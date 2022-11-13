McCall Collective Brewing imageView gallery
McCall Collective Brewing

395 Reviews

$$

102 East Susquehanna Street

Allentown, PA 18103

Popular Items

4pk Finer Bock

Four Packs

4pk Day Of The Guild

$20.00

4pk Finer Bock

$17.00

4pk Ghost Malone

$22.00

4pk Ghoul Drool

$17.00

4pk HD Guava Tangerine

$17.00

4pk Lehigh

$19.00

4pk LL: Session Mosaic

$17.00

4pk LL: Triple Juice

$22.00

4pk Phresh Coast

$17.00

4pk Shucks

$16.00

Crowlers

32oz 50 Centennial 8.3%

$18.00

32oz Better Call Fall 5.3%

$15.00

32oz Constitution 5%

$15.00

32oz Finer Bock 4.9%

$15.00

32oz Ghost Malone 10%

$18.00

32oz Ghoul Drool 6%

$15.00

32oz HD Guava Tangerine 6%

$15.00

32oz Hey, Gris 4.5%

$15.00

32oz Lehigh 7%

$16.00

32oz LL: Session Mosaic 4.7%

$15.00

32oz LL: Simcoe Nelson Mosaic 7.3%

$16.00

32oz LL: Triple Juice 9.5%

$18.00

32oz Mildly Distracted 4.8%

$14.00

32oz Perfect Union 6%

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Phresh Coast 6%

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Street Car Common 5%

$15.00

32oz Threehigh 10.6%

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

102 East Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Directions

