferry Road

St. Louis, MO 63125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

McArthur's Bakery, St. Louis' favorite bakery since 1956.

Website

Location

3055 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63125

Directions

Gallery
McArthur's Bakery image
McArthur's Bakery image
McArthur's Bakery image
McArthur's Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bartolino's South
orange starNo Reviews
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis, MO 63123
View restaurantnext
Super Smokers BBQ + CAJUN
orange starNo Reviews
9527 Gravios St Louis, MO 63123
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - South County
orange starNo Reviews
40 Ronnie's Plaza St. Louis, MO 63126
View restaurantnext
Sanguchitos
orange starNo Reviews
8125 Michigan Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63111
View restaurantnext
Wine Down Cafe - 7529 Michigan Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7529 Michigan Ave Saint Louis, MO 63111
View restaurantnext
Mike's Italian Beef - 8001 Mackenzie Road
orange starNo Reviews
8001 Mackenzie Road Saint Louis, MO 63123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston