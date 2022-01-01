McCarty’s Eaton
74 Reviews
$$
37661 County Road 39
Eaton, CO 80615
Popular Items
Appetizers
6 Regular Wings
$9.00
12 Regular Wings
$15.00
6 Breaded Wings
$9.00
12 Breaded Wings
$15.00
Sirloin Steak Strips
$9.50
Pepper Steak Strips
$9.50
Potato Skins
$7.00
Irish Egg Rolls
$8.50
Philly Egg Rolls
$8.50
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Quesadilla
$8.00
Calamari
$9.00
Cheese Curds
$8.50
Pretzel Bites
$7.00
Nachos
$9.00
Buffalo Tater Tots
$9.00
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
Green Chili Fries
$7.00
Mexi Skins
$8.50
Soup and Salads
Burgers
Fairway Favorites
All-American Dip
$12.00
Rocky Mountain Dip
$12.00
Prime Melt
$11.00
Reuben
$12.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$12.00
Fish & Chips
$11.00
Brisket Sandwich
$13.00
Steak Sandwich
$13.00
Blk. Prime Rib Sandwich
$13.50
Philly
$12.00
B.L.T.
$9.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Chicken Tenders
$9.50
Smothered Burrito
$10.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$11.50
Club Sandwich
$10.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Brat
$3.00
Cold Turkey Sand
$6.00
Cold Ham Sand
$6.00
Dinner
Dessert
Kids
N/A Beverages
Water
Coke
$2.89
Diet Coke
$2.89
Sprite
$2.89
Mr. Pib
$2.89
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$2.89
Lemonade
$2.89
Arnold Palmer
$2.89
Root Beer
$2.89
Mellow Yellow
$2.89
Cherry Coke (Roy Rogers)
$2.89
Shirley Temple
$2.89
Soda Water
$2.89
Coffee
$2.25
Decaf
$2.25
Hot Tea
$2.25
Milk
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$2.89
Gringer Ale
$2.89
Chelada
$3.00
Water
Kids Drinks
Btl Soda
$2.50
Btl Water
$1.50
Btl Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Powerade
$2.50
Red Bull
$4.00
Monster
$4.00
Go-Fast
$4.00
XingTea
$3.00
Coco Libre
$3.00
Cold Brew
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Tomatoe Juice
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Grapefruit
$3.50
Apple Juice
$3.50
Bottled Beer
Btl Bud Light
$3.50
Btl Budweiser
$3.50
Btl Coors Light
$3.50
Btl Ultra
$4.00
Btl Coors Banquet
$3.50
Btl Miller Light
$3.50
Btl Miller Gen. Dft.
$3.50
Btl Milk Stout
$5.00
Btl Cororna
$5.00
Btl Corona Light
$5.00
Btl Modello
$5.00
Btl Stella
$5.00Out of stock
BTL Non Alcohol Beer
$4.00
Bucket Domestic BTL (6)
$18.00
Bucket Ultra BTL (6)
$20.00
Bucket Premium BTL (6)
$25.00
Canned Beer
C Bud Light
$3.50
C Budweiser
$3.50
C Coors Light
$3.50
C Coors Banquet
$3.50
C Ultra
$4.00
C Blue Moon
$5.00
Non Alc Beer
$3.50
C Avalanche
$5.00
C Odell IPA
$5.00
C Corona
$5.00
C Corona Light
$5.00
C Odell IPA
$5.00
C Sam Adams
$5.00Out of stock
C Miller Light
$3.50
C Angry Orchard
$5.00
C Stella
$5.00
C Leinenkugel
$5.00
C Chelada
$5.50
C White Claw
$5.00
C Truly
$5.00
C Guiness
$4.00
C Bud Seltzer
$5.00
Bucket Can Domestic (6)
$18.00
Bucket Can Ultra (6)
$20.00
Bucket Can Premium (6)
$25.00
Bucket White Claw (6)
$25.00
Vizzy
$5.00
Tommy Knocker
$5.00
House Wine
House Pinot Noir
$5.00
House Cabernet
$5.00
House Merlot
$5.00
BTL Pinot Noir (House)
$18.00
BTL Cabernet (House)
$18.00
BTL Merlot (House)
$18.00
House Chardonnay
$5.00
House Pinot Grigio
$5.00
House White Zin
$5.00
House Sauvignon Blank
$4.50
House Moscato
$5.00
BTL Chardonnay (House)
$19.00
BTL Pinot Grigio (House)
$19.00
BTL White Zin (House)
$19.00
BTL Moscato (House)
$19.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc (House)
$19.00
Premium Wine
Gnarly Head, Cab (Glass)
$8.50
Gnarly Head, Cab(Bottle)
$30.00
Apothic Red, Red (Glass)
$7.50
Apothic Red, Red (Bottle)
$27.50
Josh, Cab (Bottle)
$32.00
Josh, Cab (glass)
$8.00
Seaglass, Riesl. (Glass)
$5.50
Seaglass, Riesl. (Bottle)
$24.00
Menage a Trois, Pinot (Glass)
$6.50
Menage a Trois, Pinot(Bottle)
$28.00
KJ Chard (Glass)
$7.00
KJ, Chard (Bottle)
$29.00
Chloe, Sauv Blanc (Bottle)
$28.00
Chloe, Sauv Blanc (Glass)
$7.00
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Aperol Spritz
$6.50
Baileys & Coffee
$6.00
Butter-Crown
$6.50
Beermosa
$5.50
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Bloody Maria
$6.00
Bikini Martini
$6.50
Breakfast Margarita
$6.00
Cape Cod
$5.50
Champagne Mule
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.00
Choc Cake Shot
$7.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$4.50
Colorado Bull Dog
$6.00
Cosmo
$7.00
Creamsicle
$6.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Fireball Hot Toddy
$7.00
Green Tea Shot
$6.00
Greyhound
$5.50
Irish Carbomb
$6.00
Irish Coffee
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$7.00
John Daly
$5.00
Kaluha & Cream
$6.00
Kamikaze
$5.00
Kentucky Mule
$6.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$5.00
Long Island Cocktail
$6.50
Lunch Box
$6.50
Martini
$7.00
Margarita
$5.00
Midori Sour
$5.50
Mimosa
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Midori (Melon)
$5.00
Mudd Slide
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$6.50
Orange Mule
$7.00
Rumchatta
$5.00
Rusty Nail
$6.50
Salty Dog
$5.50
Sun Kiss
$5.00
Screw Driver
$5.00
Sea Breeze
$5.50
Sex on the Beach
$5.51
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.50
Washington Apple
$6.50
White Russian
$6.00
Bottomless Mimosa
$16.00
Vodka
Well Vodka
$4.00
DBL Well Vodka
$6.00
Absolut
$5.50
DBL Absolute
$8.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
DBL Grey Goose
$10.50
Titos
$6.00
DBL Titos
$8.50
Deep Eddy Orange
$5.00
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
$8.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
$8.00
Smirnoff Cucumber-Lime
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Cucumber-Lime
$8.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Blueberry
$8.00
Smirnoff Watermelon
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Watermelon
$8.00
Smirnoff Ruby Red
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Ruby Red
$8.00
Smirnoff Rasperry
$5.00
DBL Smirnoff Rasperry
$8.00
Gin
Rum
Tequlia
Well Tequila
$4.00
DBL Well Tequila
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$5.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Hornitos
$6.00
DBL Hornitos
$9.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
DBL Patron Silver
$16.00
Don Julio Anejo
$9.50
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$16.50
Don Julio Blanco
$8.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Resposado
$9.00
DBL Casamigos Resp.
$13.50
Casamigos Blanco
$9.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$13.50
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$4.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$6.00
Lord Calvert
$5.00
DBL Lord Calvert
$8.00
Canadian Hunter
$4.00
DBL Canadian Hunter
$6.50
Jim Beam
$5.00
DBL Jim Beam
$7.50
Jack Daniels
$5.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jameson
$6.00
DBL Jameson
$9.50
Seagrams VO
$4.75
DBL Seagrams VO
$7.50
Seagrams 7
$5.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$7.50
Pendelton
$6.50
DBL Pendelton
$10.50
Crown Royal
$6.50
DBL Crown Royal
$10.50
Makers Mark
$7.00
DBL Makers Mark
$11.50
Knob Creek
$6.50
DBL Knob Creek
$10.50
Knob Creek Rye
$6.50
DBL Knob Creek Rye
$10.50
Angels Envy
$9.00
DBL Angels Envy
$14.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
DBL Canadian Club
$7.50
Black Velvet
$5.00
DBL Black Velvet
$7.50
Stranahans
$7.50
DBL Stranahans
$12.00
FireBall
$5.50
DBL FIREBALL
$9.50
ScrewBall PB Whiskey
$5.50
Crown Vanilla
$6.50
DBL Crown Vanilla
$10.50
Crown Apple
$6.50
DBL Crown Apple
$10.50
Crown Peach
$6.50
Basil Hayden
$8.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$12.00
447 Distilling Bourbon
$8.00
DBL 447 Distilling Bourbon
$13.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.50
DBL Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys
$4.50
Kahlua
$4.50
Brandy
$5.50
Amaretto
$3.50
Hot Damn
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$7.50
Jagermeister
$4.50
Peach Schnaps
$3.50
Butterscotch
$3.50
Peppermint Schnaps
$3.50
Fireball
$5.50
ScrewBall PB Whiskey
$5.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey
$5.50
Disaronno
$6.00
DBL Baileys
$8.00
DBL Tuaca
$9.00
DBL Campari
$8.50
DBL Brandy
$9.00
DBL Amaretto
$5.00
DBL Drambuie
$8.00
DBL Frangelico
$7.00
DBL Hot Damn
$6.50
DBL Grand Marnier
$12.00
DBL SoCo
$7.00
DBL Jagermeister
$6.00
DBL Kahlua
$8.00
DBL Butterscotch
$5.00
DBL Peach Schnaps
$5.00
DBL Peppermint Schnaps
$5.00
DBL Goldschlager
$10.00
DBL Fireball
$8.00
Dbl Soco
$9.00
Dbl Disaronno
$9.00
Drink Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
37661 County Road 39, Eaton, CO 80615
Gallery
© 2022 Toast, Inc.