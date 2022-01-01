Restaurant header imageView gallery

McChesney Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2325 Longest Drive

West Chicago, IL 60185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches & Burgers

Angus Burger

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Rueben

$12.00

Deluxe BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

California Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Appetizers

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped Cobb Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Daily Specials

$3 Tacos Tuesday

$2.78

Skillet Cookie

$7.00

Half Price Pizza

$9.00

$1 Wing Special

$0.93

Breakfast & Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Additional Side

$1.00

Carrots and Celery

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

$5 Employee Meal

Open Item

Cheeseburger & Chips- staff

$4.63

Chicken Sandwich & Chips- staff

$4.63

Chicken Tenders & Chips- Staff

$4.63

Caesar Salad- Employee

$4.63

House Salad - Employee

$4.63

Grilled Cheese & Chips- Staff

$4.63

Hot Dog & Chips- Staff

$4.63

Brat & Chips- staff

$4.63
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Join us for Easter Brunch,

Website

Location

2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, IL 60185

Directions

Gallery
McChesney's Pub & Grill image
McChesney's Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rookies Pub & Grill - Geneva
orange starNo Reviews
1996 S Kirk Road Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Country House - Geneva
orange starNo Reviews
2095 SOUTH KIRK ROAD GENEVA, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva
orange star4.6 • 1,924
17 W State St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Fiora's Geneva
orange starNo Reviews
317 S 3rd St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva
orange star4.6 • 3,676
477 South 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Copper Fox - 477 S 3rd Street STE 190 Geneva Il 60134
orange starNo Reviews
477 s 3rd street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Chicago

John and Tony's Happy Hen Cafe
orange star4.2 • 437
27W371 North Avenue West Chicago, IL 60185
View restaurantnext
The WC Social Club
orange star4.6 • 92
920 Roosevelt Rd, West Chicago, IL 60185
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Chicago
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston