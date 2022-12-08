  • Home
  • /
  • Lyman
  • /
  • McCoys BBQ - 125 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman, SC, 29365, US
Restaurant header imageView gallery

McCoys BBQ 125 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman, SC, 29365, US

review star

No reviews yet

125 Spartanburg Highway

Lyman, SC 29365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Our Signature Pork Smoked Low and Slow over Hickory Wood - Locals Favorite! Served on Fresh Potato Bun with or without coleslaw

Sweet N Spicy Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Dark Meat Chicken Smoked, Pulled and Marinated in our Sweet N Spicy BBQ Sauce Served on Fresh Potato Bun with or without coleslaw!

Sausage Dog

$6.00

Smoked Pork Sausage with or without Grilled Pepper and Onions

Chicken Leg Quarter

$5.00

Hickory Smoked Leg Quarter - Seasoned with our Special Dry Rub

Plates

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich and 2 sides

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich And 2 Sides

$12.00

Quarter (1/4) Chicken and 2 sides

$9.00

Sausage Dog and 2 sides

$10.00

Meats Only

Pulled Pork (LB)

$15.00

Price per pound. Signature Slow Smoked Pork - Savory!

BBQ Pulled Chicken (LB)

$15.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.00+

Famous Smoked Mac N Cheese

Green Beans

$3.00+

Smoked Southern Style Green Beans with Potatoes

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Creamy Sweet Scratch-Made Coleslaw

BBQ Beans

$3.00+

Our Traditional Hickory Smoked BBQ Beans

Fries

$3.00+

Natural Hand-Cut Fries seasoned with our signature seasoning

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Southern Classic

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Award Winning Authentic Smoked BBQ.

Location

125 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman, SC 29365

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Cribbs Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5850 Reidville Road Spartanburg, SC 29369
View restaurantnext
Health In Hand Tyger River - TYGER RIVER
orange starNo Reviews
5854 REIDVILLE ROAD, STE. C MOORE, SC 29369
View restaurantnext
Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
orange star4.0 • 796
103 Depot St Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Moore
orange star4.3 • 562
5844 Reidville Road Moore, SC 29369
View restaurantnext
Mi Irie on Trade - 215 Trade Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lyman
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston