McCormick House 10634 Kansas Ave

No reviews yet

10634 Kansas Ave

Hayward, WI 54843

Starters

McCormick House Crab Cakes

$16.00

Hushpuppies

$12.00

Shrimp Dippers

$16.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Soup

She Crab

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl of She Crab

$11.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Salad

Chopped Salad

$6.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$7.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

$3.00

Sandwiches

Pimento cheese burger

$16.00

Raspberry Jalepeno Chicken

$16.00

Cod Sandwich

$18.00

House Specials

Jambalaya

$25.00

Oscar Filet Medallions

$50.00

Hoppin' John

$24.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$25.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Creamed Cucumbers

$4.00

Garden Salad

$3.00

Side BC Crumbles

$1.00

Side Blknd Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Lemon Chive Aioli

$0.50

Side Lemon Dill Cream

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Raspberry Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Red Pepper Coulis

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra corn bread

$2.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Daily Special

Corn Dusted Cod

$26.00

Beer

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Moon Man

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Mich Ultra Seltzer

$5.50

N/A Athletic Hazy IPA

$5.00

N/A Heineken

$5.00

Northern Lights Ale

$5.00

Nut Brown Ale

$5.00

Schofferhofer

$5.00

South Shore Northern Lights

$5.00

Tipsy Tomato

$5.00

Lienies Octoberfest

$4.00

Bitburger

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Warpig Foggy Geezer

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00+

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Magners Cider

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Weinenstephen

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$2.00

Snit Lagunitas IPA

$2.00

Snit Blue Moon

$2.00

Snit Prosecco

$2.00

Snit Draft Rose

$2.00

Snit Draft Starborough

$2.00

Snit Foggy Geezer

$2.00

Snit Guiness

$2.00

Snit Magners Cider

$2.00

Snit Spotted

$2.00

Snit Dakota Soul

$2.00

Snit Summit Pale Ale

$2.00

Snit Weinenstephen

$2.00

Cocktails

Apple Cinnamon Cocktail

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Boozy Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Cable Car

$10.00

Chelada

$8.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Cotton Candy

$12.00

Cranberry Wine Fizz

$12.00

Double Bloody Vod

$11.50

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Gloria Margarita

$5.00

Kinky Berry Mango

$5.00

Kinky fruit Punch

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Lime Drop

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned Champagne cocktail

$8.00

Smith Kerns

$7.50

Spicy Pineapple

$11.00

Vacation Coffee

$6.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.50

Shot Baileys

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Arnie Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Cranberry Club Lime

$3.50

Decafe

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

One Refill Iced Tea

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Guinness Float

$12.00

Root Beer Float

$10.00

West Dairy Vanilla Fresh Berries

$9.50

1 Shot Espresso

$3.50

2 Shot Espresso

$5.00

Wine

Capitol Fizz (G)

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco Pink

$6.00

La Marca Prosecco White

$6.00

Moscato (G)

$11.00

Prosecco Archer Roose (G)

$6.00

Ryder Estate Rose

$6.00

Henry Varnay Brut (Bottle)

$15.00

Henry Varnay Rose (Bottle)

$15.00

J Vineyard (Bottle)

$72.00

La Marca Rose

$11.00

La Marca White

$11.00

Michele Millard ( Bottle)

$90.00

Moscato (Bottle)

$25.00

Altos las Hornitas (G)

$8.00

Colonial las Libres (G)

$9.00

Domaine Gassier Syrah (G)

$10.00

Don David Malbec (G)

$14.00

Honoro Garnacha (G)

$8.00

Matthew Fritz (G)

$12.00

Pavett Pinot Noir (G)

$8.00

Ravenswood Zin (G)

$15.00

Silk and Spice (G)

$8.00

Submission Cab (G)

$10.00

Three Zin (G)

$20.00

Altos las Hormigas (Bottle)

$20.00

Buehler Cab (Bottle)

$55.00

Colonial Las Libres Malbec (Bottle)

$23.00

Domaine Gassier Rouge (Bottle)

$50.00

Domaine Gassier Syrah (Bottle)

$25.00

Don David Malbec (Bottle)

$35.00

Emmolo Merlot (Bottle)

$50.00

Green & Red Chiles Mill Zin (Bottle)

$64.00

Honoro Vera (Bottle)

$20.00

Hoopes Cab (Bottle)

$125.00

J Vineyard Pinot (Bottle)

$72.00

Lancaster Red (Bottle)

$190.00

MacMurray Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$38.00

Mathew Fritz Cab (Bottle)

$30.00

Monthelie Red (Bottle)

$68.00

Pavett Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$20.00

Ravenswood Zin (Bottle)

$38.00

Seghesio Barolo ( Bottle )

$68.00

Silk and Spice Red (Bottle)

$20.00

Silver Oak Napa (Bottle)

$230.00

Submission Cab (Bottle)

$25.00

Submission Red Blend (Bottle)

$25.00

Three Zin (Bottle)

$50.00

Trig Point Cab (Bottle)

$46.00

Walla Walla Merlot (Bottle)

$47.00

Azul Y Granza (G)

$11.00

Buehler Chard (G)

$13.00

Chateau Trians (G)

$8.00

Clos du Bois Chard (G)

$8.00

Crossings SB (G)

$10.00

DaVinci Pinot Grigio (G)

$9.00

Liebfraumilch (G)

$8.00

Pacific Rim Riesling (G)

$8.00

Schmitt Sohne Piesporter

$9.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc ( G)

$6.00

Starling Riesling (G)

$8.00Out of stock

Azul Rose (Bottle)

$29.00

Azul Y Granza (Bottle)

$28.00

Buehler Chard (Bottle)

$33.00Out of stock

Chateau Trians Rose (Bottle)

$20.00

Clos du Bois Chard (Bottle)

$20.00

Crossings SB (B)

$25.00

Cuvaison Chard (Bottle)

$65.00

DaVinci Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$20.00

Domaine Grassier Blanc (Bottle)

$35.00

Gramercy Cellars

$45.00

Liebfraumilch

$32.00

Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$40.00

MaCrostie Chard ( Bottle)

$40.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Pacific Rim Riesling (Bottle)

$25.00

Sake (Bottle)

$10.00

Santa Babera Chard (Bottle)

$32.00

Schmitt Sohne Piesporter

$23.00

Starling Riesling (Bottle)

$20.00Out of stock

Valravyn Chard (Bottle)

$35.00

Alternatives

Vodka Wine

$6.00

Tequila Wine

$6.00

Rum Wine

$6.00

Drink Tickets

Drink Tickets

$5.00

5 Drink Tickets

$25.00

Pop

$2.00

Food

Buffet

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Employee

$30.00

Guest

$40.00

Produce

Hot Sauce

$10.00

Bag Red Apples

$5.00

Bag Gold Apples

$4.00
