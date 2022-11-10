Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
417 North Main Street Suite 101, Salado, TX 76571
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
No Reviews
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurant
Warm Cookie Company - 7348 West Adam’s Ave
No Reviews
7348 West Adams Avenue Temple, TX 76502
View restaurant