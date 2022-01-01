Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Seafood

McConkey's Jungle Shack

2,320 Reviews

$$

108 Jungle Rd

Edisto Island, SC 29438

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic 1/2 lb Burger
Grilled Tacos
Tenders

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.29

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

Half n Half

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Coke

$1.69

Diet Coke

$1.69

Coke Zero

$1.69

Sprite

$1.69

Dr. Pepper

$1.69

Root Beer

$1.69

Half Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.95

Half Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Burgers

Classic 1/2 lb Burger

$11.99

Beef burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese

Classic Veggie Burger

$13.98

Veggie burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese

1/2 lb Beef Fat Burger

$14.99

Beef burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese, chili, bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, & jalapenos

Hot Dogs

All Beef Hot Dog

$6.49

Served with onion, relish, sauerkraut on toasted bun

Bill's Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog topped with onion, relish, sauerkraut, chili, cheese, and coleslaw

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce; hotyaki, teriyaki, hot, mild or sweet & spicy topped with lettuce, pickle and tomato

Cashew Curried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Served with lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

Beer battered fried flounder filet or grilled blackened Mahi on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and special tartar sauce

Greek Pita

$11.99

Thin sliced gyro meat or grilled chopped chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Cuban Sandwich

$12.49

Seasoned pulled pork with mustard BBQ sauce topped with melted swiss and pickles on a toasted bun

BLT

$10.99

8 slices of bacon, lettuce, and sliced tomato on toasted bread with McConkey's sauce or mayo on the side

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheddar cheese on toasted bread

Charlie's Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Sliced turkey, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a garlic herb wrap

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Beer battered flounder deep fried with homemade tartar

Shrimp & Chips

$18.99

Beer battered shrimp deep fried with cocktail sauce

Clam Strips & Chips

$15.49

Lightly breaded clam strips with McConkey's sauce

Crab Cake & Chips

$21.99

Served with remoulade sauce on side and cole slaw

Add Mahi

$5.99

Add a Crab Cake

$7.99

Add Flounder Filet

$5.99

Add Shrimp (8)

$7.49

Add Clams

$5.99

Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.99

Beer battered fried flounder served in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and McConkey's sauce. Served with salsa and a lime wedge

Grilled Tacos

$13.99

Blackened mahi or shrimp or chicken (choose 1) served in flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheddar, lime cream and house made pico de gallo

Wings/Fingers

WINGS BONE IN

$14.99

10 wings served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. Pick one: hot, mild, sweet & spicy, hotyaki, or teriyaki

Tenders

$10.99

Deep fried with your choice of wing sauce and included choice of ranch, blue cheese, or honey mustard dressing

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with salsa and sour cream

Quesadilla ATW

$14.99

Served with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos

Nachos & Cheese

$5.99

Tortilla chips topped with queso cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Nachos ATW

$16.99

Queso cheese, chili, grilled chicken, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream, salsa and quacamole

Salads

Shack Salad

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, onion, mushrooms and croutons

McConkey's Cobb Salad

Lettuce, boiled egg, crumbled Bleu cheese, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, croutons and blackened mahi

Oriental Chicken Salad

Lettuce, cucumbers, cabbage, tomato, onion, mushrooms, almonds, marinated grilled chicken, mandarin orange and fried noodles with honey ginger dressing

Greek Salad

Lettuce, feta cheese, black olives, red onions and pepperoncinis with Greek dressing

Extras

Hushpuppies

$6.99

Served with honey butter

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Breaded in house, fried and served with Ranch dressing

Onion Ring Basket

$7.99

Beer battered served with McConkey's Sauce

Basket of Shack Chips

$2.99

Chips fried in house

Basket French Fries

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Beer battered served with Ranch dressing

Bacon Cheese French Fries

$8.99

Basket of fries topped with bacon, ranch and queso cheese

Basket Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Cheese French Fries

$8.99

Basket of fries topped with homemade chili and queso cheese

Pimiento Cheese

$9.99

Homemade and served with shack chips and celery sticks

Bleu Chips

$8.49

Basket of shack chips topped with McConkey's sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and queso cheese

Sides

French Fries Side

$1.99

Shack Chips Side

$1.99

Onion Ring Side

$5.49

Horseradish Coleslaw

$1.99

Fried Mushroom Side

$5.49

Chili Cheese Fries Side

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$5.99

Bleu Chips Side

$5.99

Side Queso

$4.99

Cheese Fries Side

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog

$5.49

Kids Hamburger

$6.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Mini Shack Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, onion, mushrooms and croutons

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Sauces

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

McConkey's Sauce

$0.99

Tartar

$0.99

Cocktail

$0.99

Honey butter

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.99

Teriyaki

$0.99

HotTeryaki

$0.99

Sweet&Spicy

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Ketchup

Tzatziki

$0.99

Mustard

Mayo

Vinegar

Utensils

Napkins

1000 Island

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At McConkey's Jungle Shack, we are open everyday from 11AM and serve until 9PM for dine in and TO GO. If our number rings and rings and rings, we are on the phone with a customer taking an order. Please keep trying!

Website

Location

108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island, SC 29438

Directions

McConkey's Jungle Shack image
McConkey's Jungle Shack image

