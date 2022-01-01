Restaurant header imageView gallery

McCarty’s Eaton

74 Reviews

$$

37661 County Road 39

Eaton, CO 80615

Order Again

Popular Items

Deluxe Burger
All-American Dip
SW Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

6 Regular Wings

$9.00

12 Regular Wings

$15.00

6 Breaded Wings

$9.00

12 Breaded Wings

$15.00

Sirloin Steak Strips

$9.50

Pepper Steak Strips

$9.50

Potato Skins

$7.00

Irish Egg Rolls

$8.50

Philly Egg Rolls

$8.50

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Calamari

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Nachos

$9.00

Buffalo Tater Tots

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Green Chili Fries

$7.00

Mexi Skins

$8.50

Soup and Salads

McCarty's Salad

$10.00

Santa Fe Salad

$11.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

SB Cup of Soup

$3.00

SB Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup Green Chili

$3.00

Bowl Green Chili

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Burgers

Deluxe Burger

$10.00

Blk and Blue Burger

$13.00

Diablo Burger

$13.00

Cowboy Burger

$13.50

Bacon Guac Burger

$13.50

Green Chili Burger

$12.50

Mccartys Burger

$13.50

Mac's Irish Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Wraps

SW Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Club Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Fairway Favorites

All-American Dip

$12.00

Rocky Mountain Dip

$12.00

Prime Melt

$11.00

Reuben

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Blk. Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.50

Philly

$12.00

B.L.T.

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Smothered Burrito

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Brat

$3.00

Cold Turkey Sand

$6.00

Cold Ham Sand

$6.00

Dinner

Prime Rib

Out of stock

Rib-Eye

$23.00

McCarty's Steak

$17.00

Pepper Steak

$13.00

Caddyshack Steak

$18.00

South Side Pepper Steak

$18.00

Salmon Fillet

$16.00

Golden Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken Carbonara

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Dessert

Caramel Churro

$5.50

Brownie Sundea

$5.00

McCarty's Cobbler

$5.50

Cheesecake of the Week

$5.00

Fried Iced Cream

$3.95

Sundae

$3.75

Scoop Ice-cream

$1.50

Homemade Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Soft Serve Icecream

$2.85

Kids

Kid Mac

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Dog

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Freckled Mac

$6.49

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Mr. Pib

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Mellow Yellow

$2.89

Cherry Coke (Roy Rogers)

$2.89

Shirley Temple

$2.89

Soda Water

$2.89

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Gringer Ale

$2.89

Chelada

$3.00

Water

Kids Drinks

Btl Soda

$2.50

Btl Water

$1.50

Btl Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Powerade

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Go-Fast

$4.00

XingTea

$3.00

Coco Libre

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Tomatoe Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Btl Bud Light

$3.50

Btl Budweiser

$3.50

Btl Coors Light

$3.50

Btl Ultra

$4.00

Btl Coors Banquet

$3.50

Btl Miller Light

$3.50

Btl Miller Gen. Dft.

$3.50

Btl Milk Stout

$5.00

Btl Cororna

$5.00

Btl Corona Light

$5.00

Btl Modello

$5.00

Btl Stella

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Non Alcohol Beer

$4.00

Bucket Domestic BTL (6)

$18.00

Bucket Ultra BTL (6)

$20.00

Bucket Premium BTL (6)

$25.00

Canned Beer

C Bud Light

$3.50

C Budweiser

$3.50

C Coors Light

$3.50

C Coors Banquet

$3.50

C Ultra

$4.00

C Blue Moon

$5.00

Non Alc Beer

$3.50

C Avalanche

$5.00

C Odell IPA

$5.00

C Corona

$5.00

C Corona Light

$5.00

C Odell IPA

$5.00

C Sam Adams

$5.00Out of stock

C Miller Light

$3.50

C Angry Orchard

$5.00

C Stella

$5.00

C Leinenkugel

$5.00

C Chelada

$5.50

C White Claw

$5.00

C Truly

$5.00

C Guiness

$4.00

C Bud Seltzer

$5.00

Bucket Can Domestic (6)

$18.00

Bucket Can Ultra (6)

$20.00

Bucket Can Premium (6)

$25.00

Bucket White Claw (6)

$25.00

Vizzy

$5.00

Tommy Knocker

$5.00

House Wine

House Pinot Noir

$5.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

BTL Pinot Noir (House)

$18.00

BTL Cabernet (House)

$18.00

BTL Merlot (House)

$18.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House White Zin

$5.00

House Sauvignon Blank

$4.50

House Moscato

$5.00

BTL Chardonnay (House)

$19.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (House)

$19.00

BTL White Zin (House)

$19.00

BTL Moscato (House)

$19.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc (House)

$19.00

Premium Wine

Gnarly Head, Cab (Glass)

$8.50

Gnarly Head, Cab(Bottle)

$30.00

Apothic Red, Red (Glass)

$7.50

Apothic Red, Red (Bottle)

$27.50

Josh, Cab (Bottle)

$32.00

Josh, Cab (glass)

$8.00

Seaglass, Riesl. (Glass)

$5.50

Seaglass, Riesl. (Bottle)

$24.00

Menage a Trois, Pinot (Glass)

$6.50

Menage a Trois, Pinot(Bottle)

$28.00

KJ Chard (Glass)

$7.00

KJ, Chard (Bottle)

$29.00

Chloe, Sauv Blanc (Bottle)

$28.00

Chloe, Sauv Blanc (Glass)

$7.00

Champagne

Glass Champagne

$4.75

Bottle Champagne

$23.00

House Champagne (Bottle)

$27.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$6.50

Baileys & Coffee

$6.00

Butter-Crown

$6.50

Beermosa

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bikini Martini

$6.50

Breakfast Margarita

$6.00

Cape Cod

$5.50

Champagne Mule

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Choc Cake Shot

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$4.50

Colorado Bull Dog

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Creamsicle

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Fireball Hot Toddy

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Greyhound

$5.50

Irish Carbomb

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

John Daly

$5.00

Kaluha & Cream

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Kentucky Mule

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Long Island Cocktail

$6.50

Lunch Box

$6.50

Martini

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Midori Sour

$5.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Midori (Melon)

$5.00

Mudd Slide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Orange Mule

$7.00

Rumchatta

$5.00

Rusty Nail

$6.50

Salty Dog

$5.50

Sun Kiss

$5.00

Screw Driver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$5.51

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Washington Apple

$6.50

White Russian

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

Reorder Bottomless

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$5.50

DBL Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.50

Titos

$6.00

DBL Titos

$8.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Smirnoff Cucumber-Lime

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Cucumber-Lime

$8.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Watermelon

$8.00

Smirnoff Ruby Red

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Ruby Red

$8.00

Smirnoff Rasperry

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Rasperry

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

DBL Tanqueray

$7.50

477 Distilling Gin

$6.50

DBL 447 Distilling Gin

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi

$4.50

DBL Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

DBL Malibu

$8.50

Rum Chata

$5.50

Tequlia

Well Tequila

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Hornitos

$6.00

DBL Hornitos

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.50

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$16.50

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Resposado

$9.00

DBL Casamigos Resp.

$13.50

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$13.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

Lord Calvert

$5.00

DBL Lord Calvert

$8.00

Canadian Hunter

$4.00

DBL Canadian Hunter

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$6.00

DBL Jameson

$9.50

Seagrams VO

$4.75

DBL Seagrams VO

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$7.50

Pendelton

$6.50

DBL Pendelton

$10.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.50

Knob Creek

$6.50

DBL Knob Creek

$10.50

Knob Creek Rye

$6.50

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$10.50

Angels Envy

$9.00

DBL Angels Envy

$14.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

DBL Canadian Club

$7.50

Black Velvet

$5.00

DBL Black Velvet

$7.50

Stranahans

$7.50

DBL Stranahans

$12.00

FireBall

$5.50

DBL FIREBALL

$9.50

ScrewBall PB Whiskey

$5.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

DBL Crown Vanilla

$10.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

DBL Crown Apple

$10.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

447 Distilling Bourbon

$8.00

DBL 447 Distilling Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

DBL Dewars

$9.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Glenlevit 12

$9.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$14.00

McCallan 12

$12.00

DBL McCallan 12

$17.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$4.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Brandy

$5.50

Amaretto

$3.50

Hot Damn

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$4.50

Peach Schnaps

$3.50

Butterscotch

$3.50

Peppermint Schnaps

$3.50

Fireball

$5.50

ScrewBall PB Whiskey

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey

$5.50

Disaronno

$6.00

DBL Baileys

$8.00

DBL Tuaca

$9.00

DBL Campari

$8.50

DBL Brandy

$9.00

DBL Amaretto

$5.00

DBL Drambuie

$8.00

DBL Frangelico

$7.00

DBL Hot Damn

$6.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL SoCo

$7.00

DBL Jagermeister

$6.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Butterscotch

$5.00

DBL Peach Schnaps

$5.00

DBL Peppermint Schnaps

$5.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

Dbl Soco

$9.00

Dbl Disaronno

$9.00

Drink Specials

Bloody Mary Bar

$8.00

Mimosa Bar

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

37661 County Road 39, Eaton, CO 80615

Directions

Gallery
McCarty’s image
McCarty’s image
McCarty’s image

