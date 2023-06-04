Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

McCabe Pub, Inc.

666 Reviews

$$

4410 Murphy Rd

Nashville, TN 37209

Popular Items

House Salad

$9.50

Served With Cheese Toast

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Served with our spicy honey dijon and hand cut FF

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.50

*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.


Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$11.25Out of stock

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Served with our spicy honey dijon and hand cut FF

Fish n' Chips

$13.30

Beer Battered cod fingers served with fries and homemade tartar sauce

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Served With Cheese Toast

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.50

Soup

Soup of the day

Homemade and hearty

Entrees

Chicken Breast

$13.00

Served with one side and your choice of cheese toast or cornbread

Hamburger Steak

6oz. or 12oz. Topped with grilled onions and served with one side and your choice or cheese toast or cornbread *consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Meatloaf

$11.50

Served with one side and your choice of cheese toast or corn bread

Pub Favorites

Spaghetti

$13.00

Served with cheese toast and a dinner salad

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Reuben

$11.50

Choose Smoked Turkey or Corned Beef. Served on rye with a side of our 1000 island dressing.

Smoked Turkey Melt

$11.00

Served on an onion roll

Cheeseburger

$11.50

*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.50

*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Dessert

Dessert

Some of our most popular

Vegetable Offerings

Vegetable plate/sides/add ons

Build your own veggie plate (veggies of day not listed)

Side Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Kale Salad

$5.50

Beverages

Non alcoholic drinks

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Call in or order online and enjoy at home. Indoor dining and covered patio seating available for in person ordering.

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209

