Restaurant header imageView gallery

McB's Bar and Grill

709 Reviews

$$

815 Lake Harbour Dr

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Home Fries (App)

$5.00

Onion Rings (App)

$6.50

Cajun Chips (App)

$5.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Fried Jalapenos

$7.00

Mozzarella Cheese

$8.50

Hot Wings

$11.00

Combination

$10.50

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Pork Egg Rolls

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$10.50

Steak & Cheese Plate

$14.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$11.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$13.50

The "TJ"

$13.00

Sauce

$0.50

Soup & Salads

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.50

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Ya Ya Cup

$7.50

Ya Ya Bowl

$9.00

House Salad

$5.50

Chef Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chili Cup

$7.00

Southwest Chili Bowl

$8.50

Red Beans and Rice Cup

$7.00

Red Beans and Rice Bowl

$8.50

Taco Salad

$11.00

Sauce

$0.50

Wine Burgers Since 1982

Small Burger

$9.00

Large Burger

$10.50

Small Cheese Burger

$9.50

Large Cheese Burger

$11.50

Small S\W Burger

$10.50

Large S\W Burger

$12.50

Baby Blue Bacon Burger

$10.50

Big Blue Bacon Burger

$12.50

Sauce

$0.50

Sandwiches & Po-Boys

BLT

$9.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.50

Club Sandwich

$11.00

French Dip Po-Boy

$11.00

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Mahi Sandwich

$15.50

Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Ribeye Hoagie Sandwich

$13.50

Steak Melt Sandwich

$12.00

Sauce

$0.50

Entrees

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Red Beans & Rice

$11.00

Country Fried Steak

$11.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Catfish Dinner

$16.00

Mahi Dinner

$18.00

Bo Jordan

$8.50

Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Onion Rings (Side)

$3.50

Home Fries (Side)

$3.50

Half Fries and Half Onion Rings (Side)

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side of Cajun Chips

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Sautéed Veggies

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Rice & Gravy

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Burger Patty

$4.50

Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Nacho Chips & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Lunch

Hamburger Steak

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

#1

$11.00

#2

$11.00

#3

$11.00

4 Veggie Plate

$11.00

Sauce

$0.50

Pizza

Cheese pizza

$11.95

Catering Drinks

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

8 cups and ice

$2.00

Blue Plates

1 Meat, 2 Sides & Bread

$12.50

1 Meat, 3 Sides & Bread

$14.50

Local Delivery

$15.00

Burger Bar

McB's Famous 8oz Wine Burger

$11.50

Appetizers

Pork & Vegetable Egg Rolls

$30.00

Sausage & Cheese

$45.00

Wings

$55.00

Gumbo, Salads & Veggies

Homemade Veggies

$30.00

House Salad

$50.00

Chef Salad w/ Ham

$100.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$110.00

Seafood Gumbo

$33.00

Yaya Chicken Gumbo

$29.00

Chili

$30.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Sandwich Snack Tray

$70.00

PoBoy Sandwich Tray

$85.00

Club Sandwich Tray

$85.00

Protein

Fried Chicken

$80.00

Grilled Chicken

$80.00

Meatloaf w/ Gravy

$80.00

Hamburger Steak

$80.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$80.00

Beef Tips w/ Gravy

$80.00

Pulled Pork

$80.00

Pot Roast

$80.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$35.00

Apple Cobbler

$35.00

Banana Pudding

$35.00

Cookie & Brownie Tray

$25.00

CB Food

Crawfish Plate

$10.00

1 Corn

$1.00

2 Potatoes

$1.00

1 Sausage

$2.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Pulled Pork & Chips

$10.00

Burger & Chips

$10.00

Hotdog & Chips

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Crawfish LB

$5.00

CB Merch

Door

$10.00

Shirt S-XL

$20.00

Shirt 2XL-3XL

$23.00

CB Bev

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bud Light Alum

$2.50

Mich Ultra Alum

$2.50

Miller Lite Alum

$2.50

Coors Lite Alum

$2.50

Bucket Alum

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

815 Lake Harbour Dr, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
McB's Bar and Grill image
McB's Bar and Grill image
McB's Bar and Grill image
McB's Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi - MS-005 - Ridgeland, MS
orange star3.5 • 50
733 Lake Harbour Drive Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Cups in Ridgeland
orange starNo Reviews
7000 Old Canton Dr Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Kathryn's Steak & Seafood
orange star4.3 • 479
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108 Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Primos Cafe of Ridgeland
orange starNo Reviews
515 Lake Harbour Drive Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Dogmud Tavern - 681 S. Pear Orchard Rd.
orange star4.5 • 17
681 S. Pear Orchard Rd. Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
orange starNo Reviews
879 Lake Harbour Drive Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ridgeland

Local 463 - RIDGELAND
orange star4.9 • 2,483
1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Ely’s Restaurant & Bar - Ridgeland, MS
orange star4.8 • 999
115 W Jackson St Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Sal and Phils restaurant
orange star4.1 • 849
6600 Old Canton Road Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Majestic Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 508
1067 Highland Colony Ste B Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Kathryn's Steak & Seafood
orange star4.3 • 479
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108 Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
The Dapper Doughnut Flowood
orange star4.4 • 76
141 Township Ave Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridgeland
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston