Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado

review star

No reviews yet

417 North Main Street Suite 101

Salado, TX 76571

Order Again

Breakfast Entrees

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

All American

$11.95

Three Egg Omelet

$12.95

Everything Omelet

$13.95

Little Breakfast

$7.95

Salado Scramble

$10.95

Quiche

$9.95

Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Egg Sandwich w/ Meat

$11.95

French Toast

$9.95

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Migas

$7.95

Migas w/ Sausage

$8.95

One Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Two Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$8.95

One Biscuit w/Gravy

$4.00

Two Biscuit w/Gravy

$8.00

Half order of French Toast

$5.45

Breakfast Sides

Egg (1)

$2.25

Egg (2)

$4.25

Bacon (2)

$2.50

Bacon (4)

$4.95

Sausage (1)

$2.50

Two Sausages

$4.95

Gravy

$1.95

Sausage Gravy

$2.75

Hash Browns

$3.95

Diced Potatoes

$3.95

Grits

$2.75

Biscuit

$1.95

Toast (1)

$1.75

Toast (2)

$2.95

English Muffins

$2.25

Sliced Bananas

$1.95

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Egg (3)

$5.75

Egg (4)

$7.25

Breakfast Ham

$4.95

Boiled Egg

$2.25

Sliced Tomato

$2.25

Beef Steak With Gravy

$3.50

Beef Steak With Out Gravy

$2.95

Other Breads & Sides

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.95

Muffin

$2.25

Scone

$2.25

One Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Two Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy

$8.95

Sausage Biscuit

$3.95

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.95

Oatmeal

$2.75

Tortilla

$1.00

Sausage Egg and cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Bacon Egg and cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Pancakes

Plain Pancake

$3.25

Blueberry Pancake

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.25

Sm Guatemalan Pancake

$5.25

Large Guatemalan Pancake

$8.95

Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.95

Two BlueBerry Pancakes

$7.95

Two Plain Pancakes

$5.95

Coffee Beans

1/2 LB Whole Beans

$9.00

1/2 LB Ground Beans

$9.00

1 LB Whole Beans

$17.00

1 LB Ground Beans

$17.00

Sweets & Treats

Pie Slice

$4.00

Cake Slice

$4.50

Whole Pie

$30.00

Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.75

Muffin

$3.35

Togas

$2.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.25

Scone

$3.00

Whole Cake

$45.00

Mini Muffin

$2.00

Gooey LoneStar Bars

$3.00

Speciality Bars

$3.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$4.50

Key Lime Pie Whole

$35.00

Creme Cheese Muffin

$3.65

Sandwiches

Turkey & Swiss

$6.95+

Ham & Swiss

$6.95+

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95+

Pimento Cheese

$6.75+

Hot Sandwiches

BLT

$10.95

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Reuben

$11.50

Veggie Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Hot Dog

$5.95

Burgers & Quesadillas

Salado Burger

$11.50

Bacon Burger

$12.95

McCain Burger

$11.50

Fried Egg Burger

$12.95

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Salads

Chicken Salad Salad

$7.95+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.95+

Fajita Chicken Salad

$7.95+

Chef Salad

$7.95+

Caesar Salad

$4.95

House Salad

$4.95

Soups & Combos

Cup Soup

$4.65

Bowl Soup

$5.75

1/2 Sandwich & Cup Soup

$8.95

Whole Sandwich & Cup Soup

$13.95

House Salad & Cup Soup

$9.95

Caesar Salad & Cup Soup

$9.95

Appetizers & Extras

Sausage Biscuit

$3.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

PB&J Sandwich

$5.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

Hot Dog

$5.95

Baked Potato Salad

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Side of the Day

$3.50

Sweets & Treats

Pie Slice

$4.00

Cake Slice

$4.50

Whole Pie

$30.00

Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.75

Whole Cake

$45.00

Muffin

$3.00

Togas

$2.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.32

Scone

$3.00

HomeMade Jelly

$6.50

Gooey LoneStar Bars

$3.00

Today's Specials

Mushroom Swiss burger

$11.95

Chili Cheese dog

$6.95

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$8.95

Coffee & Tea

Salado's Coffee

$1.95

Texas Vienna Coffee

$1.95

Black Hot Tea

$1.95

Green Hot Tea

$1.95

Specialty Hot Tea

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.95

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.25

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flavored Latte

$4.75

Flavored Cappuccino

$4.75

Hot Chai Tea

$4.25

Iced Chai Tea

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Coffee Latte

$4.00

Flavored Iced Coffee Latte

$4.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Flavored Macchiato

$4.75

Flavored Lemonade

$2.25

Espresso Shot

$0.95

Mocha

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Flavor

$0.50

Caffe Americano

$2.25

Caramel Turtle

$5.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

7-Up

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Whole Milk

$2.95

2% Milk

$2.95

Skim Milk

$2.95

OJ

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Choice of Casseroles

X-Small

$7.95

Small

$12.95

Medium

$21.95

Large

$39.95

X-Large

$79.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
417 North Main Street Suite 101, Salado, TX 76571

