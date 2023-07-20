McCarthy's Red Stag Pub & Whiskey Bar
534 Main St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
FOOD
KIDS MENU
Kids Silver Dollars
Marley's Cheesy Eggs
Kids Oatcakes
Kids Eggs And Meat
Cheese Toastie
Grilled cheese served with white cheddar, diced apples, and a side.
Jammy Dodger
Kids Burger
Kids Salmon Dinner
Kids Mac And Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Breast Dinner
Kids Paddy Wac
MAINS
Gaelic Steak
18oz cowboy ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg
Jameson BBQ Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast toasted in our jameson BBQ sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg
Grilled Scottish Salmon
Griled scottish salmon topeed with pesto. Served with mashed potatoes and our daily veg
Bangers & Mashed
Mashed potatos, peas, irish pork bangers, onion stout gravy
Chicken Leitrim Boxty
Chicken, mushrooms, leeks, bleu cheese sauce wrapped in a thin potato pancake.
Fish N' Chips
Fresh haddock served fried or broiled. With hand cut chips(fries)
Cottage Pie
Minced beef, carrots, onions, HP sauce, mashed potatoes, onion gravy. Served with peas and irish brown bread
Chicken Tikka Masala
Yogurt and indian spice marinated chicken. Served over curried basmati rice, sauteed spinach, and a creamy tomato sauce
Dog Plate Beef
Dog Plate Chicken
Dog Plate Veggie
ADULT Chicken Fingers
ADULT Mac and Cheese
ADULT Grilled Cheese
APPS
Ploughman's Lunch
Irish Cheddar Cheese, Irish Brown Bread, Branston Pickle, Green Apple, Pickled Cucumbers, Whole Grain Mustard, Tomato, Mixed Greens
Dubliner Fondue
Harp Cheese Fondue, Toasted Blaa Points, Green Apple, Griddle Tomato
Welsh Rarebit
Toasted Irish Brown Bread, Dubliner's Fondue, Tomatoes, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Guinness Balsamic Reduction.
Wild Scot Scotch Egg
Hard Boiled Egg, House-made Wild Boar Sausage, Panko Breaded, Dubliner Fondue, Crispy Arugula, Parmesan Cheese
Smoked Salmon On Brown Bread
Fine Scottish Smoked Salmon, Buttered Irish Brown Bread, House-Pickled Cucumbers, Capers Dill.
Reg Stag Tots
Ask your server for the Daily Tot
Char-Grilled Jameson Marinated Wings
Jameson Marinated Wings, Baked & Char-Grilled, Diced Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing
Plain Fries
House Made Fries
Plain Crisps
House Made Potato Chips
SALADS
Orchard Salad
Spring mix, dried cranberries, seasonal fruit, sliced apple, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts
The Galtee
Sping mix, diced loin bacon, toasted brown bread, over easy egg, currant balsamic dressing
Scottish Salmon Salad
Spicy greens, griddle lemon and tomato, pesto, yogurt dressing
Side Salad
SANDWICHES
Roasted Red Pepper & Brie Melt
Open faced, charred red pepper, currant onion jam, melted brie, toasted blaa roll
Beef On A Weck
Weck blaa roll, a jus dipped beef, horseradish cream, onion strout gravy
Salmon BLT
Grilled scottish salmon, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, loin bacon, pumpernickel toast
Almost Perfect
Layers of toasted corned beef, ham, swiss. Lettuce, tomato, onion, italian parmeasan dressing on a sub roll
Irish Cuban
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, house pickle, swiss cheese, guinness mustard, toasted blaa
Red Stag Cheesesteak
Sliced corned beef, sauteed cabbage, carmelized onion, swiss, on a sub roll
BURGERS
SOUPS
CUP Lamb Stew
Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread
BOWL Lamb Stew
Hearty lamb stew with root vegetables and barley. Toasted irish soda bread
CUP Potato Leek
Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread
BOWL Potato Leek
Hearty potatoes, leeks, onions, vegetable cream base, Irish brown bread
CUP Soup Of Day
Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread
BOWL Soup Of Day
Market inspired creation. Ask your server for details. Irish brown bread
DESSERTS
Skillet Cookie
Baked to order chocolate chip cookie topped with your choice of ice cream, chocolate and toffee sauce
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Date and earl grey tea cake, toffee sauce, clotted cream, candied orange
Apple Crisp
Brown butter-oat strusel, choice of ice cream
Sconut
A scone and a donut combined! Two choices of toppings. Nevile's Style- Sticky toffee sauce, powdered sugar, ice cream. Cook's Style-Brambleberry sauce, almond butter and flakes, ice cream
Creme Brulee
Ask your server for today's infusion