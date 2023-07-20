FOOD

KIDS MENU

Kids Silver Dollars

$5.50

Marley's Cheesy Eggs

$4.00

Kids Oatcakes

$7.00

Kids Eggs And Meat

$8.00

Cheese Toastie

$5.50

Grilled cheese served with white cheddar, diced apples, and a side.

Jammy Dodger

$5.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Salmon Dinner

$12.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.00

Kids Paddy Wac

$4.00

MAINS

Gaelic Steak

$40.00

18oz cowboy ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg

Jameson BBQ Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast toasted in our jameson BBQ sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$24.00

Griled scottish salmon topeed with pesto. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg

Bangers & Mashed

$18.00

Mashed potatos, peas, irish pork bangers, onion stout gravy

Chicken Leitrim Boxty

$15.00

Chicken, mushrooms, leeks, bleu cheese sauce wrapped in a thin potato pancake.

Fish N' Chips

$22.00

Fresh haddock served fried or broiled. With hand cut chips(fries)

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Minced beef, carrots, onions, HP sauce, mashed potatoes, onion gravy. Served with peas and irish brown bread

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Yogurt and indian spice marinated chicken. Served over curried basmati rice, sauteed spinach, and a creamy tomato sauce

Dog Plate Beef

$8.00

Dog Plate Chicken

$6.00

Dog Plate Veggie

$4.00

ADULT Chicken Fingers

$14.00

ADULT Mac and Cheese

$10.00

ADULT Grilled Cheese

$10.00

APPS

Ploughman's Lunch

$11.00

Irish Cheddar Cheese, Irish Brown Bread, Branston Pickle, Green Apple, Pickled Cucumbers, Whole Grain Mustard, Tomato, Mixed Greens

Dubliner Fondue

$10.00

Harp Cheese Fondue, Toasted Blaa Points, Green Apple, Griddle Tomato

Welsh Rarebit

$10.00

Toasted Irish Brown Bread, Dubliner's Fondue, Tomatoes, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Guinness Balsamic Reduction.

Wild Scot Scotch Egg

$10.00

Hard Boiled Egg, House-made Wild Boar Sausage, Panko Breaded, Dubliner Fondue, Crispy Arugula, Parmesan Cheese

Smoked Salmon On Brown Bread

$16.00

Fine Scottish Smoked Salmon, Buttered Irish Brown Bread, House-Pickled Cucumbers, Capers Dill.

Reg Stag Tots

$8.00

Ask your server for the Daily Tot

Char-Grilled Jameson Marinated Wings

$16.00

Jameson Marinated Wings, Baked & Char-Grilled, Diced Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing

Plain Fries

$6.00

House Made Fries

Plain Crisps

$5.00

House Made Potato Chips

SALADS

Orchard Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, dried cranberries, seasonal fruit, sliced apple, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts

The Galtee

$10.00

Sping mix, diced loin bacon, toasted brown bread, over easy egg, currant balsamic dressing

Scottish Salmon Salad

$16.00

Spicy greens, griddle lemon and tomato, pesto, yogurt dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Roasted Red Pepper & Brie Melt

$12.00

Open faced, charred red pepper, currant onion jam, melted brie, toasted blaa roll

Beef On A Weck

$14.00

Weck blaa roll, a jus dipped beef, horseradish cream, onion strout gravy

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Grilled scottish salmon, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, loin bacon, pumpernickel toast

Almost Perfect

$14.00

Layers of toasted corned beef, ham, swiss. Lettuce, tomato, onion, italian parmeasan dressing on a sub roll

Irish Cuban

$13.00

Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, house pickle, swiss cheese, guinness mustard, toasted blaa

Red Stag Cheesesteak

$15.00

Sliced corned beef, sauteed cabbage, carmelized onion, swiss, on a sub roll

BURGERS

Plain Ol Burger

$15.00

100% beef burger on a house made blaa roll

Boar Burger

$15.00

100% boar burger on a house made blaa roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast on house made bla roll

SOUPS

CUP Lamb Stew

$8.50

Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread

BOWL Lamb Stew

$14.00

Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread

CUP Potato Leek

$4.00

Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread

BOWL Potato Leek

$5.00

Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread

CUP Soup Of Day

$4.00

Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread

BOWL Soup Of Day

$5.00

Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread

DESSERTS

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

Baked to order chocolate chip cookie topped with your choice of ice cream, chocolate and toffee sauce

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

Date and earl grey tea cake, toffee sauce, clotted cream, candied orange

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Brown butter-oat strusel, choice of ice cream

Sconut

$10.00

A scone and a donut combined! Two choices of toppings. Nevile's Style- Sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, ice cream. Cook's Style-Brambleberry sauce, almond butter and flakes, ice cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ask your server for today's infusion

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

SCONES CASE IN HOUSE

Traditional Scone

$3.00

Currant Scone

$3.50

Fancy Scone

$4.00

Clotted Cream

$0.50

Big Cookie

$5.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Brown Bread Loaf

$8.00

Fruit Bar

$3.00

Big Cupcake

$5.00

Scone Of The Day

$4.00

Millionaire Bar

$3.00

Last Chance Scone

$1.50

SIDES

2 Eggs

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Black AND White Pudding

$3.00

Black Pudding

$3.00

Fried Bread

$2.00

Griddled Tomato

$1.50

Irish Pork Bangers

$3.00

Loin Bacon

$3.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Potato Farl

$3.00

Sauteed Onion

$1.00

Shredded Boxty Potato

$3.00

Toasted Brown Bread

$2.50

White Pudding

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

LG Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Crisps

$3.00

Peas

$3.00

Tikka Rice

$3.00

Veg Of The Day

$3.00

Apples

$1.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumble

$2.00

Brie Cheese

$2.00

Ploughman Cheese

$3.00

Small Gravy

$1.00

Large Gravy

$3.00

Small Tikka Sauce

$1.00

Small Fondue Sauce

$2.00

Large Tikka Sauce

$3.00

Large Fondue Sauce

$4.00

Small Horseradish Cream

$1.00

Small Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Small Bleu Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Guinness Mustard Sauce

$1.00

XXX Hot Sauce

$1.00

Dry Rub

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$2.00

BBQ

$1.00

Branston Pickle

$1.00

House Pickle

$1.00

Blueberry Vin

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Currant Vin

$1.00

Yogurt Dressing

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Toasted Brown Bread

$2.50

Non Toasted Brown Bread

$2.50

Fried Bread

$2.50

Toasted Soda Bread

$3.00

Toasted Pumperknickel

$2.50

Toast Blaa Bun

$2.50

Sub / Hoagie Roll

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Burger

$6.00

Roast Beef

$4.00

Corned Beef

$4.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Loin Bacon

$3.00

Irish Pork Bangers

$3.00

Veg Of The Day

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Roasted Red Peppers

$1.00

Peas

$3.00

Pesto

$1.50

SPECIALS

KITCHEN SPECIALS

Flan

$7.00

Crab Eggrolls

$12.00

Pub Caesar

$12.00

Scallop Risotto

$28.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Small OJ

$3.00

Large OJ

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Small Press Coffee

$3.00

Large Press Coffee

$6.00

LIQUOR

Absolut STND

$8.00Out of stock

Haku Vodka STND

$8.00

House Vodka STND

$7.00

Ketel One STND

$9.00

Stateside STND

$8.00

Tito's STND

$8.00

Citrus Vodka STND

$7.00

Raspberry Vodka STND

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka STND

$7.00

Orange Vodka STND

$7.00

Absolut DBL

$11.00Out of stock

Haku Vodka DBL

$12.00

House Vodka DBL

$10.50

Ketel One DBL

$13.50

Stateside DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$12.00

Citrus Vodka DBL

$10.50

Raspberry Vodka DBL

$10.50

Vanilla Vodka DBL

$10.50

Orange Vodka DBL

$10.50

Botantist Gin STND

$9.00

Faber Gin STND

$7.00

Gunpowder STND

$8.00

Minke Gin STND

$12.00

Monkey 47 STND

$18.00

Nolets STND

$14.00