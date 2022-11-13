Brewpubs & Breweries
McCall Collective Brewing
395 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
102 East Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103
